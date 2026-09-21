5 Takeaways: Northwestern Rolls Past Berkeley 67-21 in South Carolina Football Showdown

What looked like one of South Carolina's more intriguing Class AAAAA matchups didn't stay competitive for long.

Northwestern overwhelmed previously unbeaten Berkeley 67-21, continuing an offensive surge that has produced 189 points over the Trojans' past three games.

Berkeley struck first and had an opportunity to build on its early lead, but Northwestern took control before halftime and never gave it back. East Carolina commit Xavier Means accounted for four touchdowns, Dash Holley ran for three scores and Malik Ratliff repeatedly changed field position with explosive returns.

Here are five takeaways from Northwestern's convincing victory.

1. Northwestern Turns a Showdown Into a Rout

Both teams entered with momentum.

After opening the season with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina power Hough, Northwestern responded by beating Indian Land 54-7 and Stratford 68-12.

Berkeley entered undefeated and was coming off an impressive 29-3 victory over Summerville.

The Stags even scored first Friday with a field goal and got another early break when Northwestern fumbled a long kickoff return through the end zone for a touchback.

They couldn't capitalize.

Northwestern eventually took control behind Means, Holley and an opportunistic defense and special-teams unit. The Trojans led 24-3 at halftime, extended the advantage to 31-3 in the third quarter and eventually forced the game into a running clock in the fourth.

Means threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, while Holley added three rushing touchdowns.

For a game that began as a matchup of two of the state's hottest teams, Northwestern left little doubt by the finish.

2. Xavier Means Gives Northwestern Multiple Ways to Score

Means showed why his versatility makes Northwestern's offense so difficult to defend.

The East Carolina commit put the Trojans ahead with an 11-yard touchdown run and later added a 9-yard rushing score.

He was equally effective through the air.

Means connected with Ratliff for an 8-yard touchdown and later found Payton "Zane" Vining for a 39-yard score after Holley's interception gave Northwestern the football near midfield.

By the end of the night, Means had accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — as Northwestern topped 50 points for the third consecutive game.

3. Malik Ratliff Changes the Game on Special Teams

Ratliff didn't need many offensive touches to have a major impact.

His work in the return game repeatedly gave Northwestern favorable field position.

With the Trojans leading 7-3 in the second quarter, Ratliff returned a punt 35 yards to the Berkeley 15-yard line. That possession ended with Alex Bendt's 27-yard field goal.

And Ratliff kept going.

Another return helped set up his own 8-yard touchdown reception from Means. A long punt return preceded Means' 9-yard touchdown run, and Ratliff later broke another kickoff return that set up one of Holley's rushing touchdowns.

Berkeley had enough problems trying to contain Northwestern's offense.

Ratliff made the task even more difficult by repeatedly shortening the field.

4. Northwestern's Defense Makes Its Share of Big Plays

The final score will draw attention to Northwestern's offense, but the Trojans' defense contributed to the rout.

Berkeley finished with 295 yards, but much of its production came after Northwestern had already built a 31-3 advantage.

Holley provided one of the biggest defensive plays of the first half, intercepting a pass and returning it 17 yards to midfield. Means capitalized by finding Vining for a 39-yard touchdown that helped Northwestern take a 17-3 lead.

Berkeley did briefly threaten to make things interesting in the second half.

Quarterback Henry Rivers connected with Elijah Mitchell for a 67-yard touchdown and later scored on a 6-yard keeper, cutting Northwestern's advantage to 31-15.

The Trojans immediately answered.

Ratliff produced another long kickoff return, and Holley finished the ensuing possession with a touchdown run. From there, Northwestern pulled away again.

5. Northwestern's Offense Is Surging With Bigger Tests Ahead

Northwestern's response to its season-opening loss has been emphatic.

The Trojans have scored 54, 68 and 67 points in three consecutive victories, a combined 189 points.

Berkeley represented another test after the Stags' undefeated start and convincing victory over Summerville, and Northwestern responded with its most impressive result yet.

The Trojans' longer-term outlook also carries additional intrigue because of Dutch Fork, the four-time reigning state champion.

Northwestern and Dutch Fork each won state championships last season when Class AAAAA was divided into two classifications. With the South Carolina High School League changing that format, the state's largest classification now offers the possibility of a different postseason path.

Berkeley, meanwhile, gets time to regroup.

The Stags have a bye Sept. 25 before beginning region play, giving them nearly two weeks to respond to their first loss of the season.