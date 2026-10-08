Three Washington, D.C.-area girls basketball programs will have new head coaches for the 2026-27 season, with St. Andrew's Episcopal, Elizabeth Seton and Montgomery Blair making changes during the offseason.

Tony Stewart has taken over at St. Andrew's Episcopal in Potomac, Maryland, replacing BreAnna Gross after one season. Elizabeth Seton has named Shelby Key its new head coach, while Montgomery Blair has hired Irvin Payne.

The changes come as St. Andrew's attempts to rebuild following a winless season and Elizabeth Seton looks to maintain its success after three consecutive 20-win campaigns.

Tony Stewart Takes Over at St. Andrew's Episcopal

Stewart, who has coached AAU basketball with the Germantown (Maryland) Lady Panthers organization, was named head coach at St. Andrew's, according to athletic director Kevin Jones.

"I am thrilled to join the St. Andrew's basketball program," Stewart told High School On SI via email. "We have assembled a strong staff, and the support and commitment from the school has been outstanding."

Stewart inherits a program that struggled during the 2025-26 season, finishing 0-17. However, the Lions have assembled a roster that includes several talented players who could help turn things around.

Among the additions are former Montgomery County Public Schools standouts Destiny Turner of Clarksburg and Charly Whaling of Wheaton.

Turner helped guide Clarksburg to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A state championship as a freshman in 2024. She also reached the 1,000-point milestone during her high school career and became Clarksburg's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball last season.

Turner plays AAU basketball for the Germantown Lady Panthers.

Whaling was Wheaton's leading scorer last season, averaging 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also averaged 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks for the Knights.

According to Stewart, the Lions also have eight players from the Class of 2030, including power forward/center Eden Dixon and point guard Myla Tran, both of whom have already drawn interest from college programs.

"While we are a young team, we are confident in the overall group and look forward to the upcoming season," Stewart said.

Stewart also has a family connection to high-level girls basketball in the DMV.

His daughter, Morgan Stewart, was one of the area's top players last season at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.

The younger Stewart helped lead the Cadets to a 25-7 record and the DCSAA Class AA championship during her senior season.

A first-team All-Met selection, she averaged 19.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while earning unanimous Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. She was also named the MaxPreps District of Columbia Player of the Year.

Morgan Stewart is now a freshman guard at Florida State University.

Shelby Key Replaces Cabria Johnson at Elizabeth Seton

Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Maryland, has named Shelby Key its new girls basketball head coach following the departure of Cabria Johnson.

Key previously served as an assistant coach at Elizabeth Seton and takes over a program that has enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons.

Johnson, who became head coach at her alma mater in 2023, guided the Roadrunners to three consecutive 20-win seasons while coaching several highly regarded players.

She departed after accepting an assistant coaching position at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she previously attended school.

"I am super excited about this transition from a high school head coach to an assistant college coach," Johnson said. "As a two-time alum, it has been my dream to step foot back on campus as a coach. I look forward being a part of this program and the leadership of Coach (Ty) Grace."

Key now faces the challenge of maintaining Elizabeth Seton's success in the competitive WCAC.

Montgomery Blair Names Irvin Payne Head Coach

Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, has also made a coaching change, naming Irvin Payne its new girls basketball head coach.

The hiring was announced through social media.

Payne previously coached the girls junior varsity basketball team at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, a position he held beginning in 2021.

He now moves into a varsity head coaching role at Montgomery Blair as the Blazers prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Three Programs Enter New Chapters

The three coaching changes come with different expectations for the upcoming season.

Stewart will look to rebuild St. Andrew's after a winless campaign, with an influx of young talent providing reason for optimism.

Key inherits an Elizabeth Seton program accustomed to winning and competing against some of the top girls basketball teams in the Washington, D.C., area.

Payne, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to lead his own varsity program after several seasons coaching at Walter Johnson.

All three will have an opportunity to put their own stamp on their programs when the 2026-27 girls basketball season begins.