Washington High School Football Final Scores — October 23
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Adna 38, Napavine 6
Anacortes — Score missing (listed below)
Bainbridge 43, Sequim 0
Bellevue 49, Mount Si 18
Bellarmine Prep 6, Central Kitsap 7
Brewster 54, Tonasket 12
Burlington-Edison 56, Bellingham 21
Camas 63, Union 21
Cashmere 62, Wahluke 0
Chiawana 26, Kennewick 7
Columbia 14, College Place 9
Columbia 49, EJ (CO-OP) 27
Columbia River 21, Hockinson 7
Cusick 82, Republic 20
Dayton 42, Pomeroy 48
Deer Park 30, Clarkston 14
Eastlake 49, Issaquah 6
Eastmont 20, Moses Lake 40
Enumclaw 49, Kent-Meridian 0
Ephrata 49, Ellensburg 12
Federal Way 28, White River 27
Ferndale 43, Sedro-Woolley 36
Friday Harbor 62, Coupeville 0
Gonzaga Prep 17, Ridgeline 35
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Bonney Lake 6
Granite Falls 41, Cedar Park Christian 19
Hermiston 49, Sageview 47
Highland 20, La Salle 38
Highline 41, Redmond 22
Hudson's Bay 12, Washougal 41
Jackson 7, Glacier Peak 50
Kamiakin 34, Richland 33
Kennedy Catholic 45, Tahoma 24
King's 53, South Whidbey 0
La Center 56, Castle Rock 8
Lake Roosevelt 74, Mabton 22
Lake Stevens 55, Arlington 7
Lakes 21, Peninsula 18
Lindbergh 62, Sammamish 7
Lincoln 10, Eastside Catholic 4
Lincoln 42, Silas 14
LRSWK (CO-OP) 22, Reardan 41
Lynden 35, Squalicum 32
Lynden Christian 21, Mt. Baker 14
Mariner 44, Kamiak 37
Marysville-Pilchuck 14, King's Way Christian 6
Mead 59, Lewis & Clark 31
Meadowdale 48, Lynnwood 0
Meridian 42, Nooksack Valley 28
Monroe 0, Snohomish 49
Montesano 63, Hoquiam 0
Moses Lake 40, Eastmont 20
Mount Vernon 21, Stanwood 49
Mt. Spokane 49, Central Valley 35
Naselle 68, North Beach 8
Neah Bay 22, Crescent 0
Newport - Bellevue 1, Mercer Island 3
North Kitsap 44, Port Angeles 6
North Mason 20, Olympic 48
Northwest Christian School 36, Liberty 0
O'Dea 42, Chief Sealth 0
Okanogan 42, Liberty Bell 7
Olympia 21, Bethel 19
Oroville — Forfeit loss to Entiat
Othello 14, West Valley 15
Palisades — Not included in source
Pomeroy 48, Dayton 42
Prosser 14, Selah 10
Pullman 14, East Valley 19
Puyallup 44, Emerald Ridge 0
Quincy 0, Toppenish 31
Rainier Beach 58, Roosevelt 8
Renton 56, Foster 32
Ridgefield 21, R.A. Long 20
Riverside 50, Medical Lake 28
Roosevelt 8, Rainier Beach 58
Sageview 47, Hermiston 49
SelPort 26, Inchelium 20
Shorewood 35, Shorecrest 7
Skyline 2, Hazen 0
Soap Lake 46, Bridgeport 38
Southridge 31, Walla Walla 13
Springtown — Not included in source
Stadium 17, Mt. Rainier 14
Stevenson 8, Seton Catholic 47
Sumner 50, South Kitsap 13
Tenino 34, Elma 19
Toledo 0, Onalaska 34
Toppenish 31, Quincy 0
Tri-Cities Prep 42, Granger 16
Tumwater 2, Black Hills 0
University 48, Ferris 17
Wapato 0, Naches Valley 49
Washington 6, Fife 33
Wenatchee 49, Eisenhower 14
West Valley 34, Rogers 3
WF West 42, Aberdeen 15
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 62, Wellpinit 22
Winlock 14, Chief Leschi 64
Woodinville 27, North Creek 12
Woodland 37, Mark Morris 0
Zillah 35, Kiona-Benton 0
Scores Not Reported
Battle Ground vs. Skyview
Bellevue Christian vs. Klahowya
Centralia vs. Rochester
Davenport vs. Waterville/Mansfield
Everett vs. Cascade
Evergreen vs. Mountain View
Foss vs. Eatonville
Freeman vs. Newport
Grandview vs. East Valley
Ingraham vs. Lakeside
Kingston vs. Bremerton
Manson vs. Chewelah
Mary Walker vs. Columbia
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. La Conner
Odessa vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley vs. Raymond/South Bend
River Ridge vs. North Thurston
Sehome vs. Anacortes
Shelton vs. Prairie
Sunnyside vs. Davis
Tulalip Heritage vs. Concrete
West Seattle vs. Bishop Blanchet
White Swan vs. Kittitas/Thorp
View full Washington high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.