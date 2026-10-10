Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — October 9

A&M Consolidated 49, Weiss 47

Abbott 82, Coolidge 76

Abernathy 22, New Deal 15

Aledo 45, Bowie 7

Alice 76, Valley View 0

All Saints 56, Southwest Christian School 13

Allen 70, McKinney 3

Alto 63, Mt. Enterprise 24

Alvord 59, Olney 0

Anahuac 41, Buna 40

Anderson-Shiro 42, Lexington 33

Anna 49, Memorial 7

Annapolis Christian Academy 40, Benavides 28

Aquilla 50, Penelope 0

Argyle 45, Lovejoy 28

Aspermont 61, Spur 16

Atascocita 70, Channelview 0

Athens 70, Brownsboro 14

Atlanta 30, Tatum 15

Aubrey 28, Decatur 21

Austin 49, San Elizario 7

Axtell 70, Riesel 8

Azle 32, Sherman 21

Baird 58, Santa Anna 39

Ballinger 40, Forsan 37

Bay City 34, Sealy 7

Bel Air 71, Horizon 30

Bellville 35, Hitchcock 13

Belton 42, Rudder 15

Ben Bolt 62, Woodsboro 6

Benjamin Davis 56, Dekaney 13

Big Sandy 52, Detroit 30

Boles 42, Cumby 20

Borden County 72, O'Donnell 16

Brackenridge 47, Lanier 22

Braswell 48, Little Elm 42

Brazos 36, Van Vleck 27

Brazos Christian 49, St. Francis Episcopal 6

Brenham 59, University 0

Brock 56, Glen Rose 17

Brook Hill 63, McKinney Christian Academy 0

Bruceville-Eddy 8, Marlin 3

Burleson 49, Corsicana 21

Burnet 33, China Spring 31

Burton 56, Snook 0

Bushland 70, Denver City 14

C.H. Yoe 65, Rockdale 28

Caddo Mills 54, Mabank 20

Calallen 29, Calhoun 14

Caldwell 42, McGregor 40

Canadian 49, Friona 7

Canutillo 28, Del Valle 12

Canyon 52, Hereford 7

Canyon Lake 55, Travis 7

Carlisle 49, Como-Pickton 14

Carrizo Springs 52, Lytle 13

Carthage 62, Pittsburg 35

Cayuga 44, Alba-Golden 7

Cedar Park 37, Hutto 35

Cedar Ridge 35, Lake Travis 34

Centennial 35, Mansfield Legacy 7

Childress 35, Dimmitt 7

Chilton 64, Milano 0

Cinco Ranch 41, Mayde Creek 34

Cisco 58, Anson 6

Clark 49, LEE 14

Claude 48, Booker 0

Clemens 28, Canyon 21

Clifton 32, Eastland 0

Clint 29, Fabens 0

Coahoma 49, Alpine 17

Cole 56, Luling 0

Coleman 40, Brady 14

College Station 57, Killeen 38

Collinsville 38, Lindsay 7

Colmesneil 1, Hull-Daisetta 0

Columbus 35, Edna 2

Cooper 27, Lubbock-Cooper 6

Coppell 26, Plano 10

Copperas Cove 49, Chaparral 20

Covenant 35, Pantego Christian 7

Crandall 59, North Mesquite 23

Creek View 45, John F. Kennedy 7

Cuero 58, San Antonio Memorial 12

Cy-Fair 49, Cypress Creek 14

Dalhart 48, Brownfield 6

Davenport 35, LBJ Austin 7

Dawson 56, Brazoswood 31

Dayton 42, Santa Fe 28

De Kalb 36, Redwater 35

DeSoto 28, Lancaster 7

Devine 47, Poteet 6

Dilley 47, Monte Alto 0

Duncanville 45, Mansfield 7

Eagle Pass 19, Southwest 14

Early 66, SATLCA 0

East Bernard 21, Tidehaven 0

Eastwood 45, Coronado 14

Economedes 36, Edinburg 32

Estacado 64, Perryton 35

Evant 40, Rising Star 36

Fairfield 56, Westwood 35

Falls City 49, Yorktown 0

