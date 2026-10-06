Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Oct. 1-3. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week’s winner, Colson Collins from The Woodlands John Cooper. He won a close battle with Lago Vista's Easton Rice, winning by only 4%.
The 6-foot-1 senior posted a season-high in passing yards—292—and touchdowns—6—in a 56-0 win over Tomball Christian on Sept. 25. He completed 19 of 22 passes for an 86% completion rate, the best of the season.
Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic — Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove — Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson — Week 4 winner: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School — Week 5 winner: Daylan Gordon, Wylie — Week 6 winner:
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete after Week 7 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon
Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees
Axel Adams, Cy Woods
The freshman quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and 1 TD and ran for 94 yards and 2 more touchdowns in a win vs. Cy Fair on Saturday in his first start.
Micah Antoun, Hutto
The Hippos’ QB1 went 20 for 29 for 446 yards and a new school record 8 touchdowns in a 68-10 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Sebastian Blakely-Rojo, El Paso Andress
The junior was busy in a 66-0 win for the Eagles, making all 8 point-after attempts and also drilling a 50-yard field goal.
Correll Buckhalter Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian
The Kansas State pledge went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season with 232 yards in a win against Plano Prestwood Christian. His 3-TD game was the third of the season for the Warriors.
Julian Caldwell, Argyle
The Texas Tech pledge hauled in 5 touchdowns and finished with 210 yards receiving as the Eagles won their 6th straight game.
Peyton Chaney, The Woodlands John Cooper
The sophomore posted a school-record 336 yards rushing on Friday, averaging 9.6 yards per carry on 35 totes for the Dragons.
Chrishod Dial, Lubbock Estacado
The junior had a season-best 294 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in the Matadors’ 6th straight wins. His 8 catches tied a season-high.
Eli Elhert, Austin L.C. Andersen
The sophomore stepped into the QB1 role — with Brown pledge Covert Darbyshire not playing — and completed 16 of 17 passes for 319 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Trojans rolled to a 71-19 win over Seguin.
Caleb Farias, Boerne Champion
The Chargers posted a 56-0 win over Lockhart thanks to a 5-TD, 235-yard effort from the senior running back.
Jaiden Fields, Hutto
The Oklahoma pledge caught a school-record 7 touchdowns in a 68-10 win last week. He had 11 catches for 210 yards for the Hippos.
Rashod Henry, Texas City
The Stingarees rallied to a 28-14 win over Santa Fe behind a 4-TD effort, with 153 rushing yards from the junior running back.
James Ordonez, Wolfforth Frenship
The junior had a perfect day passing on Oct. 2, going 22-for-22 for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Lubbock.
Jackson Owens, Friendswood
The Mustangs are 6-0 for the first time since 2010 and Owens was a big reason why they beat Iowa Colony, 48-42, on Friday. The sophomore had a school-record 268 receiving yards and had touchdown receptions of 25, 58 and 79 yards.
Buck Randall, Dallas Highland Park
The Scots went to Birdville ISD Athletic Complex and knocked off No. 9-ranked Richland, 45-42. The SMU pledge threw for 444 yards and 1 touchdown in the district win.
Trey Wright, Frisco Lone Star
The dual-threat quarterback set a new record for the Rangers by passing for 7 touchdowns last week in a 62-0 win over Frisco Liberty.
Aiden Zavala, Kerrville Tivy
In a 70-66 win over San Antonio Davenport, Zavala ran the ball 26 times for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns. He had a 14-yard touchdown catch — one of two receiving TDs — that was the game-winner.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.