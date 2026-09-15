Loudoun Sports Academy Building Football Program Around Division I Talent, National Schedule

Loudoun Sports Academy is only in its second season of football, but the Virginia program isn't taking a gradual approach to building its roster or schedule.

The Leesburg-based Timberwolves say more than 30 players on their 2026 roster have received Division I college offers. The group includes four-star recruits, multiple Power Four commits and prospects who previously played for established high school programs in Virginia, Maryland, California and Nevada.

LSA has been equally ambitious with its schedule. After finishing 6-4 in its inaugural season, the Timberwolves have opened 2026 with three losses while facing a schedule that includes opponents from six states.

The program is led by head coach and defensive coordinator Jesse Jackson and associate head coach, offensive coordinator and academy director Obie Woods Jr.

For Jackson, wins are important, but he said the program's first priority is helping its players create opportunities to attend college.

Division I Prospects Fill the Roster

Among LSA's highest-profile players is Malachi Lee, a former Westfield standout and four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2028.

Lee has narrowed his college choices to 12 programs: Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Miami, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Florida and Arizona State.

Senior quarterback Chance Thomas recently joined LSA after a brief stint at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. The Kansas commit played last season at Western High School in Anaheim, California, where he threw for 3,327 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for another 734 yards and seven scores.

Wide receiver Cam Wade is another four-star prospect on the roster and has committed to Virginia Tech.

Freshman cornerback and wide receiver Jaxon Harris already has offers from North Carolina, Syracuse, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Rutgers. Harris is the son of former NFL safety Chris Harris, who is now the New York Jets' defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Junior defensive back and wide receiver Caleb Smoot also comes from an NFL family. The son of former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot has offers from programs including West Virginia, East Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, James Madison, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest, Penn State, Nebraska and Liberty.

Talent Throughout the Lineup

LSA's collection of college prospects extends well beyond its most recognizable names.

Three-star running back Marquece Sharpe Jr. has attracted offers from programs including Pitt, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Maryland, Michigan and Wake Forest.

Three-star tight end William Butler has committed to Buffalo.

Offensive tackle Malachi Hill, listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, has attracted interest from Colorado, Maryland, Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina and Syracuse.

The defensive front includes four-star edge rusher Darnell Engoto, who has offers from programs including South Carolina, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Pitt, Penn State, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Indiana.

Three-star edge rusher Kemontae Chaplin has offers from Syracuse, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Linebacker Jayvion “Pop” Maldon has a lengthy offer list that includes Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina, Pitt, Maryland, Wake Forest, Nebraska, NC State, Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Three-star safety TJ Bailey has offers from Maryland, Temple and Memphis, along with Morgan State, Howard and North Carolina A&T.

Former Quince Orchard standouts Camden Taylor and Tavier Groves also joined LSA this season. Taylor, a senior cornerback, has offers that include Old Dominion and Maine.

NFL Experience on the Coaching Staff

The Timberwolves have also added professional football experience to their coaching staff.

Former NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead joined LSA this season as wide receivers coach. Whitehead played for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

“I am blessed and excited to coach a receiving corps with numerous talented student-athletes,” Whitehead said, “and guide them in applying their skills effectively to be their absolute best on and off the field.”

A Schedule Built to Test the Program

The talent hasn't immediately translated into victories.

LSA is 0-3 after its 6-4 debut season, but Jackson and the Timberwolves have chosen to test themselves against an ambitious schedule rather than build the program around easier opponents.

The 2026 schedule includes teams from six states, with opponents from Tennessee, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas in addition to LSA's regional games.

The Timberwolves are scheduled to face Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power DeMatha Catholic of Maryland on Sept. 18 and close the regular season against The St. James Performance Academy of Virginia on Oct. 31.

Jackson said his No. 1 priority is helping his players earn the opportunity for a free college education. At the same time, he wants them competing against the type of opponents that can prepare them for the next level.

For a program still in its second season, LSA has already assembled the talent and schedule of a team with much larger ambitions. The next step is turning those pieces into success on the field.