Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)
The Saint James Performance Academy is again the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 football rankings after a landmark victory.
The Ascenders defeated High School on SI then-national No. 2 and Maryland’s top-ranked Saint Frances Academy, 28-20, Saturday evening at Osbourn Park. Saint James, which lost to Saint Frances, 35-0, last year, rallied from a 17-0 deficit Saturday.
Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge follow Saint James in the Top 5. The second 5 remains intact with Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Oakton (No. 19), Magna Vista (24th) and Patrick Henry-Roanoke (No. 25) enter this week’s poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy (Md.), 28-20
This week: vs. MU Academy (Canada) at Osbourn Park, Oct. 16
2. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-1-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Hanover, Oct. 16
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 41-13
This week: at Deep Creek, Oct. 16
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Norview, 64-0
This week: at Norcom, Oct. 16
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 40-0
This week: vs. Riverside, Oct. 16
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Saint Frances Academy-Grey (Md.), Oct. 15
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 21-14
This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Oct. 16
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-7
This week: at Lakeland, Oct. 16
9. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 21-14
This week: at First Colonial, Oct. 16
10. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-2-1
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 54-7
This week: at Grassfield, Oct. 16
11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 55-7
This week: at No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 16
12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated North Cross School by forfeit
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 17
13. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 20-6
This week: vs. Centreville, Oct. 16
14. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 33-3
This week: at Meadowbrook, Oct. 16
15. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Phoebus
This week: vs. Woodside, Oct. 16
16. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes, 42-0
This week: at Saint Albans School (D.C.), Oct. 17
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 38-16
This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17
18. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 3-3
Last week: Defeated Collegiate, 28-0
This week: vs. No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, Oct. 16
19. OAKTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 42-38
This week: at Westfield, Oct. 16
20. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 40-0
This week: at Colonial Forge, Oct. 16
21. HERMITAGE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 3-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Glen Allen, Oct. 16
22. JEFFERSON FOREST
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Amherst County, 49-12
This week: vs. E.C. Glass, Oct. 16
23. BROADWAY
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Turner Ashby, 34-27
This week: at William Monroe, Oct. 16
24. MAGNA VISTA
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Mecklenburg County, 58-6
This week: vs. Bassett, Oct. 16
25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Christiansburg, 47-10
This week: at Cave Spring, Oct. 16
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023