Farwell 37, Hale Center 28

Flour Bluff 59, Rivera 0

Flower Mound 49, Marcus 0

Ford 49, Wills Point 0

Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Clements 3

Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Bush 14

Foster 24, Cypress Park 0

Franklin 49, Lorena 42

Franklin 37, Montwood 6

Frankston 40, Kerens 12

Fredericksburg 56, Northeast Early College 7

Freer 53, Skidmore-Tynan 42

Frenship 49, Caprock 14

Ganado 63, Kenedy 20

Gatesville 62, Connally 20

George West 69, Falfurrias 0

Gilmer 33, Pleasant Grove 27

Goldthwaite 63, Hamlin 0

Gonzales 20, Bandera 16

Gordon 58, May 0

Gorman 50, Ranger 0

Grady 52, Buena Vista 0

Graham 68, Bridgeport 7

Grand Saline 49, Chisum 14

Grandview 62, Groesbeck 28

Grapevine 34, Eagle Mountain 14

Gregory-Portland 73, Mercedes 0

Gruver 28, Stratford 26

Gunter 80, Plainview 15

Gustine 55, Leverett's Chapel 0

Hallettsville 35, Randolph 22

Hallsville 34, Marshall 27

Hamilton 53, Dublin 6

Happy 62, Springlake-Earth 14

Hardin 25, Newton 24

Hargrave 48, Bridge City 33

Harker Heights 42, Temple 35

Harlingen 24, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 7

Hebron 35, Wakeland 10

Heights 45, Bellaire 7

Hempstead 34, Wharton 14

Hermleigh 80, Rotan 30

Holliday 47, Henrietta 40

Hondo 31, Crystal City 7

Hooks 46, New Boston 21

Huntsville 41, West Fork 7

Idalou 57, Roosevelt 22

Ingleside 31, Port Isabel 6

Itasca 31, Dawson 12

Jarrell 49, Marble Falls 7

Jayton 70, Roby 8

Jefferson 41, Highlands 13

Jim Ned 59, Kermit 6

Johnson 63, Del Valle 7

Jones 50, King 32

Katy Taylor 31, Seven Lakes 17

Kaufman 40, Life Waxahachie 14

King 70, Humble 6

Kingdom Prep Academy 54, Christ the King Cathedral 20

Klein Oak 59, Klein Forest 3

Klondike 74, Westbrook 48

Knippa 44, Nueces Canyon 8

Krum 56, Sanger 33

La Joya 34, Edinburg North 28

La Porte 51, Port Arthur Memorial 27

La Vega 49, Brownwood 14

La Villa 60, Agua Dulce 15

Lago Vista 64, Eastside Early College 0

Lake Creek 44, Splendora 10

Lake Dallas 69, Ranchview 27

Lake Ridge 37, Skyline 18

Legacy Christian Academy 63, Burkeville 18

Legacy Ranch 42, Veterans Memorial 20

Lewisville 42, Guyer 7

Liberty 64, Borger 6

Liberty-Eylau 47, White Oak 6

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Livingston 13

Little River Academy 22, Troy 19

Littlefield 62, Muleshoe 15

Lockney 60, Pathway Academy 0

Lone Oak 42, Prairiland 28

Lone Star 69, Heritage 7

Longview 56, Rockwall 49

Lyford 48, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

Madisonville 56, Rusk 37

Magnolia 45, Tomball Memorial 21

Malakoff 35, Commerce 22

Mansfield Summit 41, Cedar Hill 19

Mason 51, Bangs 0

McCallum 21, Lehman 7

McCamey 55, Eldorado 12

Medina 55, Leakey 0

Medina Valley 59, Winn 0

Melissa 70, Centennial 0

Menard 65, Water Valley 37

Mercy Culture Prep 45, Bishop Reicher Catholic 20

Mexia 21, West 19

