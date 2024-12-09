Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (12/9/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is finally in full swing, and High School on SI will has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. Southwest Christian (0-2), Dec. 14 vs. Richfield (1-1) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: It took just one week for Hopkins to slide up to No. 1 after previous top dog, Wayzata (1-2), lost a couple early ones. The Class 4A Royals took care of business against two Class 3A title contenders, winning 91-78 at previous No. 3 Totino-Grace (1-1) and 87-75 vs. previous No. 13 Mankato East (1-1). Anthony Smith led with 26 points in the T-G win, followed by 22 for Davion Hart. Smith was top scorer once more against East with 29.
2. Totino-Grace (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at Farmington (0-1), Dec. 12 at Spring Lake Park (2-1), Dec. 14 vs. No. 25 Breck (1-1)
Ranking rationale: You won’t find a team in the state that played a tougher two games to start the season. The Eagles debuted against this week’s new No. 1, Hopkins (2-0), and fell 91-78 in Fridley. Hopkins led 41-30 at halftime. Chase Watley led with 32 points for T-G, followed by 21 for Malachi Hill. The Eagles bounced back with a 71-68 win over previous No. 1 Wayzata (1-2) on neutral floor. Hill led with 20 and Watley added 17. T-G led 33-30 at halftime.
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-1), Dec. 13 at Irondale (0-2), Dec. 14 vs. No. 4 Orono (2-0)
Ranking rationale: After opening the season with an 87-54 home rout of Burnsville (0-2), Cretin-Derham Hall was ready for a big step up in competition a few nights later. The Raiders got past a fellow top-10 team and Class 3A contender, Alexandria, winning 77-71 on neutral floor. C-DH did a respectable job on future Clemson Tiger, Chase Thompson, who had 19 points. Tommy Ahneman, a future Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led all scorers with 22 points. Ty Schlagel added 20. The Raiders should be in good shape to win their first two Suburban East Conference games this week before taking on another 3A power in Orono.
4. Orono (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at Minnehaha Academy (0-2), Dec. 14 vs. No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) at Totino Grace
Ranking rationale: Orono couldn’t have asked for a worse first 18 minutes of basketball to open the 2024-25 campaign. The visiting Spartans trailed preseason No. 1 Wayzata (1-2) 52-33 at halftime. Led by a 46-point, 11-rebound night from Nolan Groves, Orono mounted a monstrous comeback to force overtime, where it won 107-103. Brady Wooley added 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help pull off one of the best wins anyone can claim in the state.
Orono can also claim one of the top out-of-state victories after it knocked off West Fargo Davies (North Dakota), 77-62, on neutral floor in Hopkins. Davies is coming off a 22-5 season where the Eagles won a conference title and finished third in the big school state tournament. Groves had 30 and 10 in a game Orono controlled from the start.
5. DeLaSalle (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at Holy Angels (1-2), Dec. 13 vs. St. Anthony (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders make a big leap after thumping a talented team from California and beating a perennially tough Class 4A squad.
The season began with a 79-65 home win against Oakland Tech, a state championship team in 2023-24. The Bulldogs are 4-1 thus far in 2024-25. They hung around the Twin Cities to beat Minneapolis North (1-1). 101-91. Jaeden Udean led DeLaSalle with 36 points against Oakland Tech. It was a much more balanced effort in a 72-63 neutral floor win against Park Center. The triumvirate of Dorian Pruitt (18 points), Udean (17) and Evan Miller (13) led the way. DLS led 31-28 at halftime.
6. Wayzata (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at No. 19 Maple Grove (0-1), Dec. 13 vs. No. 13 Lakeville North (2-1)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans aren’t shying away from tough competition early on, but they’re paying a bit of a price for it. After Wayzata trounced then-No. 24 Prior Lake (2-1), 98-73, in the season/home opener, life got tough leaving the friendly confines. The Trojans fell 107-103 in overtime at then-No. 8 Orono (2-0) and ended the week with a 71-68 neutral floor loss to then-No. 3 Totino-Grace (1-1). Isaac Olmstead leads the team scoring 21.7 points per game, followed by 21 for Nolen Anderson and 17.3 for Christian Wiggins.
The Orono loss stings, as Wayzata squandered a 52-33 halftime lead.
7. Alexandria (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at No. 24 Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. Willmar (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria doesn’t get punished too swiftly for losing a hard-fought battle against a top-five opponent. After opening the season with a 74-53 home win against one of their top competitors in the Central Lakes Conference, the Cardinals fell 77-71 on neutral floor to current No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0). Mason Witt led with 21 points, followed by 19 for Chase Thompson, in the loss. Alexandria led C-DH 37-33 at halftime.
