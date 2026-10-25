Evergreen Final Whistle: Moses Lake Shakes Up Washington Rankings as League Champions Emerge

The Washington high school football postseason is approaching, and the championship picture is getting more interesting by the week.

Friday night, Moses Lake handed previously unbeaten Eastmont its first defeat. Mead celebrated a Greater Spokane League championship. Riverside secured a league title of its own, and Lakeside authored one of the state's most dramatic comebacks.

Meanwhile, Puyallup continued rolling, Ridgeline made program history and several ranked teams strengthened their postseason credentials.

Welcome to Evergreen Final Whistle, High School On SI's weekly look at the biggest results, standout performances and developing storylines across Washington high school football.

This week's action delivered a little bit of everything.

And with the playoffs approaching, the consequences are only getting bigger.

Moses Lake Hands Eastmont Its First Loss

One of Washington's most significant results came in the Big Nine Conference, where Moses Lake defeated previously unbeaten Eastmont 40-20.

Eastmont entered the contest ranked No. 6 in the High School On SI Washington Top 25, while Moses Lake occupied the No. 3 position.

Both teams entered undefeated in conference play.

Only one left that way.

Moses Lake's 20-point victory strengthened its position in the Big Nine championship race and provided another important result for a program with serious postseason ambitions.

Eastmont entered the matchup 7-0 overall but was unable to maintain its perfect record.

For Moses Lake, the victory was about more than protecting its position in the rankings. It was an opportunity to establish itself against another of Washington's best teams.

The Mavericks answered emphatically.

With the postseason approaching, Moses Lake has supplied another reason to consider it among the state's most dangerous teams.

Puyallup Continues Its Run at No. 1

There was no upset involving Washington's top-ranked team.

Puyallup followed its important victory over Sumner the previous week by shutting out Emerald Ridge 44-0.

The Vikings entered the week atop the High School On SI Washington rankings and did nothing to diminish their standing.

The shutout was particularly impressive, demonstrating that Puyallup can dominate defensively as well as offensively.

Sumner, meanwhile, responded to its loss against Puyallup with a 50-13 victory over South Kitsap.

The results keep both programs firmly in the postseason conversation, although Puyallup currently owns the head-to-head advantage.

With November approaching, the Vikings are giving their supporters plenty of reasons to believe a deep playoff run is possible.

Mead Clinches Greater Spokane League Championship

Mead delivered one of the week's most impressive offensive performances, defeating Lewis and Clark 59-31 to secure the Greater Spokane League 4A championship.

Lee Columb put together an extraordinary game.

Columb returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, immediately providing Mead with momentum.

He wasn't finished.

The standout receiver caught 10 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns, repeatedly creating problems for the Lewis and Clark defense.

His performance helped Mead secure a championship and demonstrated the explosive playmaking ability that could make the Panthers dangerous in the postseason.

Winning a league championship is always meaningful.

Doing it behind that kind of individual performance makes the celebration even sweeter.

Riverside Celebrates First League Title Since 2021

Riverside also had plenty to celebrate.

The Rams defeated Medical Lake 50-28 to secure the Northeast A League championship, their first league title since 2021.

Zach Schneider scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards as Riverside overcame an early 8-7 deficit.

Once the Rams found their rhythm, the game changed quickly.

Riverside scored four consecutive touchdowns and carried a 36-8 lead into halftime.

The victory represents an important achievement for a program that has worked to return to the top of its league.

Now the challenge becomes carrying that success into the postseason.

A league championship is a significant accomplishment.

A deep playoff run would make the season even more memorable.

Lakeside Erases 20-Point Deficit to Clinch Playoff Berth

If there was a comeback worthy of special recognition Friday night, Lakeside provided it.

Trailing Colville 28-8 late in the third quarter, Lakeside appeared headed toward a disappointing defeat.

Instead, the Eagles staged a remarkable rally.

An 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter helped ignite the comeback.

Lakeside continued chipping away before taking its first lead with fewer than four minutes remaining.

The Eagles held on for a 29-28 victory.

The one-point win also secured a postseason berth.

There are victories that improve a team's record.

And there are victories that define a season.

For Lakeside, this one has the potential to be remembered for years.

Ridgeline Makes History Against Gonzaga Prep

Ridgeline achieved something Friday night that the program had never accomplished before.

The Falcons defeated Gonzaga Prep.

Ridgeline's 35-17 victory marked its first win over the Spokane-area power and continued an impressive season.

Quarterback Marcus Mitrovich passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns while adding 85 rushing yards and another score.

Junior Jaxin Fieser contributed 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 and extended their winning streak to seven games.

The victory represented another milestone for a relatively young program that continues to establish itself among Washington's stronger teams.

For Ridgeline, the challenge now is to turn a historic regular-season victory into postseason success.

Washington's Dramatic Finishes Continue

Several other games provided important results and compelling finishes.

Kamiakin 34, Richland 33: Kamiakin survived a one-point thriller in a matchup between two ranked programs.

East Valley 19, Pullman 14: Brogan Larsen caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 45 seconds remaining to give East Valley a dramatic victory and keep its postseason hopes alive.

Chiawana 26, Kennewick 7: Seventh-ranked Chiawana defeated No. 25 Kennewick in another significant result involving ranked opponents.

Kennedy Catholic 45, Tahoma 24: No. 11 Kennedy Catholic defeated No. 12 Tahoma in an important matchup between teams looking to strengthen their postseason positions.

Northwest Christian 36, Liberty 0: Northwest Christian improved to 8-0 and secured its league championship with another convincing victory.

The results provide further evidence of how competitive Washington's postseason could become.

Some teams are entering November with momentum.

Others are discovering how quickly championship expectations can change.