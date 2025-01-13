Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (1/13/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
1. Hopkins (12-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. Edina (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Royals continue their remarkable run of winning every game by double digits. They blew past a couple west metro foes last week, 102-72 at Waconia (4-7) and 104-76 in the Lake Conference opener vs. Eden Prairie (6-5).
J.J. Semanko led with 27 points against Waconia in a game Hopkins was up 56-42 at the half. Ahmed Nur added 25 and Jayden Moore 22. Against EP, the Royals were up 53-33 at halftime and were fueled by 26 from Nur to go with four others in double figures.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 15 vs. White Bear Lake (4-5), Jan. 17 vs. Mounds View (9-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders don’t put up quite as many style points as Hopkins, but they have a zero in the loss column all the same. Last week, Cretin-Derham Hall won big on the road against conference foes, 78-53 against Roseville (3-8) and 71-57 against Woodbury (5-6).
Twelve different Raiders scored at Roseville, led by JoJo Mitchell with 14, Dre Frierson-Hollie with 13 and 12 each for Monteff Dixon and Ty Schlagel. C-DH was up 10 at the half. The next game, the Raiders extended a 34-27 halftime advantage. Dixon had 18 to go with 16 for Mitchell and Schlagel.
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. St. Louis Park (5-5), Jan. 16 at Chanhassen (4-6)
Ranking rationale: Benilde-St. Margaret’s destroyed a Maple Grove team on the cusp of re-entering the Power 25, 75-54 at the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy. Maple Grove was fresh off of a win vs. previous No. 13 Champlin Park (7-3) but looked pedestrian against the Red Knights. B-SM surged in the second half after leading 30-25 at the break.
4. DeLaSalle (10-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. Columbia Heights (3-11), Jan. 16 at Bloomington Kennedy (0-10)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle looks to be the cream of the crop in the Tri-Metro Conference once again. The Islanders moved to 5-0 in conference after a win last week 78-61 at Fridley (1-9). They also picked up an 87-73 non-conference win at home against Minneapolis North (6-5).
Dorian Pruitt led with 20 points against the Tigers to go with 17 for Kamar Thomas and Jaeden Udean. DLS led 37-25 at halftime. Against the Polars, the Islanders pulled away from a 43-39 advantage at the break. Udean had 22 to go with 18 for Pruitt and Thomas.
5. Orono (6-3)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (3-7), Jan. 17 vs. New Prague (2-8), Sat. 18 vs. Rochester Mayo (8-4) at Waconia
Ranking rationale: The Spartans had no issues in their one game last week, rolling 85-60 vs. Mound Westonka (9-2) to snap a two-game skid. Orono dominated a matchup over a solid White Hawks team that was ranked a couple weeks ago. The home team led 44-26 at halftime and was led on the night by 20 points from Nolan Groves, who added six assists and six steals.
6. Tartan (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Woodbury (5-6), Jan. 15 vs. Simley (4-6), Jan. 17 at Hastings (8-3)
Ranking rationale: Last week, Tartan swept a pair of Metro East Conference games, winning 76-64 at Two Rivers (6-7) and 70-55 vs. Hill-Murray (4-6). The Titans battled back from a 38-30 halftime deficit to win against the Warriors. Emmanuel Oyesanmi led with 19 points, followed by 15 apiece from C.J. Banks and K.J. Wilson.
It’d be nice to see Tartan play a tougher schedule to really put its undefeated record to the test, but the Titans have done well to handle every opponent’s best shot.
7. Wayzata (11-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. Eden Prairie (6-5), Jan. 17 vs. Edina (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans are likely a better team than Tartan at this current moment, but their early slip-ups against current No. 5 Orono (6-3) and No. 12 Totino-Grace (8-4) have them locked at No. 7 for the time being.
Last week, Wayzata extended its win streak to 10 thanks to escaping 77-71 at Chaska (4-7) and rolling 86-54 at Buffalo (7-4). The Trojans led 50-29 against the Hawks before things got a bit tighter toward the end. Nolen Anderson led with 22 points. There was no struggle against the Bison as the visitors built on a 44-24 halftime advantage. Christian Wiggins starred with 21.
