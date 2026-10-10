Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — October 9
A&M Consolidated 49, Weiss 47
Abbott 82, Coolidge 76
Abernathy 22, New Deal 15
Aledo 45, Bowie 7
Alice 76, Valley View 0
All Saints 56, Southwest Christian School 13
Allen 70, McKinney 3
Alto 63, Mt. Enterprise 24
Alvord 59, Olney 0
Anahuac 41, Buna 40
Anderson-Shiro 42, Lexington 33
Anna 49, Memorial 7
Annapolis Christian Academy 40, Benavides 28
Aquilla 50, Penelope 0
Argyle 45, Lovejoy 28
Aspermont 61, Spur 16
Atascocita 70, Channelview 0
Athens 70, Brownsboro 14
Atlanta 30, Tatum 15
Aubrey 28, Decatur 21
Austin 49, San Elizario 7
Axtell 70, Riesel 8
Azle 32, Sherman 21
Baird 58, Santa Anna 39
Ballinger 40, Forsan 37
Bay City 34, Sealy 7
Bel Air 71, Horizon 30
Bellville 35, Hitchcock 13
Belton 42, Rudder 15
Ben Bolt 62, Woodsboro 6
Benjamin Davis 56, Dekaney 13
Big Sandy 52, Detroit 30
Boles 42, Cumby 20
Borden County 72, O'Donnell 16
Brackenridge 47, Lanier 22
Braswell 48, Little Elm 42
Brazos 36, Van Vleck 27
Brazos Christian 49, St. Francis Episcopal 6
Brenham 59, University 0
Brock 56, Glen Rose 17
Brook Hill 63, McKinney Christian Academy 0
Bruceville-Eddy 8, Marlin 3
Burleson 49, Corsicana 21
Burnet 33, China Spring 31
Burton 56, Snook 0
Bushland 70, Denver City 14
C.H. Yoe 65, Rockdale 28
Caddo Mills 54, Mabank 20
Calallen 29, Calhoun 14
Caldwell 42, McGregor 40
Canadian 49, Friona 7
Canutillo 28, Del Valle 12
Canyon 52, Hereford 7
Canyon Lake 55, Travis 7
Carlisle 49, Como-Pickton 14
Carrizo Springs 52, Lytle 13
Carthage 62, Pittsburg 35
Cayuga 44, Alba-Golden 7
Cedar Park 37, Hutto 35
Cedar Ridge 35, Lake Travis 34
Centennial 35, Mansfield Legacy 7
Childress 35, Dimmitt 7
Chilton 64, Milano 0
Cinco Ranch 41, Mayde Creek 34
Cisco 58, Anson 6
Clark 49, LEE 14
Claude 48, Booker 0
Clemens 28, Canyon 21
Clifton 32, Eastland 0
Clint 29, Fabens 0
Coahoma 49, Alpine 17
Cole 56, Luling 0
Coleman 40, Brady 14
College Station 57, Killeen 38
Collinsville 38, Lindsay 7
Colmesneil 1, Hull-Daisetta 0
Columbus 35, Edna 2
Cooper 27, Lubbock-Cooper 6
Coppell 26, Plano 10
Copperas Cove 49, Chaparral 20
Covenant 35, Pantego Christian 7
Crandall 59, North Mesquite 23
Creek View 45, John F. Kennedy 7
Cuero 58, San Antonio Memorial 12
Cy-Fair 49, Cypress Creek 14
Dalhart 48, Brownfield 6
Davenport 35, LBJ Austin 7
Dawson 56, Brazoswood 31
Dayton 42, Santa Fe 28
De Kalb 36, Redwater 35
DeSoto 28, Lancaster 7
Devine 47, Poteet 6
Dilley 47, Monte Alto 0
Duncanville 45, Mansfield 7
Eagle Pass 19, Southwest 14
Early 66, SATLCA 0
East Bernard 21, Tidehaven 0
Eastwood 45, Coronado 14
Economedes 36, Edinburg 32
Estacado 64, Perryton 35
Evant 40, Rising Star 36
Fairfield 56, Westwood 35
Falls City 49, Yorktown 0
Farwell 37, Hale Center 28
Flour Bluff 59, Rivera 0
Flower Mound 49, Marcus 0
Ford 49, Wills Point 0
Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Clements 3
Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Bush 14
Foster 24, Cypress Park 0
Franklin 49, Lorena 42
Franklin 37, Montwood 6
Frankston 40, Kerens 12
Fredericksburg 56, Northeast Early College 7
Freer 53, Skidmore-Tynan 42
Frenship 49, Caprock 14
Ganado 63, Kenedy 20
Gatesville 62, Connally 20
George West 69, Falfurrias 0
Gilmer 33, Pleasant Grove 27
Goldthwaite 63, Hamlin 0
