Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) — November 13

The 2026 Washington high school football season continues on November 13 with more than 35 WIAA playoff games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 13

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 39 high school football games in Washington on Friday, November 13, 2026.

There are 15 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 4 O'Dea vs. Lincoln, and No. 2 Puyallup vs. No. 23 Richland.

Wellpinit vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline - 7 p.m.

Morton/White Pass vs. DeSales - 7 p.m.

Darrington vs. Wahkiakum - 7 p.m.

Davenport vs. Pomeroy - 7 p.m.

Cusick vs. Liberty Christian - 7 p.m.

Dayton vs. Tulalip Heritage - 7 p.m.

Entiat vs. Naselle - 7 p.m.

Neah Bay vs. Wilbur-Creston - 7 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs. Freeman - 7 p.m.

Kittitas vs. Friday Harbor - 7 p.m.

Napavine vs. Liberty - 7 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep vs. Brewster - 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Meridian - 7 p.m.

Mt. Baker vs. Tenino - 7 p.m.

Cascade Christian vs. La Center - 7 p.m.

Zillah vs. King's - 7 p.m.

Black Hills vs. Tumwater - 7 p.m.

Woodland vs. North Kitsap - 7 p.m.

Olympic vs. Anacortes - 7 p.m.

Eatonville vs. Archbishop Murphy - 7 p.m.

Fife vs. Lynden - 7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. West Valley - 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest vs. Prosser - 7 p.m.

Burlington-Edison vs. WF West - 7 p.m.

Lincoln vs. O'Dea - 7 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Eastside Catholic - 7 p.m.

Meadowdale vs. Bellevue - 7 p.m.

Snohomish vs. Federal Way - 7 p.m.

Lakes vs. Stanwood - 7 p.m.

Kelso vs. Enumclaw - 7 p.m.

Mount Tahoma vs. Rainier Beach - 7 p.m.

Richland vs. Puyallup - 7 p.m.

Tahoma vs. Moses Lake - 7 p.m.

Eastmont vs. Graham-Kapowsin - 7 p.m.

Emerald Ridge vs. Kennedy Catholic - 7 p.m.

Curtis vs. Lake Stevens - 7 p.m.

Mead vs. Bothell - 7 p.m.

Olympia vs. Sumner - 7 p.m.

Glacier Peak vs. Skyview - 7 p.m.