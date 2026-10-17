Washington High School Football Final Scores — October 16
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 16
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 6
Bainbridge 49, Bremerton 21
Bothell 48, North Creek 28
Cashmere 63, Naches Valley 0
Central Valley 39, Ferris 19
Chewelah 30, Mabton 24
Chiawana 42, Pasco 6
Colfax 48, Asotin 0
Colville 41, East Valley 27
Curtis 45, South Kitsap 21
Darrington 54, Vashon Island 0
Deer Park 48, North Central 0
Eastmont 21, Wenatchee 17
Edmonds-Woodway 39, Shorecrest 17
Elma 34, Centralia 28
Entiat 25, Soap Lake 12
Federal Way 56, Decatur 7
Fife 50, Clover Park 0
Forks 42, Napavine 14
Freeman 35, Kettle Falls 0
Glacier Peak 48, Arlington 27
Goldendale 56, White Swan 0
Gonzaga Prep 14, Mead 0
Graham-Kapowsin 75, Yelm 14
Granite Falls 41, South Whidbey 8
Hockinson 48, Hudson's Bay 9
Inchelium 28, Mary Walker 14
Inglemoor 21, Lake Washington 6
Jackson 34, Kamiak 31
Kennedy Catholic 61, Auburn Riverside 14
Kelso 40, Mountain View 18
King's 31, Cedar Park Christian 0
Kingston 37, Port Angeles 21
Kittitas/Thorp 48, Highland 0
Lake Stevens 55, Mariner 7
Lakes 49, Timberline 12
Lakeside 45, Riverside 36
Liberty Christian 44, Pomeroy 42
Mary M. Knight 61, Clallam Bay 26
Meadowdale 21, Mountlake Terrace 20
Mercer Island 45, Interlake 7
Montesano 46, Rochester 20
Moses Lake 68, Sunnyside 7
Mount Si 34, Skyline 7
Mount Tahoma 38, Central Kitsap 0
Mt. Baker 34, Blaine 7
Mt. Spokane 21, Cheney 19
Naselle 69, Oakville 0
Neah Bay 70, Northwest Christian 32
Northwest Christian School 42, Reardan 26
O'Dea 42, Eastside Catholic 35
Okanogan 55, Tonasket 6
Onalaska 77, Mossyrock 6
Pullman 37, Rogers 15
Puyallup 36, Sumner 34
Raymond/South Bend 57, Adna 0
Royal 64, Wahluke 0
Selah 41, Ellensburg 12
Sedro-Woolley 28, Oak Harbor 0
Snohomish 56, Cascade 6
St. John-Endicott 52, Waitsburg 6
Stadium 31, Auburn 28
Tahoma 62, Kentridge 15
Touchet 20, Yakama Nation Tribal 19
Tulalip Heritage 64, Muckleshoot Tribal 0
Tumwater 62, Aberdeen 7
University 47, Lewis & Clark 30
Wahkiakum 52, Winlock 12
Wall 74, SATLCA 0
Wellpinit 38, Odessa 22
West Valley 49, Clarkston 27
WF West 41, Black Hills 7
Woodinville 31, Juanita 7
Scores Not Reported
Bellingham vs. Anacortes
Bridgeport vs. Lake Roosevelt
Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden
College Place vs. Connell
Curlew vs. Republic
Davenport vs. Oroville
East Valley vs. Prosser
Ferndale vs. Stanwood
Fort Vancouver vs. Columbia
Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
Issaquah vs. Bellevue
La Center vs. Seton Catholic
La Conner vs. Lummi
La Salle vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn
Lakeside vs. Franklin
Lakewood vs. Squalicum
LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Brewster
Lynden Christian vs. Nooksack Valley
Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Sultan
Monroe vs. Marysville Getchell
Mount Vernon vs. Everett
Newport vs. Liberty
North Mason vs. Sequim
Ocosta vs. White Pass
Othello vs. Grandview
Quincy vs. Chelan
Redmond vs. Liberty
Rogers vs. Emerald Ridge
Roosevelt vs. Seattle Prep
Sehome vs. Meridian
SelPort vs. Cusick
Silas vs. Gig Harbor
Skyview vs. Camas
South Elgin vs. Glenbard East
Stevenson vs. King's Way Christian
Sunnyside Christian vs. DeSales
Taholah vs. Easton
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Dayton
Tenino vs. Hoquiam
Toppenish vs. Ephrata
Union vs. Battle Ground
Wapato vs. Kiona-Benton
Warden vs. Columbia
Washington vs. Foss
Washougal vs. Columbia River
West Seattle vs. Ballard
West Valley vs. Eisenhower
Woodland vs. R.A. Long
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.