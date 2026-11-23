The Virginia high school football playoffs continued this weekend, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 20-21.

Woodgrove's Colton Dabkowski passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns, Skyline's Zayden Burks rushed for a stellar 367 yards and five TDs, and Mount Vernon's CJ James had 146 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Landen Curles of Salem (Virginia Beach).

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Colton Dabkowski, Woodgrove

Dabkowski completed 18 of 27 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns in Woodgrove's 48-7 blowout victory over Heritage (Leesburg) in the VHSL Region 4C Semifinals.

Zayden Burks, Skyline

Burks had 25 carries for a remarkable 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Skyline's 42-28 win over Culpeper County in the VHSL Region 3B Semifinals.

CJ James, Mount Vernon

James hauled in eight catches for 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Mount Vernon's 30-22 victory over Robinson in the VHSL Region 6C Semifinals.

Lord Malik Heru, Indian River

Heru went 17-of-28 for 288 passing yards and five touchdowns in Indian River's 40-30 win over Cox in the VHSL Region 5A Semifinals.

Will Smoot, James Madison

Smoot had 32 carries for 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns in James Madison's 28-7 victory over Oakton in the VHSL Region 6D Semifinals.

Jordan Burns, Liberty Christian

Burns hauled in seven catches for 188 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Liberty Christian's 54-20 win over Broadway in the VHSL Region 3C Semifinals.

Domo Everette, Maury

Everette threw for 275 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Maury's 40-12 blowout victory over King's Fork in the VHSL Region 5B Semifinals.

Amare Word, George Washington

Word had 12 carries for 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with a 73-yard TD reception in George Washington's 68-39 win over Salem in the VHSL Region 4D Semifinals.

Joshua-Benjamin Dagbe, South Lakes

Dagbe hauled in five catches for 174 receiving yards and a touchdown in South Lakes' 31-7 victory over Westfield in the VHSL Region 6D Semifinals.

Kemonie Peebles, Petersburg

Peebles completed 12 of 16 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a score in Petersburg's 37-0 shutout win over New Kent in the VHSL Region 3A Semifinals.

Arking Holloway, Hopewell

Holloway rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, and threw for 96 yards and a score in Hopewell's 49-34 victory over Booker T. Washington in the VHSL Region 3A Semifinals.

Tayshaun Johnson, Oscar Smith

Johnson registered 14 tackles, two interceptions, and a 33-yard punt return touchdown in Oscar Smith's 26-0 shutout win over Manchester in the VHSL Region 6A Semifinals.