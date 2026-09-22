Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

Week 4 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 7-19. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Cord Williamson from Uvalde, who got 86% of the votes. The Lobos linebacker had 7 tackles, a season-high 3 sacks, while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble in a game vs. Hondo on Sept. 11.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 5 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Oliver Cooper, Regents School of Austin

The senior defensive lineman had 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and forced a fumble in a 62-38 win over Bellaire Episcopal.

Bryden Gaytan, Overton

The defensive back is a tackling machine and posted 18 stops in a win against Hawkins last week. He’s had at least 10 tackles every game this season.

Aiden Haby, Cypress Woods

The Wildcats escaped with a 28-21 win over Jersey Village. The senior, a baseball standout as well, had 16 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 1/2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles.

Brayon Hall Jr., North Richland Hills Birdville

The senior cornerback had 2 tackles, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to help the Hawks beat Keller Fossil Ridge.

Shies Harrison, Port Arthur Memorial

The senior middle linebacker had a pick-6 to help the Titans roll up 34 points in the first quarter — in a 55-7 win over Galveston Ball.

Charlie “Chuck” Helling, Austin Anderson

The linebacker had a season-high 16 tackles against Lockhart. He also had a sack and posted 3 TFL for the third week in a row.

Tyler Hosea, Humble Summer Creek

The 6-foot-3 defensive end had a fumble return for a touchdown in a win against Houston Channelview. He put stats all over with 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry.

Christophere Lewis, Life Waxahachie

In a 49-2 win over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Lewis had a fumble return for a touchdown. He also added an interception, broke up a pass and had 4 tackles.

Donavon Marshal, Mesquite

The sophomore had a 64-yard interception return and then added a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Skeeters hammered Dallas Bryan Adams, 48-3.

Hank Schroeder, Georgetown

The junior defensive end had 3 interceptions, 2 tackles and 1 TFL in a 61-7 win over Pflugerville Connally on Friday. He didn’t have any interceptions in the first three games this year.

Ji’yson Sherman, Lake Belton

During a 54-52 win over Killeen Ellison, the senior had an interception, a fumble recovery and 2 blocked field goals for the Broncos.

Jack Van Wie, Houston Memorial

The senior, a Georgetown pledge, had 15 tackles, including one for a loss, in a 34-17 win over Alief Hastings on Thursday.

Prince Washington, Houston Lamar

The 3-star defensive back had a pick-6 in a shutout win over Houston Heights. It was the second interception return for a score in his career for the Texans.

TOUCHDOWN



Lamar CB @PrinceWashh picks it off and takes it all the way in for the score!



7:42 left in 2nd Quarter@LamarTexansFB 35@Footballfights 0 pic.twitter.com/9EKe1hPXJz — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 18, 2026