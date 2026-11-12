Hebron at Allen Live Updates: Texas High School Football

It’s finally playoff season in Texas high school football.

On the opening night of the playoffs last year, Allen avoided a major upset. Can the Eagles do the same in this season’s opening round of the University Interscholastic League 6A Division I playoffs as they get set to host Hebron.

Watch Hebron at Allen LIVE on the NFHS Network

Last year, the Eagles needed a late touchdown after trailing underdog Lewisville, pulling out a 22-15 win on the opening night of postseason play. Allen went on to reach the 6A Division I semifinal round.

The Eagles come in with a perfect 10-0 record and won the 6A-6 district title by going 7-0. They’re also the No. 1 ranked team in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 poll.

Hebron is 5-5 on the season and finished 5-6A play at 4-3, finishing in a three-way tie for third with Denton Braswell. Lewisville won the district, while Denton Guyer came in second.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Allen.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

HEBRON 0, ALLEN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Eagle Stadium in Allen, the top-ranked Eagles of Allen High School get set to face Hebron in the first round of the UIL 6A Division I playoffs.

ABOUT HEBRON

The Hawks dropped their first two ballgames before winning four straight contests. In their last two regular-season games, both games were decided by a single point, as they won 42-41 against Flower Mound but were edged 20-19 by Denton Braswell.

Quarterback Brady Brock has thrown for nearly 1,100 yards and nine TDs while adding nearly 400 yards rushing and three more scores. His main target is junior receiver Jevonyae Broussard, who has caught 32 passes for 582 yards with eight TDs.

ABOUT ALLEN

The Eagles have relatively blown past their opponents all season, having scored 584 total points while allowing just 128. In their last five regular-season games, they scored 70, 70, 77, 56 and 63 points.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Snell is at the controls of this prolific offense. Already, he has thrown for more than 2,000 yards while completing 76% of his passes (134-of-177) along with recording 30 TDs.

Fellow sophomore Zach Williams has been Allen’s top receiver, catching 47 passes for 622 yards and 12 TDs. Junior running back Jrue Simmons has rushed for 653 yards on 61 carries and has found the end zone 10 times.