Cypress-Fairbanks at Cypress Falls Live Updates: Texas High School Football

One of the top rivalries in Texas high school football takes place Thursday night as Houston-area rivals Cypress-Fairbanks and Cypress Falls square off.

Watch Cy-Fair at Cypress Falls live on the NFHS Network

Both the Bobcats and Golden Eagles sport identical 3-0 records, and it will be the District 16-6A opener for both squads.

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Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Houston.

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CY-FAIR 7, CYPRESS FALLS 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- Cypress Falls goes backward on its opening series, losing a bunch of yards, and the Golden Eagles will punt the ball back to Cy-Fair.

- TOUCHDOWN CY-FAIR. On the game's first series, the Bobcats drive 75 yards and get on the board with a 38-yard pass from Sean Riegler to Kevin Ferrygood. (Cy-Fair, 7-0 | 9:04, 1st)

PREGAME

- Live from northwest Houston, the Bobcats of Cy-Fair take on the Golden Eagles of Cypress Falls in a matchup between undefeated teams.

ABOUT CY-FAIR

The Bobcats have turned in three impressive wins, and have scored a total of 134 points in that span.

Cy-Fair hasn’t played since beating Cypress Springs, 45-24, on Sept. 11. The Bobcats’ other two wins came against Tomball Memorial and The Woodlands College Park.

On offense, the Bobcats feature players like quarterback Sean Riegler and receivers Kevin Ferrygood - a Minnesota commit - and Henry Brooks - who is committed to Sam Houston State.

ABOUT CYPRESS FALLS

Like Cy-Fair, Cypress Falls has also dazzled in non-district action. The Golden Eagles have won their three games (Houston Strake Jesuit, New Caney and Fort Bend Travis) by an average margin of exactly 25 points, with their last game coming on Sept. 11, a 35-11 win against Fort Bend Travis.

Countering Cy-Fair’s powerful offense is a strong Cy Falls defense headed up by defensive end Kaden McCarty, a Texas A&M commit.