Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

There are no major changes in the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings, with Varina remaining at No. 1.

The Blue Devils played to a 7-7 tie with Oscar Smith in a battle of defending Virginia public school state champions. The start of the anticipated 757 vs. 804 showdown was delayed twice by lightning before officials stopped the game in the third quarter because of additional lightning and thunderstorms in the Hampton Roads region.

The Saint James Performance Academy maintains the No. 2 spot, with two-time defending Class 6 state champion Oscar Smith moving up one spot to No. 3. Maury and Huguenot complete the Top 5.

The next five remain intact, with Stone Bridge, Highland Springs, Indian River, Green Run and Thomas Dale holding the Nos. 6-10 spots.

Varina, the defending Class 4 state champion, has a third straight Top 25 matchup this week against No. 20 Hermitage. No. 3 Oscar Smith travels to No. 8 Indian River, while No. 14 Woodberry Forest School hosts No. 12 Trinity Episcopal School in a Virginia Prep League contest.

Here are the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Varina

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 2-0-1

Last week: Tied then-No. 4 Oscar Smith, 7-7

This week: vs. No. 20 Hermitage, Sept. 18

2. The Saint James Performance Academy

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Mount Zion Prep (Md.), Sept. 18

3. Oscar Smith

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-0-1

Last week: Tied No. 1 Varina, 7-7

This week: at No. 8 Indian River, Sept. 18

4. Maury

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 56-28

This week: Off; next game at Churchland, Sept. 25

5. Huguenot

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 68-0

This week: at Cosby, Sept. 18

6. Stone Bridge

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated John Champe, 7-6

This week: vs. Quince Orchard (Md.), Sept. 18

7. Highland Springs

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Dinwiddie, 49-28

This week: vs. South County, Sept. 17

8. Indian River

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 20-0

This week: vs. No. 3 Oscar Smith, Sept. 18

9. Green Run

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 19-6, and Cox

This week: at Hough, Sept. 19

10. Thomas Dale

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 18

11. Roanoke Catholic School

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Fredericksburg Christian School by forfeit

This week: Off; next game vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), Sept. 25

12. Trinity Episcopal School

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Hermitage, 20-12

This week: at No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, Sept. 19

13. Benedictine College Prep

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 19-0

This week: at McDonogh School (Md.), Sept. 18

14. Woodberry Forest School

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary's Ryken, 24-21

This week: vs. No. 12 Trinity Episcopal School, Sept. 19

15. Dinwiddie

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Highland Springs, 49-28

This week: at Salem, Sept. 18

16. Riverbend

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Massaponax, 40-25

This week: vs. Albemarle, Sept. 18

17. Hampton

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Menchville, 68-8

This week: vs. Woodside, Sept. 18

18. James Madison

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated West Springfield, 23-14

This week: vs. Hayfield, Sept. 18

19. Petersburg

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. John Marshall, Sept. 18

20. Hermitage

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, 20-12

This week: at No. 1 Varina, Sept. 18

21. King's Fork

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 36-7

This week: at Great Bridge, Sept. 18

22. Manchester

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 30-0

This week: at Clover Hill, Sept. 18

23. Saint Michael the Archangel

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 65-34

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Sept. 19

24. Bethel

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Warwick, 14-2

This week: at Denbigh, Sept. 18

25. Smithfield

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Bruton, 44-14

This week: vs. Warhill, Sept. 18