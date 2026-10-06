Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 1-3. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Colson Collins from The Woodlands John Cooper. He won a close battle with Lago Vista's Easton Rice, winning by only 4%.

The 6-foot-1 senior posted a season-high in passing yards—292—and touchdowns—6—in a 56-0 win over Tomball Christian on Sept. 25. He completed 19 of 22 passes for an 86% completion rate, the best of the season.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic — Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove — Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson — Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School — Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie — Week 6 winner:

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 7 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Axel Adams, Cy Woods

The freshman quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and 1 TD and ran for 94 yards and 2 more touchdowns in a win vs. Cy Fair on Saturday in his first start.

Micah Antoun, Hutto

The Hippos’ QB1 went 20 for 29 for 446 yards and a new school record 8 touchdowns in a 68-10 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

Sebastian Blakely-Rojo, El Paso Andress

The junior was busy in a 66-0 win for the Eagles, making all 8 point-after attempts and also drilling a 50-yard field goal.

Correll Buckhalter Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian

The Kansas State pledge went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season with 232 yards in a win against Plano Prestwood Christian. His 3-TD game was the third of the season for the Warriors.

Julian Caldwell, Argyle

The Texas Tech pledge hauled in 5 touchdowns and finished with 210 yards receiving as the Eagles won their 6th straight game.

Peyton Chaney, The Woodlands John Cooper

The sophomore posted a school-record 336 yards rushing on Friday, averaging 9.6 yards per carry on 35 totes for the Dragons.

Chrishod Dial, Lubbock Estacado

The junior had a season-best 294 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in the Matadors’ 6th straight wins. His 8 catches tied a season-high.

Eli Elhert, Austin L.C. Andersen

The sophomore stepped into the QB1 role — with Brown pledge Covert Darbyshire not playing — and completed 16 of 17 passes for 319 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Trojans rolled to a 71-19 win over Seguin.

Caleb Farias, Boerne Champion

The Chargers posted a 56-0 win over Lockhart thanks to a 5-TD, 235-yard effort from the senior running back.

Jaiden Fields, Hutto

The Oklahoma pledge caught a school-record 7 touchdowns in a 68-10 win last week. He had 11 catches for 210 yards for the Hippos.

Rashod Henry, Texas City

The Stingarees rallied to a 28-14 win over Santa Fe behind a 4-TD effort, with 153 rushing yards from the junior running back.

James Ordonez, Wolfforth Frenship

The junior had a perfect day passing on Oct. 2, going 22-for-22 for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Lubbock.

Jackson Owens, Friendswood

The Mustangs are 6-0 for the first time since 2010 and Owens was a big reason why they beat Iowa Colony, 48-42, on Friday. The sophomore had a school-record 268 receiving yards and had touchdown receptions of 25, 58 and 79 yards.

Friendswood Mustangs with a 48-42 win over Iowa Colony to improve to 6-0 on the season. Josh Brister threw for 443 yard the second highest total in a game. Sophomore Jackson Owens set a school record with 268 yards receiving break Jesse German's record from 1996. pic.twitter.com/lZCj2hiRln — Tony Hopkins (@TonyMustangs) October 3, 2026

Buck Randall, Dallas Highland Park

The Scots went to Birdville ISD Athletic Complex and knocked off No. 9-ranked Richland, 45-42. The SMU pledge threw for 444 yards and 1 touchdown in the district win.

Trey Wright, Frisco Lone Star

The dual-threat quarterback set a new record for the Rangers by passing for 7 touchdowns last week in a 62-0 win over Frisco Liberty.

Aiden Zavala, Kerrville Tivy

In a 70-66 win over San Antonio Davenport, Zavala ran the ball 26 times for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns. He had a 14-yard touchdown catch — one of two receiving TDs — that was the game-winner.