Ridgeline Makes History With First-Ever Football Victory Over Gonzaga Prep, Extends Winning Streak to Seven

Six years after launching its football program, Ridgeline High School has finally conquered one of Spokane's most established football powers.

The Falcons defeated Gonzaga Prep for the first time in program history Friday night, rolling to a 35-17 victory behind a balanced offensive attack led by running back Jaxin Fieser and quarterback Marcus Mitrovich.

Ridgeline (7-1) extended its winning streak to seven games and continued an impressive turnaround following a season-opening loss to West Valley.

According to The Spokesman-Review's Friday night football roundup, Fieser rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while Mitrovich accounted for three scores as the Falcons controlled the game from start to finish.

The victory was particularly meaningful for a Ridgeline program still establishing its identity in the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep has long been one of Eastern Washington's most recognizable football programs, but Friday belonged to the upstart Falcons.

Marcus Mitrovich, Jaxin Fieser Lead Ridgeline's Offensive Explosion

Mitrovich gave Ridgeline an early spark with a 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, setting the tone for an offense that repeatedly found ways to exploit Gonzaga Prep's defense.

The Falcons quarterback finished with 85 rushing yards and a touchdown while throwing for 164 yards and two additional scores.

Fieser, the Greater Spokane League's leading rusher, continued his outstanding season with 92 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Together, the two accounted for all five Ridgeline touchdowns.

The Falcons steadily built their advantage, eventually stretching the lead to 35-3 in the fourth quarter when Fieser scored his second rushing touchdown.

By that point, the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Gonzaga Prep found some late offensive success but never seriously threatened Ridgeline's commanding lead.

Seven Straight Wins Have Transformed Ridgeline's Season

Ridgeline's season began with disappointment when the Falcons suffered a 14-7 loss to West Valley on Sept. 4.

They haven't lost since.

The Falcons responded with a 27-6 victory over Mount Spokane before delivering a series of dominant performances against Greater Spokane League opponents.

Ridgeline defeated Ferris 61-7, shut out Lewis and Clark 42-0, overwhelmed University 52-7 and blanked Central Valley 35-0.

A 55-18 victory over Shadle Park on Oct. 16 set the stage for Friday's historic triumph.

During their seven-game winning streak, the Falcons have outscored opponents 307-55, demonstrating an explosive offense complemented by a defense capable of shutting down opposing attacks.

Friday's victory over Gonzaga Prep added another significant accomplishment to a season that has rapidly elevated expectations around the young program.

Gonzaga Prep Continues to Struggle

For Gonzaga Prep, the defeat marked another difficult chapter in a disappointing season.

The Bullpups fell to 2-6 despite receiving productive rushing performances from Z'Khari Burgess and Andrew Yarno.

Burgess rushed for 103 yards, while Yarno added 72 yards and a touchdown.

Gonzaga Prep entered the season hoping to remain competitive among Spokane's established football powers, but the Bullpups have struggled against several of the league's stronger opponents.

The team suffered a 55-0 loss to Mead on Oct. 16, one week before Ridgeline handed it another decisive defeat.

The consecutive losses illustrate the challenges facing Gonzaga Prep as the regular season winds down.

Ridgeline Readies for the Postseason

Ridgeline will close its regular season Thursday, Oct. 29, when the Falcons host Cheney.

At 7-1 overall and unbeaten in Greater Spokane League play, the Falcons have positioned themselves as a dangerous postseason contender.

Their combination of Mitrovich's dual-threat abilities, Fieser's production in the running game and an increasingly confident defense makes Ridgeline a team worth watching as Washington's high school football playoffs approach.

For a program that has existed for just six years, Friday's victory over Gonzaga Prep represents another important milestone.

But with seven consecutive victories and postseason opportunities ahead, the Falcons appear determined to make this season memorable for reasons extending well beyond one historic win.