Gonzales 20, Bandera 16
Gordon 58, May 0
Gorman 50, Ranger 0
Grady 52, Buena Vista 0
Graham 68, Bridgeport 7
Grand Saline 49, Chisum 14
Grandview 62, Groesbeck 28
Grapevine 34, Eagle Mountain 14
Gregory-Portland 73, Mercedes 0
Gruver 28, Stratford 26
Gunter 80, Plainview 15
Gustine 55, Leverett's Chapel 0
Hallettsville 35, Randolph 22
Hallsville 34, Marshall 27
Hamilton 53, Dublin 6
Happy 62, Springlake-Earth 14
Hardin 25, Newton 24
Hargrave 48, Bridge City 33
Harker Heights 42, Temple 35
Harlingen 24, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 7
Hebron 35, Wakeland 10
Heights 45, Bellaire 7
Hempstead 34, Wharton 14
Hermleigh 80, Rotan 30
Holliday 47, Henrietta 40
Hondo 31, Crystal City 7
Hooks 46, New Boston 21
Huntsville 41, West Fork 7
Idalou 57, Roosevelt 22
Ingleside 31, Port Isabel 6
Itasca 31, Dawson 12
Jarrell 49, Marble Falls 7
Jayton 70, Roby 8
Jefferson 41, Highlands 13
Jim Ned 59, Kermit 6
Johnson 63, Del Valle 7
Jones 50, King 32
Katy Taylor 31, Seven Lakes 17
Kaufman 40, Life Waxahachie 14
King 70, Humble 6
Kingdom Prep Academy 54, Christ the King Cathedral 20
Klein Oak 59, Klein Forest 3
Klondike 74, Westbrook 48
Knippa 44, Nueces Canyon 8
Krum 56, Sanger 33
La Joya 34, Edinburg North 28
La Porte 51, Port Arthur Memorial 27
La Vega 49, Brownwood 14
La Villa 60, Agua Dulce 15
Lago Vista 64, Eastside Early College 0
Lake Creek 44, Splendora 10
Lake Dallas 69, Ranchview 27
Lake Ridge 37, Skyline 18
Legacy Christian Academy 63, Burkeville 18
Legacy Ranch 42, Veterans Memorial 20
Lewisville 42, Guyer 7
Liberty 64, Borger 6
Liberty-Eylau 47, White Oak 6
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Livingston 13
Little River Academy 22, Troy 19
Littlefield 62, Muleshoe 15
Lockney 60, Pathway Academy 0
Lone Oak 42, Prairiland 28
Lone Star 69, Heritage 7
Longview 56, Rockwall 49
Lyford 48, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
Madisonville 56, Rusk 37
Magnolia 45, Tomball Memorial 21
Malakoff 35, Commerce 22
Mansfield Summit 41, Cedar Hill 19
Mason 51, Bangs 0
McCallum 21, Lehman 7
McCamey 55, Eldorado 12
Medina 55, Leakey 0
Medina Valley 59, Winn 0
Melissa 70, Centennial 0
Menard 65, Water Valley 37
Mercy Culture Prep 45, Bishop Reicher Catholic 20
Mexia 21, West 19
Midland 47, Odessa 13
Midland Christian 56, Fort Worth Christian 21
Midlothian 69, Cleburne 14
Mildred 43, Elkhart 20
Milford 45, Covington 0
Millsap 41, Comanche 7
Mineral Wells 27, Iowa Park 24
Monahans 43, Snyder 19
Montgomery 77, Spring Woods 0
Motley County 64, Guthrie 8
Muenster 57, Tioga 48
Navarro 68, Pearsall 14
Navasota 21, Royal 12
Nazarene Christian Academy 48, Harvest Christian Academy 0
Nazareth 67, Kress 0
Nederland 56, Galena Park 7
New Caney 31, Ball 3
New Home 14, Sundown 0
Nixon 49, South San Antonio 14
Nixon-Smiley 58, Comfort 36
North Crowley 42, Waxahachie 17
North Forney 63, Tyler Legacy 21
North Shore 28, Summer Creek 27
Oakridge 51, Fort Worth Country Day 12
Oglesby 61, Bryson 14
Paducah 72, Crowell 36
Panhandle 69, Sunray 6
Paradise 35, Vernon 7
Pearland 59, Alvin 7
Peaster 50, Bowie 14
Pecos 33, Big Spring 24
Permian 42, Midland Lee 10
Pewitt 42, Beckville 26
Pflugerville Connally 27, Lake View 21
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 41, Los Fresnos 3
Pieper 43, Judson 42
Plano East 39, Richardson 35
Pleasanton 17, Uvalde 10
Ponder 75, Gainesville 0