8. Mankato East (10-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at New Ulm (2-9); Jan. 17 vs. Stevens Point, Wisconsin (7-5) at La Crosse, Wisconsin
Ranking rationale: The Cougars haven’t been challenged since the calendar flipped to January. Mankato East won 73-46 vs. one of the tougher teams in the Big 9, Rochester Mayo (8-4) and won big at its crosstown rival, 80-43 at Mankato West (3-9).
It was a well-rounded effort against Mayo with Lucas Gustafson leading with 13 points, followed by 12 for Amari Nobles, 11 for Brogan Madson and 10 for Thokwech Puoch. Against West, Madson led with 23 to go with 13 for Nobles, 12 for Gustafson and 10 for Dwuan Reliford. This team is looking more and more like it’s top-five caliber.
9. Alexandria (6-3)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Sartell (5-5), Jan. 17 vs. Detroit Lakes (6-5)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria is getting some rest before the February/March home stretch. The Cardinals went 1-0 in their second straight one-game week, dominating in a 90-46 win at a team in the top half of the Central Lakes Conference, Fergus Falls (8-3). Mason Witt led with 23 points to go with 17 for Chase Thompson, 13 for Gavin Roderick and 11 for Talan Witt.
10. Prior Lake (11-2)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. No. 21 Apple Valley (8-1), Jan. 16 at No. 17 Eagan (9-2)
Ranking rationale: An impressive 10-game win streak (featuring four ranked opponents) came to a close last week. Since dropping the season opener at current No. 7 Wayzata (11-2), the Lakers were red hot until falling 56-52 at Lakeville South (7-5), which re-enters the Power 25 this week at No. 10. Prior Lake bounced back to win 75-61 vs. Burnsville (2-7).
The Lakers nearly erased a 30-22 halftime deficit against the Cougars, who were hungry for a big win. Colten Gunderson and Cade Wozney led the visitors with 13 points each. Against the pesky Blaze, Prior Lake added to a 33-28 lead at the break. Norbu Jenpa had 18 points to go with 14 for Gunderson.
11. Shakopee (7-4)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. No. 23 Lakeville South (7-5), Jan. 16 at Burnsville (2-7)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee wins games in bunches. The Sabers had a four-game streak earlier this season and are now working on a three-gamer. Last week, they swept a pair of road conference games with an 81-66 win against previous No. 20 Farmington (5-5) and 88-66 vs. Rosemount (3-8).
Shakopee led big, 46-25, against the Tigers at halftime. Eli Schroeder put up 24 points to go with 17 for Luke Wherley and 14 for Marcus Bailey.
12. Totino-Grace (8-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Elk River (3-6), Jan. 15 at No. 14 Anoka (10-2)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace flashed early in the season with a neutral court win vs. preseason No. 1 and current No. 6 Wayzata (11-2) and is back at that level of play with wins in four of its last five. The loss? An 82-77 barnburner at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (11-0).
The Eagles dominated in a pair of games last week, winning 74-43 vs. Coon Rapids (3-7) and 92-57 at previous No. 25 Andover (6-6). The starters got to take it easy on the minutes load. Star senior guard Chace Watley’s 16 points led 11 T-G players on the scoresheet vs. Coon Rapids. T-G led 46-32 at halftime at Andover. Jaylan Hynes led the team with 20 points to go with 17 from Watley and Malachi Hill.
13. Minnetonka (7-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 14 vs. Burnsville (2-7), Jan. 18 at Brainerd (6-5)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka’s win streak is up to four after sweeping a pair of home games last week. The Skippers won a 90-55 non-conference tilt vs. St. Paul Johnson (8-4) prior to winning their Lake Conference debut 63-53 vs. previous No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville (9-3).