Midland 47, Odessa 13

Midland Christian 56, Fort Worth Christian 21

Midlothian 69, Cleburne 14

Mildred 43, Elkhart 20

Milford 45, Covington 0

Millsap 41, Comanche 7

Mineral Wells 27, Iowa Park 24

Monahans 43, Snyder 19

Montgomery 77, Spring Woods 0

Motley County 64, Guthrie 8

Muenster 57, Tioga 48

Navarro 68, Pearsall 14

Navasota 21, Royal 12

Nazarene Christian Academy 48, Harvest Christian Academy 0

Nazareth 67, Kress 0

Nederland 56, Galena Park 7

New Caney 31, Ball 3

New Home 14, Sundown 0

Nixon 49, South San Antonio 14

Nixon-Smiley 58, Comfort 36

North Crowley 42, Waxahachie 17

North Forney 63, Tyler Legacy 21

North Shore 28, Summer Creek 27

Oakridge 51, Fort Worth Country Day 12

Oglesby 61, Bryson 14

Paducah 72, Crowell 36

Panhandle 69, Sunray 6

Paradise 35, Vernon 7

Pearland 59, Alvin 7

Peaster 50, Bowie 14

Pecos 33, Big Spring 24

Permian 42, Midland Lee 10

Pewitt 42, Beckville 26

Pflugerville Connally 27, Lake View 21

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 41, Los Fresnos 3

Pieper 43, Judson 42

Plano East 39, Richardson 35

Pleasanton 17, Uvalde 10

Ponder 75, Gainesville 0

Port Neches-Groves 56, Texas City 23

Prosper 63, Rock Hill 12

Quitman 33, Harmony 28

Randall 61, Pampa 17

Randle 49, Iowa Colony 7

Rankin 67, Fort Hancock 6

Raymondville 67, Progreso 0

Reagan 21, Madison 9

Red Oak 29, Crowley 28

Reedy 31, McKinney North 28

Refugio 56, Taft 10

Rice Consolidated 41, Industrial 24

Richland 56, Birdville 35

Rio Hondo 63, Bishop 25

Riverside 56, Ysleta 40

Robinson 28, Salado 24

Robstown 47, La Feria 26

Rockwall-Heath 42, Royse City 14

Rogers 53, Florence 0

Ropes 64, Plains 14

Rosebud-Lott 67, Moody 6

Round Rock Christian Academy 30, Lutheran 12

Rowe 33, Palmview 0

Ryan 51, Saginaw 7

Sabinal 24, La Pryor 20

Sachse 58, South Garland 2

San Angelo Central 28, Greenwood 21

San Augustine 37, Timpson 8

San Benito 17, Veterans Memorial 14

Sanderson 59, Sierra Blanca 0

Sands 46, Ira 6

Santa Rosa 31, Odem 7

Seminole 62, Fort Stockton 49

Sharyland 37, Mission Veterans Memorial 29

Shepherd 34, Hardin-Jefferson 28

Shiner 43, Bloomington 0

Silsbee 59, Jasper 14

Smithson Valley 42, Anderson 7

Southlake Carroll 44, Northwest 7

Southwest 56, Dunbar 14

Spearman 65, Highland Park 26

Spring Hill 28, Center 21

St. Paul 26, Sacred Heart 12

Stanton 77, Anthony 0

Stephenville 35, Lampasas 14

Sterling City 49, Irion County 42

Stevens 13, Holmes 0

Strawn 69, Jonesboro 24

Sweeny 24, Palacios 17

Tahoka 42, Crosbyton 12

Tascosa 64, Lubbock 21

Teague 68, Blooming Grove 0

Texas 49, Nacogdoches 7

The Colony 45, Community 3

The Woodlands 54, Willis 14

Thrall 41, Schulenburg 20

Three Rivers 55, Charlotte 12

TMI-Episcopal 50, Cistercian 9

Tolar 49, Rio Vista 13

Tomas 63, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Tomball Christian HomeSchool 54, Village 0