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at No. 25 Breck (1-1), Dec. 14 vs. No. 21 Stewartville (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights couldn’t have asked for a better opening week. They opened with a 96-76 win vs. Richfield (1-1) and followed with an 85-59 neutral floor win over previous No. 9 Shakopee (0-2). Jalen Wilson (38 points) and T.J. Stuttley (24) starred in the RIchfield triumph. Benilde-St. Margaret’s pulled away from an eight-point halftime lead vs. Shakopee. Jaleel Donley had 27 to go with 21 for Wilson.
9. Edina (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at No. 13 Lakeville North (2-1), Dec. 14 vs. Lakeville South (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Edina cracks the top 10 after surviving a pair of one-possession games. The Hornets opened the season with a 72-70 win at previous No. 17 Maple Grove (0-1). Edina overcame a 29-23 halftime deficit. Billy DeMars led with 30 points. Next was a 66-65 win vs. Anoka (2-1) after falling behind 38-33 at the break. DeMars led again with 19 to get by an Anoka squad that was in consideration for this week’s Power 25.
10. Tartan (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Dec. 13 vs. St. Paul Highland Park (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Titans pulled off a titanic upset, winning 65-62 vs. previous No. 10 Lakeville North (2-1) on neutral floor. C.J. Banks led with 21 points, followed by another acronym name, K.J. Wilson, with 14. This came after Tartan opened the season with a 72-66 win vs. St. Paul Harding (1-1).
11. Prior Lake (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. Chanhassen (1-1), Dec. 13 at No. 17 Chaska (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake looked out of sorts in its season opener before finding its footing. The Lakers were thumped 98-73 at then-No. 1 Wayzata (1-2). They recovered with an 85-72 win vs. previous No. 5 Minnetonka (1-1) and a 91-75 neutral floor win against previous No. 24 Eden Prairie (0-2). Norbo Jenpa has been a star for the blue and gold, averaging 26.7 points per game.
12. Minnetonka (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Dec. 11 at Shakopee (0-2), Dec. 14 vs. No. 20 Waconia (2-0) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka took a 1-1 split last week that would be a solid start to the season for most programs, but might be a tad disappointing for the defending Class 4A champion. The Skippers bounced back from an 85-72 loss at preseason No. 24 Prior Lake by winning 73-64 on neutral floor against preseason No. 11 East Ridge (0-2). Caleb Francois led with 15 points in the loss, followed by 14 for Malachi Boadi, 13 for Duke Richardson and 12 for Isa El-Amin. The Skippers led by seven at halftime of their win. Francois led Minnetonka with 13 points to go with 18 for Boadi, 12 for Richardson and 10 for Jacob Hudson.
13. Lakeville North (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 9 Edina (1-1), Dec. 13 at No. 6 Wayzata (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers went 2-1 in their opening win while splitting a pair against ranked foes. Lakeville North got off on the right foot by topping previous No. 11 East Ridge (0-2), 70-65, at home. Johanes Piscikas led with 22 points, followed by 16 for Drew Kolander. North had no issue at Bloomington Jefferson (1-1) where it won by 30. The Panthers suffered their first loss on neutral floor, 65-62 against previous No. 20 Tartan (2-0). Dane Danielson led four players in double figures in the loss with 18.
14. Mankato East (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Dec. 12 vs. Marshall (2-0), Dec. 17 at Rochester Century (2-0)
Ranking rationale: There was no shame in Mankato East getting saddled with an early season loss. The Cougars hung tough with the team that’s now the new No. 1, the Hopkins Royals, falling 87-75 on the road. Lucas Gustafson led East with 19 points, followed by 15 for Brogan Madson. The Cougars rolled in their season opener at St. Peter (1-3), 77-53.
15. East Ridge (0-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. White Bear Lake (0-1), Dec. 13 at Mounds View (2-0)
Ranking rationale: It’s much too early to hit the panic button. The Raptors hung tough with a pair of top-10 opponents, falling last week 70-65 at then-No. 10 Lakeville North (2-1) and 73-64 vs. then-No. 5 Minnetonka (1-1) in a game played close to home for the Skippers at Hopkins High School. Cedric Tomes has the talent to keep East Ridge in any contest. He’s averaging 27.5 points per game in the early going.
16. Eagan (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Dec. 13 at Minneapolis Southwest (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Fresh off their third-place finish at state last spring, the Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start to the 2024-25 season. Eagan opened with a 67-55 win vs. St. Thomas Academy (1-1) and added a 65-59 neutral floor victory vs. Spring Lake Park (2-1). While these were two unranked victories, both opponents received Power 25 consideration. Eagan held STA to 13 first-half points. The Wildcats were paced by 19 points by Will Berran.
17. Chaska (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 18 Eastview (2-0), Dec. 13 vs. No. 11 Prior Lake (2-1), Dec. 14 at Farmington (0-1)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks vault into the Power 25 after knocking off two ranked teams in their first two games. Chaska opened with a 67-62 win at previous No. 9 Shakopee in an old Missota Conference battle. Tray Lenzen led with 24 points. A few days later, the Hawks took down previous No. 23 Lakeville South (2-1), 73-67, on neutral floor. Lenzen once again had it going with 22 points.