The Skippers led Johnson 45-28 at halftime and continued to build their lead on the strength of a game high 27 points from Isa El-Amin. The STMA win was Minnetonka’s first over a team currently in the Power 25. The Skippers got off to a blazing start and led 37-20 at the break. El-Amin led again with 24.
14. Champlin Park (7-3)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Osseo (5-6), Jan. 15 at Park Center (5-7), Jan. 17 at Southwest Christian (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels drop a couple spots after splitting a pair of Northwest Suburban Conference games last week. They started by producing their biggest margin of victory of the season in a 91-56 win vs. Elk River (3-6). Tyler Wagner led with 19 points to go with 17 for Kwa Silikpoh, 15 for Kyler Pust and 13 for Preston Thielke.
Champlin Park next lost 74-63 to a Maple Grove (5-6) team that was in consideration for this week’s Power 25. Wagner led with 23 in a game the Rebels trailed 29-23 at the half.
15. Anoka (10-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Andover (6-6), Jan. 15 vs. No. 12 Totino-Grace (8-4)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes don’t fall too far after a 2-1 week. The loss came 86-85 Jan. 2 at then-No. 12 Champlin Park (7-3). Anoka had a 41-40 lead at halftime and received big games from Peyton Podany (30 points) and Trey Borchers (17), but it fell just shy of notching a huge conference victory. Both their losses have come on the road by a point to teams ranked at the time of contest.
The Tornadoes had a few days off to regroup, which paid off in a 73-66 win vs. Rogers (5-7) and 66-56 at a solid Spring Lake Park (8-4) squad. Dre Ellis had 24 and 27 points vs. Rogers and SLP, while Podany had 21 and 10. Borchers added 17 at SLP.
16. St. Michael-Albertville (9-3)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 14 at Buffalo (7-4), Jan. 17 at Eden Prairie (6-5)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville should be fairly pleased to make it out of last week at 1-1. The Knights bounced back from a loss the previous week to Moorhead (10-3) by winning 75-64 vs. previous No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-3). The Knights got up 48-34 on the Storm at halftime. Jack Thelen scored a game high 32 points to go with 23 from Jeremiah Johnson.
STMA next lost 63-53 at Minnetonka (7-4), which moved up three spots to No. 13 this week. The Knights held the Skippers to their third lowest point total of the season but a 37-20 halftime deficit was too much to overcome. Hudson Hochstedler was top scorer for STMA with 21.
17. Eagan (9-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Burnsville (2-7), Jan. 16 vs. No. Prior Lake (11-2)
Ranking rationale: Eagan doesn’t always like to make it easy. The Wildcats picked up their third one-possession victory of the season, escaping 61-60 in overtime vs. Rosemount (3-8). Alex Schroepfer led with 21 points to go with 15 for Mikey McKenzie. Eagan trailed by three at halftime and also trailed by four in its next outing, a 77-67 win at Eastview (4-8).
Wesley Hoke led with 19 against the Lightning to go with 16 for Schroepfer.
18. Lakeville North (8-5)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Eastview (4-8), Jan. 17 at Rosemount (3-8)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers have won five of their last six after going 2-0 last week. They opened with a 71-36 beatdown at Burnsville (2-7), followed by a 71-62 rivalry win at Lakeville South (7-5), a team that was coming off a win over previous No. 8 Prior Lake (11-2).
North held the Blaze to just nine points at halftime. Johanes Piscikas’ 14 points led 10 Panthers on the scoresheet. Against the Cougars, the Panthers overcame a 39-36 halftime deficit on the strength of 18 points for Drew Kolander to lead four North players in double figures.
19. Byron (10-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Delano (4-7), Jan. 17 vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-3)
Ranking rationale: The Bears notched a big win last week that produced a four-way tie at the top of the Hiawatha Valley League at 5-1. Host Byron rolled past previous No. 18 Stewartville (10-2) 73-56. The Bears rode hot shooting to victory, primarily from Max Dearborn (24 points), Fisher Kruckeberg (19) and Will Brian (18).
