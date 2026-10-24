The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Adna 38, Napavine 6

Anacortes — Score missing (listed below)

Bainbridge 43, Sequim 0

Bellevue 49, Mount Si 18

Bellarmine Prep 6, Central Kitsap 7

Brewster 54, Tonasket 12

Burlington-Edison 56, Bellingham 21

Camas 63, Union 21

Cashmere 62, Wahluke 0

Chiawana 26, Kennewick 7

Columbia 14, College Place 9

Columbia 49, EJ (CO-OP) 27

Columbia River 21, Hockinson 7

Cusick 82, Republic 20

Dayton 42, Pomeroy 48

Deer Park 30, Clarkston 14

Eastlake 49, Issaquah 6

Eastmont 20, Moses Lake 40

Enumclaw 49, Kent-Meridian 0

Ephrata 49, Ellensburg 12

Federal Way 28, White River 27

Ferndale 43, Sedro-Woolley 36

Friday Harbor 62, Coupeville 0

Gonzaga Prep 17, Ridgeline 35

Graham-Kapowsin 63, Bonney Lake 6

Granite Falls 41, Cedar Park Christian 19

Hermiston 49, Sageview 47

Highland 20, La Salle 38

Highline 41, Redmond 22

Hudson's Bay 12, Washougal 41

Jackson 7, Glacier Peak 50

Kamiakin 34, Richland 33

Kennedy Catholic 45, Tahoma 24

King's 53, South Whidbey 0

La Center 56, Castle Rock 8

Lake Roosevelt 74, Mabton 22

Lake Stevens 55, Arlington 7

Lakes 21, Peninsula 18

Lindbergh 62, Sammamish 7

Lincoln 10, Eastside Catholic 4

Lincoln 42, Silas 14

LRSWK (CO-OP) 22, Reardan 41

Lynden 35, Squalicum 32

Lynden Christian 21, Mt. Baker 14

Mariner 44, Kamiak 37

Marysville-Pilchuck 14, King's Way Christian 6

Mead 59, Lewis & Clark 31

Meadowdale 48, Lynnwood 0

Meridian 42, Nooksack Valley 28

Monroe 0, Snohomish 49

Montesano 63, Hoquiam 0

Moses Lake 40, Eastmont 20

Mount Vernon 21, Stanwood 49

Mt. Spokane 49, Central Valley 35

Naselle 68, North Beach 8

Neah Bay 22, Crescent 0

Newport - Bellevue 1, Mercer Island 3

North Kitsap 44, Port Angeles 6

North Mason 20, Olympic 48

Northwest Christian School 36, Liberty 0

O'Dea 42, Chief Sealth 0

Okanogan 42, Liberty Bell 7

Olympia 21, Bethel 19

Oroville — Forfeit loss to Entiat

Othello 14, West Valley 15

Palisades — Not included in source

Pomeroy 48, Dayton 42

Prosser 14, Selah 10

Pullman 14, East Valley 19

Puyallup 44, Emerald Ridge 0

Quincy 0, Toppenish 31

Rainier Beach 58, Roosevelt 8

Renton 56, Foster 32

Ridgefield 21, R.A. Long 20

Riverside 50, Medical Lake 28

Roosevelt 8, Rainier Beach 58

Sageview 47, Hermiston 49

SelPort 26, Inchelium 20

Shorewood 35, Shorecrest 7

Skyline 2, Hazen 0

Soap Lake 46, Bridgeport 38

Southridge 31, Walla Walla 13

Springtown — Not included in source

Stadium 17, Mt. Rainier 14

Stevenson 8, Seton Catholic 47

Sumner 50, South Kitsap 13

Tenino 34, Elma 19

Toledo 0, Onalaska 34

Toppenish 31, Quincy 0

Tri-Cities Prep 42, Granger 16

Tumwater 2, Black Hills 0

University 48, Ferris 17

Wapato 0, Naches Valley 49

Washington 6, Fife 33

Wenatchee 49, Eisenhower 14

West Valley 34, Rogers 3

WF West 42, Aberdeen 15

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 62, Wellpinit 22

Winlock 14, Chief Leschi 64

Woodinville 27, North Creek 12

Woodland 37, Mark Morris 0

Zillah 35, Kiona-Benton 0

Scores Not Reported

Battle Ground vs. Skyview

Bellevue Christian vs. Klahowya

Centralia vs. Rochester

Davenport vs. Waterville/Mansfield

Everett vs. Cascade

Evergreen vs. Mountain View

Foss vs. Eatonville

Freeman vs. Newport

Grandview vs. East Valley

Ingraham vs. Lakeside

Kingston vs. Bremerton

Manson vs. Chewelah

Mary Walker vs. Columbia

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. La Conner

Odessa vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley vs. Raymond/South Bend

River Ridge vs. North Thurston

Sehome vs. Anacortes

Shelton vs. Prairie

Sunnyside vs. Davis

Tulalip Heritage vs. Concrete

West Seattle vs. Bishop Blanchet

White Swan vs. Kittitas/Thorp

View full Washington high school football scoreboard