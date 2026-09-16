Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Offensive Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Week 3 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our third set of nominees for Texas High School Football Offensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Sept. 7-12. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

We decided to go back to two polls, one for offense and one for defense, this week.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Andrew Adamde from Frisco Emerson. The Mavericks rolled to a 44-7 win over Dallas Kimball on Thursday. The 6-foot-1 junior threw for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns. He got 90% of the votes.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Want to nominate an athlete after Week 4 games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Texas Football Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Isaac Bly, Arlington Oakridge

The Arlington Juan Seguin transfer broke out in his third game for the Owls. He had 36 carries for 271 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in a 40-27 win over Austin St. Andrew’s. He also ran in four 2-point conversions.

Kaden Copelin, The Woodlands

The 6-foot-1 senior needed only one half to break a new school record. In a 58-0 win over Humble, he threw a school reocrd 7 touchdowns for the Highlanders. Copelin completed 14 of 15 passes for 284 yards.

Wyatt Dunn, Decatur

Decatur won a shootout with Wichita Falls Memorial, 71-64 and the junior had 13 catches for 196 yards and four touchdowns.

C/O 28 Decatur ATH Wyatt Dunn @wyatt_dunn5 can make things happen with the ball in his hands. pic.twitter.com/6kbCL7Z2zn — Coach Alin Edouard (@iam_alinedouard) September 14, 2026

Deshawn Edwards, Mansfield Lake Ridge

The Eagles won a shootout with Richardson Lake Highlands, 44-38, behind 5 total TDs from Edwards. He ran for 236 yards and 4 TDs, while adding 186 yards and a passing touchdown.

Bobby Fields, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

The junior got 27 carries and finished with 280 yards and 5 touchdowns — both season bests — in a 62-28 win over Lake Worth.

Izaeah Foster, Wichita Falls Memorial

The senior had a banner day, albeit in a shootout loss to Decatur, in Week 3. He had 8 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns for the Mavericks. Heading into the game, he had 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Knox Hodges, Wichita Falls Legacy

Hodges threw for 343 yards and had five touchdowns — completing at least one in every quarter in a win against Lubbock Monterey. Hodges completed 25 of 37 passes.

Anton Koop, Austin Westlake

In a 49-40 loss to Prosper, the Chaps got a big-time play from the senior kicker. His 53-yard field goal gave his team a 17-14 lead at the break. He made two field goals.

🤯 ANTON KOPP, FROM 53 YARDS OUT 📣



Westlake takes the lead on this MONSTER kick from Kopp!



You won't want to miss the second half of this Friday Night Spotlight, presented by @Huntington_Bank pic.twitter.com/UaIjclommB — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) September 12, 2026

Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

The junior was a workhorse in a win on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Parish Episcopal. He has 28 carries for 326 yards — 11.6 yards per carry — and his 2-TD game was his first multi-TD game of the season.

Rhys Moreno, Austin Bowie

The Bulldogs racked up 58 points in a victory against Converse Judson on Friday. The senior had his third straight 100-yard-plus game with 257 on 28 carries and scored 6 touchdowns. He had five coming into the game.

John Rangel, Abilene

The senior had 9 catches for 204 yards and scored twice for Abilene in a game against Odessa Permian. He had only 351 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns for the Eagles last year.

Carlos Rojas III, El Paso Riverside

The Rangers escaped with a 44-43 win over El Paso Chapin. The UTEP commit ran 33 times for 370 yards and scored four times, matching his season-high.

Asher Ryan, Montgomery Lake Creek

For the second time this season, Ryan set the new school record for touchdown passes in a game. The junior was 17 for 24 with 333 yards and 8 touchdowns in a 70-6 win over Cleveland.

Sean Simon, LaPorte

The Bulldogs’ junior running back became the new all-time career rushing leader. He ran for 181 yards and scored twice in a 59-31 win over Galveston Ball. Simon now has 4,113 yards in his career.

I want to give all praise to God for allowing me to do this. None of this would be possible without Him. Also, a huge thank you to my O-line. They bust their butts every day, getting better, and they deserve the recognition.@RecruitLP @coachkwhitely @k_berneathy @lpisd pic.twitter.com/3SFUcb6TDR — Sean (F-150 ) simon (@sean_simon) September 12, 2026

Ian Thomas Tomball

The junior scored three touchdowns on only 9 carries and finished with 202 yards rushing. He also had a touchdown catch for the Cougars in a 49-19 win against Klein Forest.

JayRic Ward, Lubbock Estacado

The sophomore threw 7 touchdowns in a 61-0 win over Snyder. The Matadors’ QB1 completed 22 of 27 passes for 463 yards and had four touchdown passes of 40 yards or longer.

Julian Williams, El Paso Eastlake

Facing Midland Lee, the senior had eclipsed his season total for touchdown passes. Williams was 32- for-48 for 472 yards — a season-high — and 7 touchdowns. He had thrown for six total TDs for the Falcons in Weeks 1 and 2.