Port Neches-Groves 56, Texas City 23
Prosper 63, Rock Hill 12
Quitman 33, Harmony 28
Randall 61, Pampa 17
Randle 49, Iowa Colony 7
Rankin 67, Fort Hancock 6
Raymondville 67, Progreso 0
Reagan 21, Madison 9
Red Oak 29, Crowley 28
Reedy 31, McKinney North 28
Refugio 56, Taft 10
Rice Consolidated 41, Industrial 24
Richland 56, Birdville 35
Rio Hondo 63, Bishop 25
Riverside 56, Ysleta 40
Robinson 28, Salado 24
Robstown 47, La Feria 26
Rockwall-Heath 42, Royse City 14
Rogers 53, Florence 0
Ropes 64, Plains 14
Rosebud-Lott 67, Moody 6
Round Rock Christian Academy 30, Lutheran 12
Rowe 33, Palmview 0
Ryan 51, Saginaw 7
Sabinal 24, La Pryor 20
Sachse 58, South Garland 2
San Angelo Central 28, Greenwood 21
San Augustine 37, Timpson 8
San Benito 17, Veterans Memorial 14
Sanderson 59, Sierra Blanca 0
Sands 46, Ira 6
Santa Rosa 31, Odem 7
Seminole 62, Fort Stockton 49
Sharyland 37, Mission Veterans Memorial 29
Shepherd 34, Hardin-Jefferson 28
Shiner 43, Bloomington 0
Silsbee 59, Jasper 14
Smithson Valley 42, Anderson 7
Southlake Carroll 44, Northwest 7
Southwest 56, Dunbar 14
Spearman 65, Highland Park 26
Spring Hill 28, Center 21
St. Paul 26, Sacred Heart 12
Stanton 77, Anthony 0
Stephenville 35, Lampasas 14
Sterling City 49, Irion County 42
Stevens 13, Holmes 0
Strawn 69, Jonesboro 24
Sweeny 24, Palacios 17
Tahoka 42, Crosbyton 12
Tascosa 64, Lubbock 21
Teague 68, Blooming Grove 0
Texas 49, Nacogdoches 7
The Colony 45, Community 3
The Woodlands 54, Willis 14
Thrall 41, Schulenburg 20
Three Rivers 55, Charlotte 12
TMI-Episcopal 50, Cistercian 9
Tolar 49, Rio Vista 13
Tomas 63, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Tomball Christian HomeSchool 54, Village 0
Trinity 52, MacArthur 7
Tulia 54, Olton 36
TWCA 65, Fort Bend Christian Academy 8
Tyler 57, Sunset 0
Union Grove 25, Elysian Fields 0
Valley 60, Chillicothe 0
Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Concordia 6
Van Alstyne 83, Lake Worth 26
Victory Christian Academy 45, Benjamin 0
Vidor 63, Lumberton 34
Wall 50, Llano 14
Waller 73, Cypress Springs 48
Waltrip 46, Northbrook 28
Warren 31, O'Connor 28
Waskom 47, Harleton 21
Weatherford 35, Lamar 28
Weimar 45, Danbury 14
Wellington 56, Shamrock 6
Weslaco East 24, Harlingen South 17
West Mesquite 85, Adams 0
West Orange-Stark 42, Hamshire-Fannett 28
West Oso 30, Aransas Pass 22
West Plains 24, Dumas 21
West Rusk 42, Arp 26
West Texas 44, Bovina 38
Wheeler 37, Clarendon 0
Whitehouse 38, Greenville 27
Winnsboro 73, Eustace 0
Wylie 27, Memorial 13
Wylie East 42, Wylie 27
Yates 72, North Forest 7
Yoakum 48, Smithville 14
Scores Not Reported
Abilene vs. Frenship Memorial
Albany vs. Stamford
Alexander vs. Southwest Legacy
All Saints Episcopal vs. First Baptist
Alvarado vs. Castleberry
Archer City vs. Windthorst
Austin vs. Stafford
Austin Classical vs. Summit Christian Academy
Balmorhea vs. Fort Davis
Bay Area Christian vs. Geneva
Beaumont United vs. Goose Creek Memorial
Bishop Gorman vs. Trinity Christian
Blanco vs. Stockdale
Bonham vs. North Lamar
Brackett vs. Harper
Brazosport vs. La Marque
Bruni vs. Prairie Lea
Calvary Academy vs. Community Christian
Canton vs. Van
CCVM vs. Carroll
Cedar Creek vs. Manor
Celeste vs. Era
Centerville vs. Lovelady
Christoval vs. Ozona
Cigarroa vs. Pioneer
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Kirbyville
College Park vs. Cleveland
