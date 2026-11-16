Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 12-14)

The Virginia high school football playoffs have already begun, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 12-14.

Brooke Point's Antonio Guillen threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, Skyline's Zayden Burks rushed for 212 yards and four TDs, and Petersburg's Demerrion Moss had 132 receiving yards and a score.

These were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Zayden Burks of Skyline.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Antonio Guillen, Brooke Point

Guillen completed 18 of 26 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Brooke Point's 28-21 victory over Gainesville in the VHSL Class 6 Region B Quarterfinals.

Zayden Burks, Skyline

Burks, the defending Player of the Week, had 14 carries for 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Skyline's 41-7 victory over Meridian in the VHSL Class 3 Region B Quarterfinals.

Demerrion Moss, Petersburg

Moss hauled in five catches for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown in Petersburg's 33-0 shutout victory over Norcom in the VHSL Class 3 Region A Quarterfinals.

Braeden Graves, John Champe

Graves went 7-of-13 for 202 passing yards and three touchdowns in John Champe's 45-26 win over Massaponax in the VHSL Class 5 Region D Quarterfinals.

Jordan McCadden, Salem

McCadden had 27 carries for 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Salem's dominant 68-34 victory over James Wood in the VHSL Class 5 Region D Quarterfinals.

Kelvin Battle, Booker T. Washington

Battle hauled in six catches for 136 receiving yards and a touchdown in Booker T. Washington's 46-28 win over Colonial Heights in the VHSL Class 3 Region A Quarterfinals.

Landen Curles, Salem (Virginia Beach)

Curles went 13-of-19 for 241 passing yards and two touchdowns in Salem's 55-24 victory over Kellam in the VHSL Class 5 Region A Quarterfinals.

Jaylen Tasco-Murray, Sherando

Tasco-Murray had 24 carries for 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Sherando's 56-27 win over Millbrook in the VHSL Class 4 Region D Quarterfinals.

Jahson Allums, Hermitage

Allums rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Hermitage's 34-14 victory over Glen Allen in the VHSL Class 5 Region C Quarterfinals.

Za'Vion Grammer, Hopewell

Grammer returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, and recorded two interceptions in Hopewell's 63-12 blowout win over Lake Taylor in the VHSL Class 3 Region A Quarterfinals.

Jack Lee, Jefferson Forest

Lee registered 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense in Jefferson Forest's 56-14 victory over Handley in the VHSL Class 4 Region D Quarterfinals.

Jysir Williamson, Graham

Williamson registered 10 tackles, seven solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a sack in Graham's dominant 43-0 shutout win over Lee in the VHSL Class 2 Region D Quarterfinals.