Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Virginia, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 1-3.

Owen Neal's James Wood totaled six touchdowns, South Lakes' Joshua-Benjamin Lagbe had over 150 receiving yards, and Woodgrove's Colton Dabkowski threw seven touchdown passes.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Braden Dalton of Stafford.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal completed 9 of 13 passes for 304 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 133 yards and three scores in James Wood's 55-10 blowout victory over Meridian.

Joshua-Benjamin Lagbe, South Lakes

Lagbe hauled in six catches for 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns in South Lakes' dominant 48-0 shutout win over Herndon.

Colton Dabkowski, Woodgrove

Dabkowski went 15-of-18 for 235 passing yards and an impressive seven touchdowns in Woodgrove's 55-0 shutout victory over Park View.

Corin Jeter, Thomas Jefferson

Jeter, a senior linebacker, registered 11 tackles, nine solo stops, two tackles for loss, and two QB hurries in Thomas Jefferson's 14-7 win over Heritage.

Arking Holloway, Hopewell

Holloway, a freshman running back, had 23 carries for 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Hopewell's 47-14 victory over Dinwiddie.

K'Sean Hill, King William

Hill, a senior running back, had 19 carries for 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns in King William's 41-12 win over Essex.

Jaxon Foreman, New Kent

Foreman, a senior, registered 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on defense, and caught two passes for 53 yards on offense in New Kent's 50-0 shutout victory over York.

Jaylen Ray, Petersburg

Ray, a senior, hauled in five catches for 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Petersburg's 46-8 blowout win over Matoaca.

Anthony Youngblood, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Youngblood, a sophomore quarterback, went 21-of-30 for 352 passing yards and four touchdowns in St. Stephen's & St. Agnes' 28-21 victory over Bishop Ireton.

Carter Lubbe, Kettle Run

Lubbe, a senior running back, rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries in Kettle Run's 38-28 win over Handley.

Kaden Golston, Stone Bridge

Golston, a junior, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo stops, a tackle for loss, and an interception on defense, along with 12 carries for 115 rushing yards on offense in Stone Bridge's 19-9 victory over Potomac Falls.

Jeremiah Jones, Denbigh

Jones, a senior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Denbigh's 33-24 win over Hampton.