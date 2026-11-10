Washington High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Washington high school football state playoffs are set, with 88 teams competing across six classifications for the opportunity to play for a championship at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its 2026 state tournament brackets following the conclusion of district qualifying games, establishing the matchups for the opening round Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.

Some of the state's most successful football programs enter the postseason with championship expectations, including Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, O'Dea, Bellevue, Tumwater, Lynden, Royal and Onalaska.

Puyallup earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A after completing an undefeated regular season. O'Dea enters the Class 3A tournament with a perfect 10-0 record, while Tumwater holds the top seed in Class 2A.

Royal and Onalaska lead the Class 1A and 2B brackets, respectively, while undefeated Almira-Coulee-Hartline earned the No. 1 seed in the eight-player Class 1B tournament.

The postseason features 16-team fields in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1B. Classes 1A and 2B have 12-team brackets, with the top four seeds receiving first-round byes.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 28. The six championship games will be played Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Washington high school football playoff brackets, including first-round matchups, tournament seeds and direct links to all six state tournaments.

Class 4A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several of Washington's strongest programs, including undefeated Puyallup, Skyview, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, Sumner and Kennedy Catholic.

Puyallup earned the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season 10-0. The Vikings open against No. 16 Richland, which enters the tournament 6-5.

Skyview also enters undefeated at 10-0 and will face Glacier Peak in Vancouver.

Lake Stevens, the No. 2 seed, opens against Curtis, while No. 3 Sumner faces Olympia.

One of the most intriguing opening-round matchups features No. 10 Mead against No. 7 Bothell. Both teams enter the postseason with 9-1 records.

Graham-Kapowsin, another traditional championship contender, opens against Eastmont, which also enters 9-1.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 14 Olympia (8-2) at No. 3 Sumner (9-1) — 7 p.m., Sunset Chevrolet Stadium

No. 12 Emerald Ridge (8-2) at No. 5 Kennedy Catholic (9-1) — 7 p.m., Highline Memorial Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 11 Glacier Peak (7-3) vs. No. 6 Skyview (10-0) — 2 p.m., Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

No. 10 Mead (9-1) at No. 7 Bothell (9-1) — 1 p.m., Pop Keeney Stadium

No. 15 Curtis (5-5) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (8-1) — 1 p.m., Lake Stevens High School

No. 13 Eastmont (9-1) at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin (8-2) — 5 p.m., Art Crate Field

No. 9 Tahoma (8-2) at No. 8 Moses Lake (9-1) — 2 p.m., Lions Field

No. 16 Richland (6-5) at No. 1 Puyallup (10-0) — 2 p.m., Sparks Stadium

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 3A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated O'Dea, Enumclaw, Stanwood and Meadowdale, along with traditional championship contenders Bellevue and Eastside Catholic.

O'Dea earned the No. 1 seed after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season. The Fighting Irish open against No. 16 Lincoln of Tacoma.

Bellevue, the No. 2 seed, faces undefeated Meadowdale in one of the classification's most intriguing opening-round games.

Meadowdale enters 10-0 despite receiving the No. 15 seed, creating a matchup between two teams with a combined 19-1 record.

Enumclaw also enters undefeated at 9-0 and faces Kelso, while Stanwood brings a perfect 10-0 record into its game against Lakes.

Eastside Catholic, which enters 9-1, opens against Ferndale.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 11 Mount Tahoma (6-3) at No. 6 Rainier Beach (8-2) — 7 p.m., Southeast Athletic Complex

No. 15 Meadowdale (10-0) at No. 2 Bellevue (9-1) — 7 p.m., Bellevue High School

No. 12 Snohomish (8-2) at No. 5 Federal Way (9-1) — 7 p.m., Federal Way Memorial Field

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 14 Kelso (8-2) at No. 3 Enumclaw (9-0) — 5 p.m., Pete's Pool

No. 10 Lakes (9-1) at No. 7 Stanwood (10-0) — 5 p.m., Stanwood High School

No. 13 Ferndale (8-2) at No. 4 Eastside Catholic (9-1) — 5 p.m., Eastside Catholic School

No. 9 Ridgeline (9-1) vs. No. 8 Southridge (9-1) — 2 p.m., Lampson Stadium

No. 16 Lincoln of Tacoma (7-2) at No. 1 O'Dea (10-0) — 1 p.m., Renton Memorial Stadium

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 2A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Tumwater and Prosser, along with Lynden, Anacortes, Archbishop Murphy and W.F. West.

Tumwater earned the No. 1 seed after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season. The Thunderbirds open against No. 16 Black Hills in a matchup between two programs from the same region.

Prosser also enters undefeated at 10-0 and faces Cedarcrest.

Lynden, which has been one of Washington's most successful programs in recent seasons, earned the No. 2 seed and opens against Fife.

Anacortes, the No. 4 seed, faces Olympic, while Archbishop Murphy meets Eatonville.

Another intriguing matchup features Woodland against North Kitsap, which enters the tournament 9-1.

Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 11 Burlington-Edison (7-3) at No. 6 W.F. West (9-1) — 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Centralia

No. 13 Olympic (8-2) at No. 4 Anacortes (8-1) — 6 p.m., Seahawk Stadium

No. 16 Black Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Tumwater (10-0) — 6 p.m., Tumwater District Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 14 Cedarcrest (8-2) at No. 3 Prosser (10-0) — 2 p.m., Fiker Stadium

No. 10 Franklin Pierce (8-2) at No. 7 West Valley of Spokane (9-1) — 1 p.m., West Valley High School

No. 15 Fife (7-3) vs. No. 2 Lynden (8-2) — 1 p.m., Ferndale High School

No. 12 Eatonville (8-2) at No. 5 Archbishop Murphy (6-4) — 2 p.m., Archbishop Murphy High School

No. 9 Woodland (8-2) at No. 8 North Kitsap (9-1) — 4 p.m., North Kitsap High School

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 1A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Royal and Rochester, along with Cashmere, Lynden Christian and several other contenders.

