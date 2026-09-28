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Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Brooke Point claims a spot in the Top 25, while Maury and Stone Bridge climb into the Top 5.
Derek Toney|
With a win over then-No. 14 Riverbend, Brooke Point has snagged a spot in the Virginia High School Football Top 25 state rankings.
With a win over then-No. 14 Riverbend, Brooke Point has snagged a spot in the Virginia High School Football Top 25 state rankings. | Brooke Point Football

After a weekend of upsets, Brooke Point is arguably the biggest beneficiary, securing a spot m this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25.

The Black Hawks defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, improving to 4-0 in 2026. Four ranked squads tasted defeat including then-No. 4 and two-time defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith, then-No. 6 Huguenot and then-No. 13 Benedictine College Prep. 

Varina remains No. 1, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run, and Oscar Smith make up the rest of the Top 10. King’s Fork leaped 10 spots after handing Oscar Smith a second straight loss. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 3-0-1

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 49-7

This week: vs. Grimsley, Oct. 2

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), 50-6

This week: at IMG Academy (Fla.), Oct. 3

3. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 47-14

This week: vs. Western Branch, Oct. 2

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 1-2

Last week: Defeated Churchland, 58-6

This week: vs. Booker T. Washington, Oct. 2

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 40-28

This week: vs. Potomac Falls, Oct. 2

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 38-0

This week: vs. Phoebus, Oct. 2

7. THOMAS DALE 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Prince George’s, 21-0

This week: vs. Meadowbrook, Oct. 2

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Oscar Smith, 28-14

This week: vs. Grassfield, Oct. 2

9. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Bayside, 38-6

This week: at Landstown, Oct. 2

10. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-2-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 King’s Fork, 28-14

This week: vs. Hickory, Oct. 2

11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 28-18

This week: Off; next game - at Atlantic Shores Christian School, Oct. 9

12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 3-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Blue Ridge School, Oct. 3

13. HAMPTON 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Woodside, 48-0

This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 25

14. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 35-14

This week: at George C. Marshall, Sept. 25

15. PETERSBURG  

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 40-0

This week: vs. Matoaca, Oct. 1

16. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Cosby, 18-8

This week: at Midlothian, Oct. 2

17. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 62-0

This week: at Heritage, Oct. 1

18. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Blacksburg, 49-13

This week: at Patrick Henry, Oct. 2

19. SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 3-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 3

20. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off; next game - at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10

21. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-14

This week: Off; next game - vs. Collegiate, Oct. 9

22. BROOKE POINT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, 35-28

This week: vs. North Stafford, Oct. 2

23. RIVERBEND 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Brooke Point, 35-28

This week: vs. Hardwood, Oct. 2

24. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Deep Run, 35-6

This week: at Mills E. Godwin, Oct. 2

25. WARHILL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated York, 72-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Lafayette, Oct. 5

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Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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