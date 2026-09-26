Controversial Final Play Decides Wild Utah High School Football Rivalry Game: Watch

One of Utah's biggest high school football games ended with both sides believing they had won.

American Fork escaped with a 28-24 victory over rival Lone Peak on Thursday night after officials ruled Lone Peak receiver Jaxon Cloward out of bounds just before he crossed the goal line on the final play of the game.

Video of the play has since spread online, creating debate over whether Cloward actually scored what would have been a stunning walk-off touchdown.

Watch this live and Lone Peak got robbed that was a TD!! The endzone ref and main ref are garbage!!@PAGMETER https://t.co/DCaSckdMLW — Matthew Tatum (@MatthewTatum_) September 25, 2026

The ending was confusing enough that fans from both teams rushed the field at virtually the same time, each side apparently believing it had won, according to the Daily Herald's account of the game.

Lone Peak Comes Within Inches of a Stunning Win

The controversy capped an already remarkable final 69 seconds.

Lone Peak took a 24-21 lead when Ledger Holmes broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run with 1:09 remaining.

American Fork responded almost immediately.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Matsen connected with Cash Taiese for 21 yards and then found Michigan commit Christian Hanshaw for 34 more. Two plays later, Matsen hit Taiese for a 25-yard touchdown with only 19 seconds remaining, putting American Fork back in front, 28-24.

It was Taiese's third touchdown reception of the game.

According to the Deseret News game report and scoring summary, American Fork had trailed 10-0 before scoring three consecutive touchdowns and taking a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

But Lone Peak wasn't finished.

The Knights quickly moved into American Fork territory after Taiese's touchdown and got one final opportunity with one second remaining.

Quarterback Marshall Durfey launched a pass toward Cloward near the goal line. Cloward made the catch and fought toward the end zone as American Fork defenders converged.

Then came the call that decided the game.

Did Jaxon Cloward Score?

Officials ruled Cloward down short of the end zone, spotting the football at approximately the 1-yard line as time expired.

The Daily Herald reported that officials determined Cloward's foot went out of bounds immediately before the football broke the plane of the goal line.

Lone Peak's coaching staff vigorously disputed the decision.

Video of the play provides plenty of material for debate. Cloward can be seen extending toward the goal line near the pylon while being tackled, and some angles appear to suggest the football may have crossed the plane.

But the critical question isn't simply whether the ball eventually crossed the goal line.

It's whether Cloward stepped out of bounds first.

That distinction ultimately determined the outcome.

American Fork coach Aaron Behm told the Daily Herald that he was too far away to have a clear view of the play and wasn't certain what happened.

"I never saw two hands go up," Behm said, referring to the signal for a touchdown. "I only saw them spot the ball dead."

The Daily Herald has photos and a detailed account of the chaotic finish.

No Replay to Change the Call

Unlike college and professional football, Utah high school football does not have an instant-replay system available to overturn calls such as this one.

That meant whatever the officials decided on the field would stand.

BroBible, which highlighted video of the controversial play Friday, noted that replay footage appears to make the ruling anything but obvious.

On3 also examined the controversial ending after video of the play began circulating nationally.

There was no review, however, and American Fork walked away with the victory.

A Wild Finish to a Rivalry Game

The controversy overshadowed what had already been a dramatic game between neighboring programs.

Lone Peak jumped ahead 10-0 before American Fork scored twice in the final 85 seconds of the first half to take a 14-10 lead.

Matsen's 28-yard touchdown pass to Hanshaw extended the margin to 21-10 in the third quarter.

Lone Peak then rallied.

Durfey connected with Dillon Sykes for a six-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter before Holmes' 34-yard run put the Knights ahead with 1:09 remaining.

Matsen and Taiese answered with what became the winning touchdown 50 seconds later.

And then Lone Peak came within inches — or perhaps one step out of bounds — of answering again.

American Fork improved to 6-1 with the victory, while Lone Peak dropped to 3-4. The records don't fully convey the caliber of competition the two teams have faced. American Fork's lone defeat came against California powerhouse Mater Dei, while Lone Peak's schedule has included IMG Academy, Bishop Gorman and reigning Utah state champion Corner Canyon.

KSL Sports Rewind had both programs among Utah's highly regarded teams entering the matchup and billed Thursday's meeting as a showdown between Class 6A championship contenders.

Instead, the game may be remembered most for one play.

And one question that video hasn't completely settled:

Was he in?