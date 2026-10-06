Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

Week 6 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 1-3. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Jack Wilde from Midlothian, who got a new season-high 97% of the votes. The junior linebacker had 22 tackles — 16 solo — and 4 TFL against DeSoto. It was a season-high in tackles and TFL.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 7 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Kru Allen, Buda Hays

The Hawks linebacker finished with 17 tackles and added 4 TFL in a 35-28 loss to Austin. It as his fifth game of 10 or more tackles.

Ricky Armstrong, San Antonio Reagan

The Rattlers blasted San Antonio Winston Churchill, 45-7, on Friday. The senior cornerback had 8 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Gabriel Chavando, El Paso Coronado

The senior linebacker had his third game of 10 or more tackles when he led the Thunderbirds with 11 in a 27-27 win over El Paso Montwood on Friday.

Abram Chico, Amarillo

The senior linebacker had two fumble recoveries, while adding 17 tackles and 1 TFL in a 45-20 win over Amarillo Tascosa.

Elijah Cooper, El Paso Andress

The senior free safety had 4 tackles, a 35-yard interception return, forced a fumble and also returned a kickoff 63 yards against El Paso Irvin.

Jack Farhat, Brock

The Eagles rolled to a 72-7 win over Burkburnett. The junior middle linebacker had 16 tackles, a season-high total.

Santiago Gonzalez, El Paso Burges

The junior middle linebacker had a season-high 16 tackles and 2 TFL, while also recording his first sack of the season in a 41-38 win over El Paso.

Carson Klostermann, Corpus Christi Calallen

The senior had the first interception of his high school career and he ran it back for a touchdown for the Wildcats in a 49-8 win over Corpus Christ King. He also had 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 TFL.

Carson Lacott, San Antonio MacArthur

The junior defensive back had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 31-6 win over South San Antonio. The Brahmas are now 4-1 and 2-0 in District 14-5A Division I — a far cry from last year’s 0-10.

Angel Marquez, Early

For the sixth game this year, the senior linebacker had double-digit tackles. Facing Bowie, he had a season-high 14, while adding 1 TFL, 1/2 a sack and forcing a fumble.

Darious Marshall, Fort Worth Trimble Tech

The Bulldogs rolled to a 62-6 win over Fort Worth Poly Tech on Oct. 1. The senior had 3 interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He also had a pass breakup and had a fumble recovery.

Donovan McAllister, Wichita Falls Memorial

The junior had four interceptions, doubling his season total, in a 59-7 win over Lubbock Coronado.

Ralphie Ortiz Jr., Needville

The linebacker matched a season high with 3 sacks in a 35-27 loss against El Campo on Friday. He also registered 4 tackles, 1 QB hurry and had a fumble recovery for the second straight game.

Bo Smith, Tomball Rosehill Christian

The senior defensive end had his fourth multi-sack game on Oct. 2, getting 4 sacks to go with 5 tackles in a win against Houston Westbury Christian.

Darel Vargas, Amarillo Palo Duro

The Dons’ senior defensive back forced a fumble, had an interception and had 5 tackles in a 35-7 win over Abilene Cooper on Thursday.

Dyllon Yankee, Borger

During a 49-7 win over Amarillo River Road, the Bulldogs’ senior linebacker had 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.