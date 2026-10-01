Sidwell Friends Basketball Star Ian Condon Commits to Florida

One of the Washington, D.C. area's top high school basketball prospects is headed to the SEC.

Sidwell Friends senior Ian Condon announced his commitment to Florida on Tuesday, giving Gators coach Todd Golden his first commitment in the Class of 2027.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward is a four-star prospect who averaged 19.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his junior season at Sidwell Friends. Condon earned All-Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference honors for the second consecutive season.

He chose Florida after receiving offers from a group that included Syracuse, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Boston College, N.C. State, Stanford and Georgia Tech.

“Florida's just a super high-level program with an amazing winning culture, and they encourage player continuity,” Condon said during his commitment announcement on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel. “It's also one of the top public universities in the country and it's very similar to what I'm used to at Sidwell.”

Florida Made an Impression During Official Visit

Condon took an official visit to Florida on Sept. 5, giving him an opportunity to spend time with Golden's staff and the Gators' players before making his decision.

“I had a great time on the visit,” Condon said. “I got to meet the entire staff, bond with the players, got a really great feel for the environment both on and off the court.”

Condon made his announcement at Sidwell Friends with his parents, trainer and Quakers coach Eric Singletary alongside him.

He is expected to sign with Florida during the November early signing period.

Condon Continues Sidwell Friends' Basketball Tradition

Condon has developed into one of the top players in the Washington, D.C. area during his career at Sidwell Friends.

In addition to his high school career, Condon has competed for Team Melo on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit and participated in the invitation-only Jayson Tatum Elite Camp in Las Vegas over the summer.

He will enter his senior season as one of the Quakers' leaders and will look to build on a junior year in which he averaged nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game.

Sidwell Friends has produced a number of Division I players under Singletary and has developed two current NBA players in Josh Hart and Saddiq Bey.

The school celebrated Condon's decision following Tuesday's announcement.

“Congratulations to our senior captain Ian Condon '27 on his commitment to the University of Florida,” Sidwell Friends Athletics posted on Instagram. “We are deeply proud of Ian and eager to watch him achieve great things at the next level.”

Singletary also congratulated Condon on social media, posting a photo of the two wearing Florida shirts.

“Congrats Big Fella,” Singletary wrote.

Condon's commitment gives him a college destination before the start of his final season at Sidwell Friends. His next step will be making the decision official during November's early signing period before completing his senior season with the Quakers.