Trinity 52, MacArthur 7

Tulia 54, Olton 36

TWCA 65, Fort Bend Christian Academy 8

Tyler 57, Sunset 0

Union Grove 25, Elysian Fields 0

Valley 60, Chillicothe 0

Valor Preparatory Academy 78, Concordia 6

Van Alstyne 83, Lake Worth 26

Victory Christian Academy 45, Benjamin 0

Vidor 63, Lumberton 34

Wall 50, Llano 14

Waller 73, Cypress Springs 48

Waltrip 46, Northbrook 28

Warren 31, O'Connor 28

Waskom 47, Harleton 21

Weatherford 35, Lamar 28

Weimar 45, Danbury 14

Wellington 56, Shamrock 6

Weslaco East 24, Harlingen South 17

West Mesquite 85, Adams 0

West Orange-Stark 42, Hamshire-Fannett 28

West Oso 30, Aransas Pass 22

West Plains 24, Dumas 21

West Rusk 42, Arp 26

West Texas 44, Bovina 38

Wheeler 37, Clarendon 0

Whitehouse 38, Greenville 27

Winnsboro 73, Eustace 0

Wylie 27, Memorial 13

Wylie East 42, Wylie 27

Yates 72, North Forest 7

Yoakum 48, Smithville 14

Scores Not Reported

Abilene vs. Frenship Memorial

Albany vs. Stamford

Alexander vs. Southwest Legacy

All Saints Episcopal vs. First Baptist

Alvarado vs. Castleberry

Archer City vs. Windthorst

Austin vs. Stafford

Austin Classical vs. Summit Christian Academy

Balmorhea vs. Fort Davis

Bay Area Christian vs. Geneva

Beaumont United vs. Goose Creek Memorial

Bishop Gorman vs. Trinity Christian

Blanco vs. Stockdale

Bonham vs. North Lamar

Brackett vs. Harper

Brazosport vs. La Marque

Bruni vs. Prairie Lea

Calvary Academy vs. Community Christian

Canton vs. Van

CCVM vs. Carroll

Cedar Creek vs. Manor

Celeste vs. Era

Centerville vs. Lovelady

Christoval vs. Ozona

Cigarroa vs. Pioneer

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Kirbyville

College Park vs. Cleveland

Colorado vs. Reagan County

Compass Academy vs. Clyde

Coram Deo Academy vs. Lubbock Christian

Cotulla vs. Hebbronville

Crane vs. Grape Creek

Crawford vs. Hubbard

Crockett vs. Bastrop

D'Hanis vs. Junction

Dallas HSAA vs. Greenhill

Dawson vs. Wellman-Union

Denison vs. Frisco

Denton vs. Chisholm Trail

Diboll vs. Crockett

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Hidalgo Early College

Edison vs. McCollum

El Campo vs. Columbia

Episcopal vs. St. John's

Evadale vs. West Sabine

Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Harmony School of Innovation

Frassati Catholic vs. Kelly Catholic

Frost vs. Mart

Furr vs. Kashmere

G vs. Gold-Burg

George Ranch vs. Bridgeland

Godley vs. Springtown

Grace Christian Academy vs. Founders Christian

Grace Christian Academy vs. Waco Christian

Grace Community vs. Bishop Dunne

Harmony School of Innovation vs. La Grange

Hearne vs. Thorndale

Highlands vs. Garland Christian Academy

Holland vs. Somerville

Holy Cross vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy

Houston Christian vs. Cooper

Hughes Springs vs. Queen City

Huntington vs. Trinity

I vs. Iredell

Iraan vs. Wink

John Paul II vs. Legacy Christian Academy

Jourdanton vs. Natalia

Keene vs. Whitney

Kemp vs. Hampton Prep

King vs. Grulla

Kingwood Park vs. Porter

Kinkaid vs. St. Mark's

Kopperl vs. Cranfills Gap

Lamar Consolidated vs. Victoria West

Laredo LBJ vs. United

Leon vs. Normangee

Liberty Hill vs. Alamo Heights

Live Oak Classical vs. Sacred Heart

Lockhart vs. Seguin

M vs. Munday

MacArthur vs. Aldine

MacArthur vs. Martin

Mathis vs. Sinton

Miami vs. McLean

Midway vs. Bryan

Miles vs. Winters

Morton vs. Seagraves

Mount Vernon vs. Rains

Mountain View vs. Irvin

Mt. Pleasant vs. Terrell

New Braunfels Thunder vs. DaVinci Academy

Nocona vs. Chico

Nolan Catholic vs. Hyde Park

North Garland vs. Garland

Northland Christian vs. Westbury Christian

Oakwood vs. Bynum

Orangefield vs. East Chambers

Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake

Pettus vs. Louise

Plainview Classical Academy vs. PCHE

Pottsboro vs. Pilot Point

Premont vs. Banquete

Ralls vs. Roscoe

Rice vs. Buffalo

Rochelle vs. Brookesmith

Rouse vs. Leander

Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville

Saint Mary's Hall vs. HCCSA

Samuell vs. Poteet

Santa Maria vs. Kaufer

Seymour vs. Petrolia

Shadow Creek vs. Pasadena Memorial

Smyer vs. Sudan

Somerset vs. La Vernia

Somerset Academy Collegiate vs. Veritas Academy

St. John XXIII vs. Second Baptist

St. Joseph Academy vs. St. Anthony

St. Joseph Catholic vs. San Marcos Academy

St. Thomas Catholic vs. St. Pius X

Stony Point vs. McNeil

Sunnyvale vs. Farmersville

Sweetwater vs. Lamesa

Taylor vs. Tivy

Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Hico

Three Way vs. Morgan

Tom Bean vs. Cooper

Trinity Christian vs. Lake Country Christian

Trinity School of Texas vs. Christian Heritage

Trinity Valley vs. St. Stephen's Episcopal

Turner vs. Highland Park

United South vs. Del Rio

V vs. Valley View

Venus vs. Hillsboro

Victoria Cobra HomeSchool vs. Runge

Waco vs. Ellison

Wagner vs. East Central

Warren vs. Kountze

Washington vs. Scarborough

Whitesboro vs. Life Oak Cliff

Whitewright vs. Honey Grove

Wimberley vs. Giddings

Wolfe City vs. Rivercrest

Woodville vs. New Waverly

Wortham vs. Meridian

Young Men's Leadership Academy vs. Karnes City

View full Texas high school football scoreboard