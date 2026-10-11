Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

The Saint James Performance Academy is again the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 football rankings after a landmark victory.

The Ascenders defeated High School on SI then-national No. 2 and Maryland’s top-ranked Saint Frances Academy, 28-20, Saturday evening at Osbourn Park. Saint James, which lost to Saint Frances, 35-0, last year, rallied from a 17-0 deficit Saturday.

Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge follow Saint James in the Top 5. The second 5 remains intact with Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Oakton (No. 19), Magna Vista (24th) and Patrick Henry-Roanoke (No. 25) enter this week’s poll.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy (Md.), 28-20

This week: vs. MU Academy (Canada) at Osbourn Park, Oct. 16

2. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Hanover, Oct. 16

3. INDIAN RIVER

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 41-13

This week: at Deep Creek, Oct. 16

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Norview, 64-0

This week: at Norcom, Oct. 16

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 40-0

This week: vs. Riverside, Oct. 16

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Saint Frances Academy-Grey (Md.), Oct. 15

7. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 21-14

This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Oct. 16

8. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-7

This week: at Lakeland, Oct. 16

9. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 21-14

This week: at First Colonial, Oct. 16

10. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 54-7

This week: at Grassfield, Oct. 16

11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 55-7

This week: at No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 16

12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated North Cross School by forfeit

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 17

13. JAMES MADISON

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 20-6

This week: vs. Centreville, Oct. 16

14. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 33-3

This week: at Meadowbrook, Oct. 16

15. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Phoebus

This week: vs. Woodside, Oct. 16

16. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes, 42-0

This week: at Saint Albans School (D.C.), Oct. 17

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 38-16

This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17

18. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Collegiate, 28-0

This week: vs. No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, Oct. 16

19. OAKTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 42-38

This week: at Westfield, Oct. 16

20. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 40-0

This week: at Colonial Forge, Oct. 16

21. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 3-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Glen Allen, Oct. 16

22. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Amherst County, 49-12

This week: vs. E.C. Glass, Oct. 16

23. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Turner Ashby, 34-27

This week: at William Monroe, Oct. 16

24. MAGNA VISTA

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Mecklenburg County, 58-6

This week: vs. Bassett, Oct. 16

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Christiansburg, 47-10

This week: at Cave Spring, Oct. 16