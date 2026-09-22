Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)
Week 4 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 7-19. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.
Congrats to last week’s winner, Cord Williamson from Uvalde, who got 86% of the votes. The Lobos linebacker had 7 tackles, a season-high 3 sacks, while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble in a game vs. Hondo on Sept. 11.
- Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic
- Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove
- Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson
- Week 4: Cord Williamson, Uvalde
Want to nominate an athlete after Week 5 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com
Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.
Oliver Cooper, Regents School of Austin
The senior defensive lineman had 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and forced a fumble in a 62-38 win over Bellaire Episcopal.
Bryden Gaytan, Overton
The defensive back is a tackling machine and posted 18 stops in a win against Hawkins last week. He’s had at least 10 tackles every game this season.
Aiden Haby, Cypress Woods
The Wildcats escaped with a 28-21 win over Jersey Village. The senior, a baseball standout as well, had 16 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 1/2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles.
Brayon Hall Jr., North Richland Hills Birdville
The senior cornerback had 2 tackles, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to help the Hawks beat Keller Fossil Ridge.
Shies Harrison, Port Arthur Memorial
The senior middle linebacker had a pick-6 to help the Titans roll up 34 points in the first quarter — in a 55-7 win over Galveston Ball.
Charlie “Chuck” Helling, Austin Anderson
The linebacker had a season-high 16 tackles against Lockhart. He also had a sack and posted 3 TFL for the third week in a row.
Tyler Hosea, Humble Summer Creek
The 6-foot-3 defensive end had a fumble return for a touchdown in a win against Houston Channelview. He put stats all over with 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry.
Christophere Lewis, Life Waxahachie
In a 49-2 win over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Lewis had a fumble return for a touchdown. He also added an interception, broke up a pass and had 4 tackles.
Donavon Marshal, Mesquite
The sophomore had a 64-yard interception return and then added a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Skeeters hammered Dallas Bryan Adams, 48-3.
Hank Schroeder, Georgetown
The junior defensive end had 3 interceptions, 2 tackles and 1 TFL in a 61-7 win over Pflugerville Connally on Friday. He didn’t have any interceptions in the first three games this year.
Ji’yson Sherman, Lake Belton
During a 54-52 win over Killeen Ellison, the senior had an interception, a fumble recovery and 2 blocked field goals for the Broncos.
Jack Van Wie, Houston Memorial
The senior, a Georgetown pledge, had 15 tackles, including one for a loss, in a 34-17 win over Alief Hastings on Thursday.
Prince Washington, Houston Lamar
The 3-star defensive back had a pick-6 in a shutout win over Houston Heights. It was the second interception return for a score in his career for the Texans.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.