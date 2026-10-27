Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 19-26)

Week 9 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 22-26. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Jeron Allen II from Cedar Hill, who got 67% of the vote.

The Kansas State commit had a 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown to help Cedar Hill secure a District 8-5A Division I win.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Week 9 winner: Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 10 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

David Abeyta, Tulia

The Hornets linebacker had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in a win against Hale Center on Friday. The tackle numbers pushed him over 100 for the season.

Christian Arogbonlo, Katy Mayde Creek

The linebacker recorded a season-high 17 tackles and 3 TFLs for the Rams in a 40-26 win against Katy Morton Ranch on Thursday.

Bryce Bruckbauer, Cy-Fair

The junior safety had 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 5 quarterback hurries, didn’t allow a pass completion and made a block that helped spring a 38-yard gain on a fake punt in a 48-34 win over Jersey Village on Thursday.

Creed Cavalier, Amarillo

The Sandies picked up a win against Wolfforth-Fort Worth, aided by the senior’s 6 tackles and interception return for a score on Thursday.

Cam Colley, Lubbock Liberty

The Patriots got a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown by the senior in a 63-18 win against Lubbock Estacado.

Eli Gutierrez, Aubrey

The Chaparrals escaped with a 28-21 win over Lake Dallas on Friday, thanks to Gutierrez interception with 45 seconds left.

Brayden Hamill, Holliday

The Eagles linebacker had 18 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFLs in a 35-34 win over Breckenridge on Friday. The 18 tackles are a season-high for the senior.

Hunter Haug, Spring Branch Smithson Valley

The Texas Tech pledge had a 26-yard touchdown return on an interception to help the Rangers take a 28-24 and win a battle of undefeated teams against Boerne-Champion on Friday.

HUNTER HAUG 🤯



PICK-6 from the Texas Tech commit puts Smithson Valley on top 28-24 https://t.co/62FhNce0hc pic.twitter.com/zQAqlrQpbq — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 24, 2026

Da’Kendrick Jones, Wichita Falls Legacy

The Leopards’ defense forced multiple turnovers against Lubbock Coronado. Jones had two interceptions in the win.

Taelyn Mayo, Lewisville

The Ole Miss pledge put the dagger in a win against Flower Mound with a 38-yard interception return with 1:15 left in a 28-18 win.

Dylan Owens, Frisco Heritage

During a 55-20 win over Frisco Centennial, the junior had 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Coyotes.

Joseph Salenger, Texas City

The Stingarees posted a 31-7 win against Dayton and the senior returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

Da’Vion Smith, Prosper Walnut Grove

He picked off two passes, including one he ran back for a 68-yard touchdown to help the Wildcats pick up a win against Princeton.

Brady Taylor, Justin Northwest

The senior had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, helping the Texans beat Keller, 27-14, and win their first game of the year.

Ashton Vasser, Klein

The defensive back had a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown, had 6 tackles, a fumble recovery and blocked a field goal in a 60-7 win against Magnolia West on Thursday.

Can’t coach effort ! MUST WATCH !! Defensive back @AshtonVasser does this right before his interception! pic.twitter.com/QEHjeK37Ls — Ty Berry (@TyB3rry) October 24, 2026