Colorado vs. Reagan County
Compass Academy vs. Clyde
Coram Deo Academy vs. Lubbock Christian
Cotulla vs. Hebbronville
Crane vs. Grape Creek
Crawford vs. Hubbard
Crockett vs. Bastrop
D'Hanis vs. Junction
Dallas HSAA vs. Greenhill
Dawson vs. Wellman-Union
Denison vs. Frisco
Denton vs. Chisholm Trail
Diboll vs. Crockett
Edcouch-Elsa vs. Hidalgo Early College
Edison vs. McCollum
El Campo vs. Columbia
Episcopal vs. St. John's
Evadale vs. West Sabine
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Harmony School of Innovation
Frassati Catholic vs. Kelly Catholic
Frost vs. Mart
Furr vs. Kashmere
G vs. Gold-Burg
George Ranch vs. Bridgeland
Godley vs. Springtown
Grace Christian Academy vs. Founders Christian
Grace Christian Academy vs. Waco Christian
Grace Community vs. Bishop Dunne
Harmony School of Innovation vs. La Grange
Hearne vs. Thorndale
Highlands vs. Garland Christian Academy
Holland vs. Somerville
Holy Cross vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy
Houston Christian vs. Cooper
Hughes Springs vs. Queen City
Huntington vs. Trinity
I vs. Iredell
Iraan vs. Wink
John Paul II vs. Legacy Christian Academy
Jourdanton vs. Natalia
Keene vs. Whitney
Kemp vs. Hampton Prep
King vs. Grulla
Kingwood Park vs. Porter
Kinkaid vs. St. Mark's
Kopperl vs. Cranfills Gap
Lamar Consolidated vs. Victoria West
Laredo LBJ vs. United
Leon vs. Normangee
Liberty Hill vs. Alamo Heights
Live Oak Classical vs. Sacred Heart
Lockhart vs. Seguin
M vs. Munday
MacArthur vs. Aldine
MacArthur vs. Martin
Mathis vs. Sinton
Miami vs. McLean
Midway vs. Bryan
Miles vs. Winters
Morton vs. Seagraves
Mount Vernon vs. Rains
Mountain View vs. Irvin
Mt. Pleasant vs. Terrell
New Braunfels Thunder vs. DaVinci Academy
Nocona vs. Chico
Nolan Catholic vs. Hyde Park
North Garland vs. Garland
Northland Christian vs. Westbury Christian
Oakwood vs. Bynum
Orangefield vs. East Chambers
Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake
Pettus vs. Louise
Plainview Classical Academy vs. PCHE
Pottsboro vs. Pilot Point
Premont vs. Banquete
Ralls vs. Roscoe
Rice vs. Buffalo
Rochelle vs. Brookesmith
Rouse vs. Leander
Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville
Saint Mary's Hall vs. HCCSA
Samuell vs. Poteet
Santa Maria vs. Kaufer
Seymour vs. Petrolia
Shadow Creek vs. Pasadena Memorial
Smyer vs. Sudan
Somerset vs. La Vernia
Somerset Academy Collegiate vs. Veritas Academy
St. John XXIII vs. Second Baptist
St. Joseph Academy vs. St. Anthony
St. Joseph Catholic vs. San Marcos Academy
St. Thomas Catholic vs. St. Pius X
Stony Point vs. McNeil
Sunnyvale vs. Farmersville
Sweetwater vs. Lamesa
Taylor vs. Tivy
Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Hico
Three Way vs. Morgan
Tom Bean vs. Cooper
Trinity Christian vs. Lake Country Christian
Trinity School of Texas vs. Christian Heritage
Trinity Valley vs. St. Stephen's Episcopal
Turner vs. Highland Park
United South vs. Del Rio
V vs. Valley View
Venus vs. Hillsboro
Victoria Cobra HomeSchool vs. Runge
Waco vs. Ellison
Wagner vs. East Central
Warren vs. Kountze
Washington vs. Scarborough
Whitesboro vs. Life Oak Cliff
Whitewright vs. Honey Grove
Wimberley vs. Giddings
Wolfe City vs. Rivercrest
Woodville vs. New Waverly
Wortham vs. Meridian
Young Men's Leadership Academy vs. Karnes City
View full Texas high school football scoreboard
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.