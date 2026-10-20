Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 12-17)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 15-17. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Luca Antoun from Austin Lake Travis, who had 69% of the vote.

The Cavaliers got a record-breaking performance from the senior who finished with 274 receiving yards. The Penn pledge finished with 13 catches and scored 3 touchdowns in the team’s loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic — Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove — Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson — Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School — Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie — Week 6 winner: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper — Week 7 winner: Micah Antoun, Hutto; Week 8 winner: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 9 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Frank Accetta, Dripping Springs

The Tigers rolled to a 56-14 win over Bowie on Friday. The junior running back had 24 carries for 260 yards and scored 5 touchdowns.

Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

The Coyotes secured a 58-21 win over Frisco Liberty on Thursday behind a 7-TD passing day from Allen, who threw for 298 yards. Both were season highs for the senior.

Jack Devine, Austin Regents

The Knights blanked Brownsville St. Joseph Academy, 40-0, behind a 5-TD game from the senior. He threw for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to go with 48 yards on the ground.

Jaiden Fields, Hutto

The future Oklahoma Sooner had 13 catches for 162 yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns as the Hippos beat Leander, 54-0.

Enoch Hall, Devine

The Warhorses’ running back had 14 carries for 157 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in a 54-24 win over Carrizo Springs.

César Huerta, Canutillo

The senior made the most of his passing on Oct. 15, completing 8 of 9 passes for 203 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 54-0 win over El Paso Jefferson.

Braun Johnson, Millsap

The Bulldogs’ junior running back was a workhorse in a win against Rio Vista. He had 30 carries and ran for 420 yards — 14 yards per carry — and scored 5 touchdowns.

Caleb Quitadamo, Geneva School of Boerne

In a 57-43 win over New Braunfels Christian Academy on Thursday, the senior completed 33 of 45 passes for 483 yards and 6 touchdowns. He added 123 yards rushing and another score for the Eagles, who improved to 7-1.

Alex Robles, El Paso Hanks

The senior wide receiver had 9 catches for 203 yards and scored twice to help the Knights secure a 65-3 win over El Paso Horizon on Thursday.

Aidan Shepherd, Mineola

The 5-foot-10 running back had 18 carries for 239 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a 56-33 win over Rains on Friday.

Parker Stephenson, Willis

The Wildkats turned to the senior for his first start under center and he delivered. He threw for 256 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for 126 yards and another score in a 56-25 win over Oak Ridge on Friday.

Deuce Timmons, Sulphur Springs

The senior quarterback did his damage with his legs against Paris, rushing 24 times for 210 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also threw for 53 yards and 1 TD in a 69-49 win.

Braedyn Vanduren-Fuller, Leander Glenn

The Grizzlies leaned heavily on the senior running back in a win against Pflugerville Connally on Thursday. He ran the ball 33 times for 269 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. It was a breakout game for the back who hadn’t run for more than 100 yards or 1 touchdown in any game this season.

Lane Vargas, Colleyville Heritage

The Panthers secured a 59-0 win over Nevada Community and the sophomore quarterback threw for 309 yards and 8 touchdowns in a district game in Grapevine. He eclipsed 2,000 yards passing in the game on the season as well.

Ryan Wiley, Rockwall

The junior wide receiver hauled in 9 catches for 159 yards and scored 3 times as the Yellowjackets won a shootout with Tyler Legacy, 57-49.