18. Eastview (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 10 at No. 17 Chaska (2-0), Dec. 14 at Bloomington Jefferson (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Eastview cracks the Power 25 thanks to a 2-0 start highlighted by a 77-69 win vs. a Minneapolis Washburn (1-1) team that also joins the ranking thanks to a win vs. previous No. 7 Park Center (1-2). The Lightning got past the Millers after trailing 38-36 at halftime. Jack Frigstad led five Eastview players in double figures with 19 points.
Eastview opened the season with a 68-54 win at Rochester Mayo (1-1). Logan Kollofski led with 17 points, followed by 16 for J.C. Green. The Lightning have a lot of ways they can beat you. They’re hopeful for a resurgence after opening last season with high expectations, only to finish 6-23.
19. Maple Grove (0-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 6 Wayzata (1-2), Dec. 12 at Park Center (1-2), Dec. 14 vs. Eden Prairie (0-2) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: The Crimson didn’t schedule a cupcake to open the season. Maple Grove hosted then-No. 15 Edina (2-0) and fell to the Hornets, 72-70. The hosts led 29-23 at halftime and were up 69-68 with a minute to go. Keegan Harney led the Crimson with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by Baboucarr Ann, Nathan Hromadka and Bo Draheim.
The schedule doesn’t lighten up with three more preseason top 25 teams looming this week.
20. Waconia (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Dec. 11 at Eden Prairie (0-2), Dec. 14 vs. No. 12 Minnetonka (1-1) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: These opening games likely won’t go down as some of Waconia’s better performances, but the Wildcats did enough to go 2-0 against unranked competition. The home and season opener featured a 74-66 win vs. Owatonna, a team that bounced back for an 80-65 win at Mankato West (0-2). Will Kirsch led all scorers with 23 points. Jadan Ford (14) and Soren Marker (13) were also in double figures for Waconia.
Waconia added a 62-60 home win vs. Southwest Christian. The Wildcats led 33-20 at halftime. Kirsch led again with 16 points, followed by 15 for Marker and 10 for Braden Greer. Southwest Christian is a Class 2A team coming off an 18-9 season.
21. Stewartville (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. Pine Island (1-2), Dec. 12 vs. Goodhue (2-1), Dec. 14 at No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers took care of business in their season and Hiawatha Valley League opener, winning 61-42 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (0-2). Shots weren’t falling in the second half, but Stewartville had this one in tow from the start and led 40-19 at the break. Caleb Bancroft led with 13 points, followed by 12 for Parker Wangen and 11 for Logan Quam.
Stewartville takes on a couple more southern Minnesota squads this week before trying its hand for a road tilt against one of the top metro teams, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, a team it beat 70-68 last season on neutral floor.
22. Champlin Park (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: The Rebels are a talented team off to a fast start. Champlin Park swept last week with wins of 87-80 vs. Irondale (0-2), 84-74 at Andover (1-1) and 67-54 on neutral floor vs. previous No. 16 Farmington (0-1). The Rebels have another chance to prove themselves after a week off leading into a Dec. 17 tilt at home vs. Chaska (2-0), which jumped into the Power 25 this week at No. 17. Champlin Park looks like a team primed to build off its 14-13 record in 2023-24.
23. Minneapolis Washburn (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 11 vs. Lakeville South (2-1)
Ranking rationale: It was not out of the ordinary to see Minneapolis Washburn to go 1-1 last week, but not in the way it occurred. Despite the graduation of Kyle Jorgensen, a do-it-all player now at Colorado State, the Millers kept on knocking off highly ranked opponents. They opened the season with a 71-57 win vs. previous No. 7 Park Center (1-2) before falling 77-69 two days later at Eastview (2-0), which debuted at No. 18 this week. Cooper Carlson led with 21 points in the defeat.
24. Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 7 Alexandria (1-1), Dec. 12 at Brainerd (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Sauk Rapids-Rice is a team I unfortunately seemed to have slept on in the preseason. The Storm trailed for much of Saturday’s neutral floor shootout with previous No. 18 Breck (1-1) before gutting out a 97-93 overtime victory. A tremendous trio led SR-R. Spencer Swanson dropped 28 points, Keller Hanson added 27 and Hudson Omoke had 26. Izayah Cook was also in double figures with 11.
S-R-R also rolled in its season opener, winning 86-52 at Willmar (0-1).
25. Breck (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0), Dec. 14 at No. 2 Totino-Grace (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Breck lost its first game of the season at a much earlier time than in 2023-24, but the Mustangs are still a team to be reckoned with. They opened 2024-25 with a 90-54 win at St. Paul Academy (0-3). Competition ramped up at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins where Breck lost 97-93 in overtime to current No. 23 Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-0). The Mustangs led for a good chunk of that one but could not finish off the senior-laden Storm. Miles Newton is leading Breck at 27.5 points per game, followed by 19 for DeAngelo Dungey.
