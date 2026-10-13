Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 8-10. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Micah Antoun from Hutto, who had 66% of the vote.

The Hippos’ QB1 went 20 for 29 for 446 yards and a new school record 8 touchdowns in a 68-10 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic — Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove — Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson — Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School — Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie — Week 6 winner: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper — Week 7 winner:

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 8 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

The Cavaliers got a record-breaking performance from the senior who finished with 274 receiving yards. The Penn pledge finished with 13 catches and scored 3 touchdowns in the team’s loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

SaRod Baker, DeSoto

Eclipsed the career rushing mark set by current Texas A&M running back Deondrae “Tiger” Riden Jr. in last week’s win vs. Lancaster. The Texas Tech pledge ran for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns last week. His 4,546 yards in his career pass Riden’s 4,412 yards.

Jacoby Dixon, Brenham

The Oklahoma pledge became the Cubs’ all-time leading scorer following a touchdown run in Friday’s game vs. Waco. He now has 404 points, passing the 402 set by Ernest Patterson, set in 2014.

Jakoby Dixon has just become Brenham’s all-time leading scorer with his third rushing touchdown of the game from a yard out.

PAT is good to make it 38-0 Brenham with 9:00 left in the third quarter.#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/eL9evliH4b — Nicholas Hodell (@HodellSports) October 10, 2026

Maurice Edwards, El Paso Americas

The Trailblazers won a shootout with El Paso Hanks, 50-49. The senior threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 206 yards rushing and 3 more touchdowns.

J.P. Livingstone, Dallas Jesuit

The junior connected with George Gladstone for a touchdown to pull the Rangers within one, 49-48, in overtime. Then, Jesuit went for two and Livingstone connected with Hunter Helm for the game-winner to hand Prosper Walnut Grove its first loss.

Cayson Maupin, Sunnyvale

The senior became the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes after throwing for 5 touchdowns during a 62-21 win against Farmersville last week. He now has 90 TDs in his career.

Chase Miller, Montgomery Lake Creek

A year after Juan Gonzalez set the school record with 11 receiving touchdowns in a season, Miller broke the record on Friday. His 2 TDs against Splendora set a new program record for the Lions with at least three games to play.

Suhaib Ramseur, Fort Bend Ridge Point

The 6-foot-0 senior had six catches and four of them were touchdowns in a win over Fort Bend Elkins on Saturday.

#AGTA

6 rec

4touchdowns

Helped my team to another great win! Back 0-0. pic.twitter.com/QCP5nTAg6X — Suhaib Ramseur (@suhaib_ramseur) October 11, 2026

Cort Ray, Canton

The Eagles picked up a 58-42 win over Van — the first since 2010 in the series — and Ray accounted for 7 TDs. He threw for 225 yards and 5 TDs and 2 TDs and 170 yards on the ground.

Wayne Shanks Jr., Houston The Kinkaid School

The Arizona pledge did a little bit of everything against Dallas St. Mark’s on Friday. He was 1-for-1 passing with a 57-yard touchdown pass. Ran the ball 29 times for 161 yards and 2 more touchdowns. Shanks had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Sean Simon, La Porte

The junior ran for a season-high 340 yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a 51-27 win over No. 4-ranked Port Arthur Memorial.

Corbin Smejkal, Humble Atascocita

The junior tossed a school-record 8 touchdown passes in a 70-0 win against Houston Channelview. He was 18-for-21 passing and racked up 394 yards. Before this game, he hadn’t thrown multiple touchdowns in the previous six games.

Amen Coach!! Performance from all our offensive team! Humbled to have broken 11 yr school held record! Many more to come for our team! @coach_blaporte @CoachHooten @Coach_Coats Let's get it Eagles! EVERYDAY TDE! Proud of each of you! @Rivals @samspiegs @ATASCOCITA_FB… https://t.co/Xf2ZpF5TAM pic.twitter.com/jpnRqy38Bm — Corbin Smejkal (@Corbin_Smejkal) October 12, 2026

Lathan Whisenton, Waco Midway

The Notre Dame pledge surpassed 4,000 yards in career rushing on his first carry on Friday. He ran for 97 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on only 6 carries.

Rayshaun Williams, Kilgore

The senior running back ran for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-24 win over Jacksonville. In the game, he became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading rusher, breaking the mark of 3,766 yards set by LaDarius Anthony in 2011.