Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Player of the Week nominees for games played Aug. 27-29. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Antonio Guevera from San Antonio Central Catholic. The senior had 10 catches for 120 yards and scored twice in a 31-27 win over Austin Hyde Park on Aug. 21. In addition, he had an 86-yard kickoff return that set up another score. He garnered 40.2% of the vote.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees

Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point

The Florida Atlantic pledge threw for a career-high 417 yards in a win against Dickinson. He completed 23 of 34 passes and threw for three touchdowns.

Laykon Brassfield, Lewisville

The junior completed 16 of 21 passes for 247 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 61 yards and a rushing score as well in a 56-42 win against Dallas Highland Park.

James Brown, Houston Stephen F. Austin

The Mustangs got a big game from the senior in a shootout with Houston Milby. Brown hauled in 7 catches for 232 yards, while scoring two touchdowns.

Peyton Chaney, The Woodlands John Cooper School

In his second high school game, the freshman had 9 carries for 255 yards and 5 touchdowns to help the Dragons hammer Fort Bend Christian Academy, 69-20.

Sukora “Sip” Cooper Jr., Frisco Panther Creek

The SMU commit stood out in his first game for the Panthers. The sophomore hauled in 8 catches for 178 yards and scored twice in a 42-14 win against Frisco Heritage.

Lane Couch, De Leon

In a win versus San Saba in Week 1, Couch ran 14 times for 351 yards — an average of 25.1 yards per tote — and4 touchdowns. This was his first game where he ran for more than 133 yards.

Buddha Guerra, Seminole

The Indians rolled to a 62-42 win over Bushland in Week 1. The sophomore did most of the damage with 22 carries for 296 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also added 62 yards receiving with a 32-yard touchdown catch.

Steven Hall, Mansfield Timberview

The junior signal caller was 20-for-28 passing for 326 yards and tossed 6 touchdowns in a 69-7 win against Mesquite West. The 6 TDs were a career-high and more than halfway to his 2025 total of 14.

Zion Harness, Lake Belton

The 5-foot-11 3-star recruit put up some eye-popping numbers in Week 1 with an average of 64.3 yards per catch. The senior had 4 receptions for 257 yards and all 4 were touchdowns for the Broncos in a 58-27 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

Jayden Hopkins, San Antonio Oliver Wendell Holmes

The Huskies’ quarterback passed for 1 TD, but did his damage on the ground. He carried the ball 22 times for a career-best 330 yards and scored three times. He averaged 15 yards per carry in the 28-21 win over Laredo Martin.

Cooper “CJ” Jones, Austin Westlake

The freshman had the game-winning touchdowns to help the Chaparrals pick up a win over 33-26 Ingelside, California in Week 1. Since then, Auburn and Oklahoma have offered, giving the ninth grader 56 offers.

Cooper Jones delivered the exclamation point on the comeback home win as the freshman scores his first career touchdown to give Westlake a 33-26 lead. Chaps Win! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/VB3xBw1aAT — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) August 29, 2026

Javian Jones-Priest, Arlington James Martin

The 4-star recruit and Virginia Tech pledge ran for 184 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Warriors. The senior averaged 6.8 yards per carry in a 38-35 win oer Mansfield.

Cayson Maupin, Sunnyvale

The senior accounted for 4 touchdowns in a 63-35 win over Paris. He ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 358 yards and 3 more touchdowns.

Jerry Meyer III, Waxahachie

The No. 1 team in the Associated Press/Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 6A poll tossed 5 touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Ennis. The Indians won 72-14 and Meyer was 16-for-24 passing and tallied 313 yards.

Evan Pena, Waco University

In a 49-20 win against Killeen Chaparral, the senior booted 6 field goals and added 2 extra points.

Asher Ryan, Montgomery Lake Creek

The Bears set 3 single-game records in a 52-34 win over Bastrop, and the quarterback played a part in all three. Ryan threw for a school-record 431 yards and set the record with 27 completions. He had 5 touchdown passes and receiver Chance Miller finished with 263 yards receiving, also a school record.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.