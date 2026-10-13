Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 8-10. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week’s winner, Micah Antoun from Hutto, who had 66% of the vote.
The Hippos’ QB1 went 20 for 29 for 446 yards and a new school record 8 touchdowns in a 68-10 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic — Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove — Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson — Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School — Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie — Week 6 winner: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper — Week 7 winner:
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete after Week 8 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon
Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis
The Cavaliers got a record-breaking performance from the senior who finished with 274 receiving yards. The Penn pledge finished with 13 catches and scored 3 touchdowns in the team’s loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge.
SaRod Baker, DeSoto
Eclipsed the career rushing mark set by current Texas A&M running back Deondrae “Tiger” Riden Jr. in last week’s win vs. Lancaster. The Texas Tech pledge ran for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns last week. His 4,546 yards in his career pass Riden’s 4,412 yards.
Jacoby Dixon, Brenham
The Oklahoma pledge became the Cubs’ all-time leading scorer following a touchdown run in Friday’s game vs. Waco. He now has 404 points, passing the 402 set by Ernest Patterson, set in 2014.
Maurice Edwards, El Paso Americas
The Trailblazers won a shootout with El Paso Hanks, 50-49. The senior threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 206 yards rushing and 3 more touchdowns.
J.P. Livingstone, Dallas Jesuit
The junior connected with George Gladstone for a touchdown to pull the Rangers within one, 49-48, in overtime. Then, Jesuit went for two and Livingstone connected with Hunter Helm for the game-winner to hand Prosper Walnut Grove its first loss.
Cayson Maupin, Sunnyvale
The senior became the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes after throwing for 5 touchdowns during a 62-21 win against Farmersville last week. He now has 90 TDs in his career.
Chase Miller, Montgomery Lake Creek
A year after Juan Gonzalez set the school record with 11 receiving touchdowns in a season, Miller broke the record on Friday. His 2 TDs against Splendora set a new program record for the Lions with at least three games to play.
Suhaib Ramseur, Fort Bend Ridge Point
The 6-foot-0 senior had six catches and four of them were touchdowns in a win over Fort Bend Elkins on Saturday.
Cort Ray, Canton
The Eagles picked up a 58-42 win over Van — the first since 2010 in the series — and Ray accounted for 7 TDs. He threw for 225 yards and 5 TDs and 2 TDs and 170 yards on the ground.
Wayne Shanks Jr., Houston The Kinkaid School
The Arizona pledge did a little bit of everything against Dallas St. Mark’s on Friday. He was 1-for-1 passing with a 57-yard touchdown pass. Ran the ball 29 times for 161 yards and 2 more touchdowns. Shanks had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Sean Simon, La Porte
The junior ran for a season-high 340 yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a 51-27 win over No. 4-ranked Port Arthur Memorial.
Corbin Smejkal, Humble Atascocita
The junior tossed a school-record 8 touchdown passes in a 70-0 win against Houston Channelview. He was 18-for-21 passing and racked up 394 yards. Before this game, he hadn’t thrown multiple touchdowns in the previous six games.
Lathan Whisenton, Waco Midway
The Notre Dame pledge surpassed 4,000 yards in career rushing on his first carry on Friday. He ran for 97 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on only 6 carries.
Rayshaun Williams, Kilgore
The senior running back ran for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-24 win over Jacksonville. In the game, he became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading rusher, breaking the mark of 3,766 yards set by LaDarius Anthony in 2011.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.