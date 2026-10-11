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Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

Saint James strengthens its hold on No. 1 after rallying past national No. 2 Saint Frances Academy; three teams enter the rankings.
Derek Toney|
Oakton is one of three new teams in this week's Virginia Top 25 state rankings, coming in at No. 19 after a 42-38 win over South Lakes.
Oakton is one of three new teams in this week's Virginia Top 25 state rankings, coming in at No. 19 after a 42-38 win over South Lakes. | Oakton Football/@ShotsbyArmon_

The Saint James Performance Academy is again the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 football rankings after a landmark victory. 

The Ascenders defeated High School on SI then-national No. 2 and Maryland’s top-ranked Saint Frances Academy, 28-20, Saturday evening at Osbourn Park. Saint James, which lost to Saint Frances, 35-0, last year, rallied from a 17-0 deficit Saturday. 

Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge follow Saint James in the Top 5. The second 5 remains intact with Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Oakton (No. 19), Magna Vista (24th) and Patrick Henry-Roanoke (No. 25) enter this week’s poll.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy (Md.), 28-20

This week: vs. MU Academy (Canada) at Osbourn Park, Oct. 16

2. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Hanover, Oct. 16

3. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 41-13 

This week: at Deep Creek, Oct. 16

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Norview, 64-0

This week: at Norcom, Oct. 16

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Lightridge, 40-0

This week: vs. Riverside, Oct. 16

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-1

Last week: Did not play  

This week: vs. Saint Frances Academy-Grey (Md.), Oct. 15

7. THOMAS DALE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 21-14

This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Oct. 16

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous  rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-7

This week: at Lakeland, Oct. 16

9. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 21-14

This week: at First Colonial, Oct. 16

10. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 54-7

This week: at Grassfield, Oct. 16

11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 55-7

This week: at No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 16

12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated North Cross School by forfeit

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 17

13. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 20-6

This week: vs. Centreville, Oct. 16

14. PETERSBURG  

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 33-3

This week: at Meadowbrook, Oct. 16

15. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Phoebus

This week: vs. Woodside, Oct. 16

16. EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes, 42-0

This week: at Saint Albans School (D.C.), Oct. 17

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 38-16

This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17

18. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Collegiate, 28-0

This week: vs. No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, Oct. 16

19. OAKTON 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 42-38

This week: at Westfield, Oct. 16

20. RIVERBEND 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 40-0

This week: at Colonial Forge, Oct. 16

21. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 3-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Glen Allen, Oct. 16

22. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Amherst County, 49-12

This week: vs. E.C. Glass, Oct. 16

23. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Turner Ashby, 34-27

This week: at William Monroe, Oct. 16

24. MAGNA VISTA

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Mecklenburg County, 58-6

This week: vs. Bassett, Oct. 16

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Christiansburg, 47-10

This week: at Cave Spring, Oct. 16

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Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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