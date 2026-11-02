Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 26-31)

Week 9 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 26-31. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Bryce Bruckbauer from Cy-Fair. He's the first Houston-area winner this year.

The junior safety had 15 tackles, 3 TFLs, 5 quarterback hurries, didn’t allow a pass completion and made a block that helped spring a 38-yard gain on a fake punt in a 48-34 win over Jersey Village on Thursday.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Week 9 winner: Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

Week 10 winner: Bryce Bruckbauer, Cy-Fair

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 11 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Brayden Arceneaux, Houston Lutheran South Academy

The Pioneers rolled to a 69-7 win over San Antonio Antonian Prep on Friday. The junior had a 70-yard pick-6 and also had a fumble recovery.

Pick six to end the regular season, ready to make a run in playoffs! pic.twitter.com/KQ3Yt2LXem — Brayden Arceneaux (@BraydenArcenea1) November 1, 2026

James Ashitey, Flower Mound

The Jaguars junior linebacker had 2 interceptions in the first half against Carrollton Hebron, his first interceptions of the season.

Staton Boone, Tyler All Saints Episcopal

The senior had 4 tackles, broke up 1 pass and had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Trojans beat Waco Bishop Reicher Catholic, 56-8, on Friday.

Noel Castillo, Hereford

The Whitefaces got a season-high 14 tackles from the junior against Dumas. He had made 7 tackles 3 different times this season,

Noah Clark, Lubbock-Cooper

Days after a game-day visit to newly-ranked New Mexico, the junior picked off a pass against Wichita Falls Memorial and ran it back for a 70-yard interception return.

Elijah Cooper, El Paso Andress

The Eagles’ free safety had 11 tackles and forced a fumble, his 4th this season, in a win against San Elizario.

Kaden Isbell, Somerset

The senior had 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions, and returned one for a touchdown. In addition, he returned a punt for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win against Uvalde.

Williams Oluwatuyi, Denton Ryan

The free safety picked up a pick near the goal line and ran it back 96 yards on the final play of the first half for the Raiders against Azle.

Sumner Nickel, Celina

The Bobcats ultimately lost in overtime against Anna, but senior linebacker had an 80-yard fumble return after a sack by Braylon McDaniel.

Touchdown Celina! Braylon McDaniel with the strip sack and Jeremiah Coger takes it ALL THE WAY BACK 90+ yards for the score.



Celina 10

Anna 0



7:46 in the half#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @gobobcatfb pic.twitter.com/0kIjCfKnjU — Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) October 31, 2026

Antonio Reese, Frisco

The Raccoons sealed a win with a fourth-quarter interception return for a 96-yard touchdown in a win against Frisco Panther Creek.

Kurmar Shepard, Pflugerville

The Panthers got a pair of interceptions from the junior cornerback in a 77-0 win versus Austin Navarro. He had two picks heading into Week 10.

Eric Stephens, Fort Bend Ridge Point

The senior hauled in two interceptions as the Panthers picked up a 56-0 win over Fort Bend Travis.

Big team win Friday night! 9-0! Proud of how we prepared hard and got it done. Picking up 2 interceptions, and just as important to me was making a critical special teams tackle in the moment when my job was to limit the damage as the kickoff safety. That play demonstrated speed,… pic.twitter.com/vo5rAaEWUa — Eric Stephens (@ericstephens_) November 1, 2026

Jacob Spiteri, Schertz Clemens

The Buffaloes’ linebacker had 15 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 sack in a 52-49 win over San Antonio Pieper. It was a season-high in tackles for the junior.

D’Monye Washington, Melissa

The Cardinals were up by one score when the senior hauled in an interception and ran it back 80 yards for a touchdown against McKinney North.