The Bears’ only losses this season came by 11 at home to conference foe Cannon Falls (11-1), which was in consideration to re-enter the Power 25 this week, and by three vs. current No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-0). Head coach Kyle Finney’s squad’s resume is also boosted by wins against teams who have been on the cusp of the Power 25 all season. One result was 74-72 vs. a talented Faribault (7-3) squad and another a 74-67 victory at conference co-leader Lake City (9-1).
20. Albany (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 14 at St. Cloud Cathedral (8-3), Jan. 17 at Pierz (4-6)
Ranking rationale: Albany kept its undefeated season alive last week with a 63-52 win at Sauk Centre (7-3) and 63-58 win vs. Pequot Lakes (7-2). The Huskies led the Mainstreeters 28-23 at halftime and were led on the night by 25 points from Braeden Justin and 20 from Zeke Austin.
21. Apple Valley (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at No. 10 Prior Lake (11-2), Jan. 16 vs. No. 23 Lakeville South (7-5), Jan. 17 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (3-6)
Ranking rationale: After taking their first loss a couple weeks ago, the Eagles are flying again with three straight victories. Last week, they went 2-0 with a 75-58 result vs. previous No. 20 Farmington (5-5) and won 82-77 at a talented Breck (5-6) squad. Camare Young led with 21 points against the Tigers, followed by 17 for Trey Parker and 16 for Julian Carter. Against the Mustangs.
While Apple Valley has played one of the weaker schedules in Class 4A, its resume is improving as it continues to win in the South Suburban Conference. Its only loss was by four to current No. 17 Eagan (9-2).
22. Moorhead (10-3)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: Jan. 17 at Osseo (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds are scorching with six straight wins. Last week, they won 78-70 at a Southwest Christian (3-5) team that’s better than its record indicates. Reign Battle and David Mack each scored 20 points. Moorhead then followed it up with a huge 69-64 victory at previous No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-3)
23. Lakeville South (7-5)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at No. 11 Shakopee (7-4), Jan. 16 at No. 21 Apple Valley (8-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars haven’t been able to gather a lot of momentum this season, but they’ve notably never lost two in a row. Staying above .500 at this point in the season against a demanding schedule is also impressive. All of their losses have been by 11 points or fewer and all to teams who were ranked at the time of the game. Last week, South picked up its biggest win of 2024-25 by halting previous No. 8 Prior Lake’s (11-2) 10-game win streak in a 56-52 result in Lakeville.
South led 30-22 at halftime and was led on the night by 16 points from Malachi Gant. Prior Lake was held five points below its previous season low point total. The Cougars next dropped 71-62 vs. Lakeville North (8-5), which climbed three spots to No. 18 this week. South led 39-36 at the break but couldn’t quite seal the deal. Keaton Ressler led with 25 points followed by 15 for Hudson Greene.
24. East Ridge (7-4)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 15 at Stillwater (8-3), Jan. 17 at Forest Lake (2-9)
Ranking rationale: East Ridge is back in the Power 25 thanks in part to a three-game win streak. The Raptors prevailed 68-66 at a tough Edina (5-6) team, won 80-72 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (5-6) and rolled 67-46 vs. Irondale (4-8).
The Raptors are one of the more battle-tested teams with three of four losses coming to teams in the top 20. They have a notable win vs. current No. 12 Totino-Grace (8-4). Cedric Tomes averages around 30 points per game.
25. Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-3)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 14 at Detroit Lakes (6-5), Jan. 16 at Elk River (3-6), Jan. 17 vs. St. Cloud Apollo (6-5)
Ranking rationale: The Storm nearly fell out of this week’s Power 25 after dropping a pair of games to ranked foes. Sauk Rapids-Rice won big at rival Sartell (5-5), 72-50, but it was sandwiched by a 75-64 defeat at current No. 16 St. Michael-Albertville (9-3) and a 69-64 loss vs. current No. 22 Moorhead (10-3). The Storm’s other loss this season was to Fargo Davies, North Dakota. SR-R has a signature win against Alexandria, but it was a tight game in which Clemson recruit Chase Thompson did not play.
