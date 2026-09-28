Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)
After a weekend of upsets, Brooke Point is arguably the biggest beneficiary, securing a spot m this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25.
The Black Hawks defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, improving to 4-0 in 2026. Four ranked squads tasted defeat including then-No. 4 and two-time defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith, then-No. 6 Huguenot and then-No. 13 Benedictine College Prep.
Varina remains No. 1, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run, and Oscar Smith make up the rest of the Top 10. King’s Fork leaped 10 spots after handing Oscar Smith a second straight loss.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-0-1
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 49-7
This week: vs. Grimsley, Oct. 2
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), 50-6
This week: at IMG Academy (Fla.), Oct. 3
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 47-14
This week: vs. Western Branch, Oct. 2
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 1-2
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 58-6
This week: vs. Booker T. Washington, Oct. 2
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 40-28
This week: vs. Potomac Falls, Oct. 2
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 38-0
This week: vs. Phoebus, Oct. 2
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Prince George’s, 21-0
This week: vs. Meadowbrook, Oct. 2
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Oscar Smith, 28-14
This week: vs. Grassfield, Oct. 2
9. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Bayside, 38-6
This week: at Landstown, Oct. 2
10. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-2-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 King’s Fork, 28-14
This week: vs. Hickory, Oct. 2
11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 28-18
This week: Off; next game - at Atlantic Shores Christian School, Oct. 9
12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 3-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Blue Ridge School, Oct. 3
13. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 48-0
This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 25
14. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 35-14
This week: at George C. Marshall, Sept. 25
15. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 40-0
This week: vs. Matoaca, Oct. 1
16. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 18-8
This week: at Midlothian, Oct. 2
17. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 62-0
This week: at Heritage, Oct. 1
18. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Blacksburg, 49-13
This week: at Patrick Henry, Oct. 2
19. SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 3-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 3
20. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 2-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off; next game - at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10
21. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-14
This week: Off; next game - vs. Collegiate, Oct. 9
22. BROOKE POINT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Riverbend, 35-28
This week: vs. North Stafford, Oct. 2
23. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to Brooke Point, 35-28
This week: vs. Hardwood, Oct. 2
24. HERMITAGE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated Deep Run, 35-6
This week: at Mills E. Godwin, Oct. 2
25. WARHILL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated York, 72-0
This week: Off; next game - vs. Lafayette, Oct. 5
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023