Royal earned the No. 1 seed after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season. The Knights receive a first-round bye and will begin postseason play in the quarterfinals Nov. 20-21.

Cashmere, the No. 2 seed, also receives a bye, along with No. 3 Lynden Christian and No. 4 Rochester.

The opening round features four games, with the winners advancing to face those top four seeds.

One of the more intriguing games features No. 11 King's against No. 6 Zillah.

La Center faces Cascade Christian, while Tenino travels to Mount Baker.

The final opening-round matchup features Meridian against Seton Catholic.

Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 11 King's (9-1) at No. 6 Zillah (8-2) — Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m., Zillah High School

No. 10 La Center (8-2) at No. 7 Cascade Christian (8-1) — Nov. 13-14

No. 12 Tenino (8-2) vs. No. 5 Mount Baker (7-3) — Saturday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m., Nooksack Valley High School

No. 9 Meridian (6-4) at No. 8 Seton Catholic (7-2) — Saturday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m., Doc Harris Stadium

Class 1A Quarterfinal Matchups

The top four seeds will face the following opening-round winners Nov. 20-21:

No. 3 Lynden Christian vs. King's-Zillah winner

No. 2 Cashmere vs. La Center-Cascade Christian winner

No. 4 Rochester vs. Tenino-Mount Baker winner

No. 1 Royal vs. Meridian-Seton Catholic winner

The Class 1A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 2B Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2B features top-seeded Onalaska, undefeated Northwest Christian of Colbert and Kittitas, along with Adna, Okanogan and several other contenders.

Onalaska earned the No. 1 seed with a 9-1 record and receives a first-round bye.

Northwest Christian, which enters 10-0, also receives a bye as the No. 2 seed.

Adna and Okanogan round out the top four seeds and will begin their postseason runs in the quarterfinals.

The opening round features four games, including Brewster against Tri-Cities Prep and Liberty of Spangle against Napavine.

Kittitas enters undefeated at 10-0 and will face Friday Harbor, while Liberty Bell meets Freeman.

Class 2B First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Freeman (6-4) at No. 8 Liberty Bell (7-3) — 7 p.m., Liberty Bell High School

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 11 Brewster (6-4) vs. No. 6 Tri-Cities Prep (8-2) — 3 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium

No. 10 Liberty of Spangle (7-3) vs. No. 7 Napavine (7-3) — 1 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Centralia

No. 12 Friday Harbor (7-2) at No. 5 Kittitas (10-0) — Noon, Harding Field

Class 2B Quarterfinal Matchups

The top four seeds will face the following opening-round winners Nov. 20-21:

No. 3 Adna vs. Brewster-Tri-Cities Prep winner

No. 2 Northwest Christian vs. Liberty-Napavine winner

No. 4 Okanogan vs. Friday Harbor-Kittitas winner

No. 1 Onalaska vs. Freeman-Liberty Bell winner

The Class 2B state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 1B Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Washington's eight-player Class 1B tournament features undefeated Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Naselle and Tulalip Heritage, along with Liberty Christian, DeSales and several other contenders.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline earned the No. 1 seed after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season.

The Warriors open against No. 16 Wellpinit, which enters 7-3.

Naselle also enters undefeated at 10-0 and faces Entiat.

Tulalip Heritage brings a perfect 9-0 record into its opening-round game against Dayton.

Liberty Christian, the No. 2 seed, faces Cusick, while DeSales opens against Morton.

Class 1B First-Round Matchups — Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 15 Cusick (8-2) vs. No. 2 Liberty Christian (9-1) — 5 p.m., Kamiakin High School

No. 12 Davenport (8-1) at No. 5 Pomeroy (8-2) — 7 p.m., Pomeroy High School

No. 16 Wellpinit (7-3) at No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline (10-0) — 6 p.m., Brickhouse Athletic Center

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 14 Entiat (8-2) vs. No. 3 Naselle (10-0) — 2 p.m., Kelso High School

No. 10 Dayton (6-3) vs. No. 7 Tulalip Heritage (9-0) — 4 p.m., Tulalip Tribes Sports Complex

No. 13 Morton (7-2) at No. 4 DeSales (8-2) — 1 p.m., DeSales High School

No. 9 Darrington (9-1) at No. 8 Wahkiakum (8-1) — 1 p.m., Wahkiakum High School

Additional opening-round matchup

No. 11 Neah Bay (6-3) vs. No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (8-1) — Nov. 13-14

The Class 1B state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Husky Stadium.

When Are the 2026 Washington High School Football State Championships?

The WIAA will crown six state champions Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Three championship games are scheduled for each day, beginning with Class 1B on Friday morning.

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. — Class 1B championship

3 p.m. — Class 1A championship

7 p.m. — Class 3A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. — Class 2B championship

3 p.m. — Class 2A championship

7 p.m. — Class 4A championship

All times are Pacific.

What's Next in the Washington High School Football Playoffs?

The opening round of the WIAA state football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.

The winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20-21.

Classes 1A and 2B will add their four first-round bye teams to the quarterfinal field, while the remaining classifications will narrow their 16-team brackets to eight contenders.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, with the championship matchups determined that weekend.

The postseason concludes Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium, where six Washington high school football state champions will be crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Washington high school football playoff brackets with final scores, quarterfinal matchups and championship information throughout November and December.