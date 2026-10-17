The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 16

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 6

Bainbridge 49, Bremerton 21

Bothell 48, North Creek 28

Cashmere 63, Naches Valley 0

Central Valley 39, Ferris 19

Chewelah 30, Mabton 24

Chiawana 42, Pasco 6

Colfax 48, Asotin 0

Colville 41, East Valley 27

Curtis 45, South Kitsap 21

Darrington 54, Vashon Island 0

Deer Park 48, North Central 0

Eastmont 21, Wenatchee 17

Edmonds-Woodway 39, Shorecrest 17

Elma 34, Centralia 28

Entiat 25, Soap Lake 12

Federal Way 56, Decatur 7

Fife 50, Clover Park 0

Forks 42, Napavine 14

Freeman 35, Kettle Falls 0

Glacier Peak 48, Arlington 27

Goldendale 56, White Swan 0

Gonzaga Prep 14, Mead 0

Graham-Kapowsin 75, Yelm 14

Granite Falls 41, South Whidbey 8

Hockinson 48, Hudson's Bay 9

Inchelium 28, Mary Walker 14

Inglemoor 21, Lake Washington 6

Jackson 34, Kamiak 31

Kennedy Catholic 61, Auburn Riverside 14

Kelso 40, Mountain View 18

King's 31, Cedar Park Christian 0

Kingston 37, Port Angeles 21

Kittitas/Thorp 48, Highland 0

Lake Stevens 55, Mariner 7

Lakes 49, Timberline 12

Lakeside 45, Riverside 36

Liberty Christian 44, Pomeroy 42

Mary M. Knight 61, Clallam Bay 26

Meadowdale 21, Mountlake Terrace 20

Mercer Island 45, Interlake 7

Montesano 46, Rochester 20

Moses Lake 68, Sunnyside 7

Mount Si 34, Skyline 7

Mount Tahoma 38, Central Kitsap 0

Mt. Baker 34, Blaine 7

Mt. Spokane 21, Cheney 19

Naselle 69, Oakville 0

Neah Bay 70, Northwest Christian 32

Northwest Christian School 42, Reardan 26

O'Dea 42, Eastside Catholic 35

Okanogan 55, Tonasket 6

Onalaska 77, Mossyrock 6

Pullman 37, Rogers 15

Puyallup 36, Sumner 34

Raymond/South Bend 57, Adna 0

Royal 64, Wahluke 0

Selah 41, Ellensburg 12

Sedro-Woolley 28, Oak Harbor 0

Snohomish 56, Cascade 6

St. John-Endicott 52, Waitsburg 6

Stadium 31, Auburn 28

Tahoma 62, Kentridge 15

Touchet 20, Yakama Nation Tribal 19

Tulalip Heritage 64, Muckleshoot Tribal 0

Tumwater 62, Aberdeen 7

University 47, Lewis & Clark 30

Wahkiakum 52, Winlock 12

Wall 74, SATLCA 0

Wellpinit 38, Odessa 22

West Valley 49, Clarkston 27

WF West 41, Black Hills 7

Woodinville 31, Juanita 7

Scores Not Reported

Bellingham vs. Anacortes

Bridgeport vs. Lake Roosevelt

Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden

College Place vs. Connell

Curlew vs. Republic

Davenport vs. Oroville

East Valley vs. Prosser

Ferndale vs. Stanwood

Fort Vancouver vs. Columbia

Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

Issaquah vs. Bellevue

La Center vs. Seton Catholic

La Conner vs. Lummi

La Salle vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn

Lakeside vs. Franklin

Lakewood vs. Squalicum

LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Brewster

Lynden Christian vs. Nooksack Valley

Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Sultan

Monroe vs. Marysville Getchell

Mount Vernon vs. Everett

Newport vs. Liberty

North Mason vs. Sequim

Ocosta vs. White Pass

Othello vs. Grandview

Quincy vs. Chelan

Redmond vs. Liberty

Rogers vs. Emerald Ridge

Roosevelt vs. Seattle Prep

Sehome vs. Meridian

SelPort vs. Cusick

Silas vs. Gig Harbor

Skyview vs. Camas

South Elgin vs. Glenbard East

Stevenson vs. King's Way Christian

Sunnyside Christian vs. DeSales

Taholah vs. Easton

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Dayton

Tenino vs. Hoquiam

Toppenish vs. Ephrata

Union vs. Battle Ground

Wapato vs. Kiona-Benton

Warden vs. Columbia

Washington vs. Foss

Washougal vs. Columbia River

West Seattle vs. Ballard

West Valley vs. Eisenhower

Woodland vs. R.A. Long

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard