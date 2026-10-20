Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 12-17)

Week 8 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 15-17. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Quentin Billings from DeSoto, who got 59% of the vote.

The Eagles were clinging to an 8-7 lead over Lancaster when the senior linebacker picked up a fumble and scored in what was a 28-7 win.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 9 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

The Kansas State commit had a 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown to help Cedar Hill secure a District 8-5A Division I win.

Ronin Aranda, Waco Midway

The junior free safety had 2 interceptions, broke up one pass, forced one fumble and had 5 tackles in a win against Chaparral on Friday.

Avelino Arreola, Kerrville Tivy

The junior safety had 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery in a 49-13 win over Austin Travis on Friday.

Evan Deeds, Richland Springs

The Coyotes’ sophomore had 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble — which he returned for a touchdown in a win vs. Brookesmith.

Cruz Hermann, Katy Tompkins

The Falcons got 4 tackles, 1 sack and an 80-yard interception return for a score against Katy Cinco Ranch.

Deuce Mathis, Lewisville

The Northern Arizona pledge had a 52-yard interception return for a score and later added a 79-yard punt return as the Fighting Farmers beat Carrollton Hebron, 37-3, on Friday.

Carter Monk, Bellville

The senior defensive back hauled in two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown — one of three Pick-6s the Brahmas had vs. Harmony School of Innovation.

Jarmiah Peterson, Huntsville

The middle linebacker had 8 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and added 1 interception in the Hornets’ 40-0 win over Porter on Thursday.

Caden Roland, Waco La Vega

The Pirates senior had an interception return for a touchdown, while adding 14 tackles in a 58-0 win over Gatesville on Friday.

Drew Shepard, Austin Regents

The Knights posted a 40-0 win over Brownsville St. Joseph Academy. The junior safety had 2 interceptions, his first multi-interception game of the season.

Sean Smith, Dallas Justin F. Kimball

The linebacker had 7 tackles, 3 TFL and 3 sacks in a 24-6 win over Dallas Carter on Saturday in the 59th Oak Cliff Classic at Kincaide Stadium.

Weston Sullivan, Brock

The sophomore linebacker recorded 19 tackles and had 4 TFLs as Brock won 77-0 over Bridgeport.

Cope Thomason, Era

The two-way starter contributed on both sides of the ball in a 46-0 win over Cumby. The senior had 2 interceptions and ran for 4 touchdowns.

Josiah Young, Conroe Grand Oaks

The Grizzlies beat Conroe Caney Creek, 44-7, Friday and the freshman outscored the foes himself with 2 interception returns for scores.