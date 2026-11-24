Here are High School on SI’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees for games played Nov. 19-21. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Micah Antoun from Hutto.

The sophomore quarterback had another 400-yard passing game. The Hippos beat Cypress Ranch 59-14 and Antoun completed 16 of 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TDs.

Week 1 winner : Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic Week 2 winners : Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove Week 3 winner : Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson Week 4 winner : Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School

: Jaylen McKane, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School Week 5 winner : Daylan Gordon, Wylie

: Daylan Gordon, Wylie Week 6 winner : Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper

: Colson Collins, The Woodlands John Cooper Week 7 winner : Micah Antoun, Hutto

: Micah Antoun, Hutto Week 8 winner : Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis

: Luca Antoun, Austin Lake Travis Week 9 winner : Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage

: Chris Allen, Frisco Heritage Week 10 winner: Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School

Trey Davis, Addison Greenhill School Week 11 winner : Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan

: Jayshawn Mitchell, San Antonio Brennan Week 12 winner : Andre Lance, Houston Milby

: Andre Lance, Houston Milby Week 13 winner: Micah Antoun, Hutton

Want to nominate an athlete after the regional semifinals or TAPPS Division 1 title game? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday at noon

Texas Football Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Julian Ashley, Terrell

The Tigers put up an average of 17.9 yards per carry in a win against Midlothian Heritage. The junior ran 17 times, gaining 304 yards and scoring three times.

Kendrick Brown, Klein

His 1-yard touchdown run with less than 2 minutes left provided the game-winning margin for Klein in a 31-2 win over The Woodlands in the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

Julian Caldwell, Argyle

The Texas Tech pledge hauled in 10 catches for 219 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 77-48 win against Abilene Wylie on Friday.

Kameron Coleman, Fort Worth Brewer

The Bears rolled to a win against Amarillo Tascosa behind a big game from the senior running back. The Wyoming commit averaged 17.9 yards per carry — 23 totes for 411 yards — and scored 6 TDs.

Kobe Haynes, Whitney

The TCU pledge ran for 220 yard and 4 TDs and threw two touchdowns — and added an interception — to seal a 40-35 win over Tatum. He became the first Texas high school football player with 3,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing in the same season.

Carson James, Fort Worth Arlington Heights

The Yellowjackets went on the road and beat El Paso Hanks in the area round, 44-28, on Friday. The senior accounted for 41 carries, finishing with 353 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. He went over the 2,000-yard mark for the second year in a row with the performance.

Braun Johnson, Millsap

The Bulldogs’ workhorse put up another big game on the ground. He had 36 carries, rushing for 375 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 56-42 win against Edgewood on Friday.

CJ Jones, Austin Westlake

The freshman had another big game for the Chappareals. The running back had 10 carries for 114 yards and scored 5 times in a 59-14 win against San Antonio Pieper.

Cade Lynch, Frisco Legacy Christian Academy

The senior completed 15 of 21 passes for 393 yards and 4 touchdowns and helped the Eagles knock off Houston St. Catholic Thomas to earn a spot in the TAPPS Division I championship game.

Ethan Meadows, Katy Tompkins

The senior accounted for five of the Falcons’ 6 touchdowns in a win against Waller. He had 25 carries for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns — including a long of 62 yards.

Derrick Martin Jr., Lewisville

The future Missouri State Bear had 6 carries, rushing for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of his touchdowns spanned 96 yards in a win against Coppell.

Weston Mitchell, Canadian

The Wildcats quarterback completed 23 of 25 passes — 92% — for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 126 yards on 10 carries and scored 3 more times in a 62-0 win over Merkel.

EJ Mowery, Gilmer Union Hill

In 6-man action, the senior had a banner day, scoring 12 touchdowns. He was 23-for-36 for 405 yards and 6 TDs and on the ground, he ran 17 times for 232 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 100-86 win over Oglesby.

Iker Munoz, Odessa Permian

The senior hit all five PATs and then nailed a pair of field goals — including a 53-yarder — in a win against Keller.

Kash Schwab, Cypress Bridgeland

The senior running back scored season-high 5 times to help the Bears pick up a win over Katy Jordan on Friday. He ran the ball 26 times for 275 yards.

Sam Sierra, San Antonio Alamo Heights

The Mules quarterback completed 14 of 18 passes for 333 yards and tossed 6 touchdowns in a win against Mission Sharyland Thursday night. It was the first start for the junior, who didn’t have a touchdown pass this season before the game.

Sean Simon, La Porte

The Bulldogs running back returns to the list after another breakout game, this one in a 63-49 win over College Station. He had 41 carries for 458 yards and 7 touchdowns. It was a season-high in all three categories.

Isaac Torres, Fischer Canyon Lake

The freshman came up big in a win against Port LaVaca Calhoun with 220 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns in a 33-26 win.

Hoytt Wesson, Jacksboro

The Tigers quarterback returns to the list after accounting for 9 touchdowns in a win against Childress. He did the most damage on the ground, running 14 times for 171 yards and 6 TDs. He completed 16 of 20 passes for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns.