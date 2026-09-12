Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with a full slate of games across the state.

Several of Washington's top teams delivered impressive performances, including Lake Stevens' 41-10 victory over Bothell, Tumwater's 62-0 shutout of Steilacoom and Lincoln's 56-14 win over Yelm. Chiawana defeated Mead 20-14, while Royal earned a 28-17 victory over Cashmere.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Washington High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Adna 26, Seton Catholic 18

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 50, Liberty Christian 30

Archbishop Murphy 55, Sehome 14

Battle Ground 20, Prairie 0

Bellarmine Prep 16, South Kitsap 9

Bishop Blanchet 25, Lincoln 0

Burlington-Edison 35, Mount Vernon 28

Camas 41, Curtis 14

Cascade 45, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

Central Valley 28, Lewis & Clark 21

Centralia 48, R.A. Long 0

Chelan 14, Brewster 7

Cheney 31, University 28

Chiawana 20, Mead 14

Coeur d'Alene 42, Moses Lake 7

Colfax 38, Freeman 27

College Place 27, Wapato 26

Columbia 38, Inchelium 28

Columbia 40, La Salle 14

Columbia River 31, Mountain View 14

Cusick 86, Curlew 22

Dayton 72, Sunnyside Christian 26

Deer Park 39, Riverside 6

East Valley 18, Ephrata 14

Eastlake 42, Sunnyside 10

Eastmont 30, Southridge 24

Eastside Catholic 42, Seattle Prep 7

Eatonville 41, Black Hills 7

EJ (CO-OP) 19, Sequim 14

Elma 37, King's Way Christian 0

Emerald Ridge 28, Kentwood 18

Entiat 57, Bridgeport 20

Everett 21, Shorecrest 0

Evergreen 42, Union 28

Ferndale 49, Edmonds-Woodway 26

Ferris 34, Rogers 12

Fife 37, Silas 23

Foster 40, Foss 6

Friday Harbor 7, Bellevue Christian 0

Garfield 38, Nathan Hale 0

Gig Harbor 25, Bainbridge 8

Glacier Peak 38, Snohomish 21

Graham-Kapowsin 48, Richland 11

Granger 46, White Swan 16

Hockinson 17, Medical Lake 0

Hudson's Bay 42, Fort Vancouver 6

Ilwaco 14, Columbia 6

Inglemoor 17, Highline 13

Jefferson 40, Beamer 0

Juanita 42, Spanaway Lake 14

Kamiakin 49, West Valley 7

Kelso 16, Capital 6

Kennewick 13, Gonzaga Prep 7

King's 42, Port Angeles 6

Kiona-Benton 14, Wahluke 13

La Center 27, Woodland 20

Lake City 14, Eisenhower 0

Lake Roosevelt 16, Republic 8

Lake Stevens 41, Bothell 10

Lakeside 38, East Valley 24

Lakeside 21, Franklin 0

Lewiston 44, Clarkston 12

Liberty 45, Asotin 7

Lincoln 56, Yelm 14

Lynden 49, Lakewood 6

Mark Morris 55, Castle Rock 7

Marysville Getchell 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Meadowdale 41, Blaine 7

Monroe 28, Cedarcrest 14

Montesano 27, Aberdeen 26

Morton 58, Chief Leschi 18

Mossyrock 20, Evergreen 8

Mount Si 40, Rogers 7

Mountlake Terrace 30, Oak Harbor 15

Naches Valley 36, Highland 0

Naselle 64, Winlock 0

Newport 41, LRSWK (CO-OP) 7

Newport - Bellevue 24, Interlake 13

Nooksack Valley 34, Okanogan 15

North Beach 50, White Pass 8

North Creek 50, Jackson 10

North Kitsap 31, Mt. Baker 14

Northwest Christian 68, Muckleshoot Tribal 20

Northwest Christian School 48, Colville 13

O'Dea 45, Ballard 3

Olympia 41, Stadium 16

Olympic 31, Central Kitsap 21

Onalaska 56, Napavine 28

Orting 34, Hanford 13

Pasco 37, North Central 6

Pomeroy 44, Odessa 8

Pullman 12, Moscow 0

Rainier 34, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 16

Raymond/South Bend 45, Coupeville 7

Reardan 40, Kettle Falls 7

Renton 80, Hazen 12

Ridgeline 27, Mt. Spokane 6

Rochester 36, Bremerton 28

Royal 28, Cashmere 17

Sammamish 74, Cleveland 0

Sedro-Woolley 35, Arlington 14

Selah 47, Quincy 0

SelPort 56, Mary Walker 24

Shelton 14, North Thurston 13

Skyview 49, Ridgefield 7

Stanwood 48, Cascade 3

Stevenson 36, Goldendale 29

Sultan 38, Bellingham 24

Sumner 38, Tahoma 21

Tekoa-Rosalia 36, Touchet 8

Tenino 34, Kalama 12

Toledo 40, Granite Falls 21

Tonasket 24, Warden 8

Toutle Lake 16, South Whidbey 12

Tri-Cities Prep 34, Liberty Bell 22

Tulalip Heritage 62, Vashon Island 0

Tumwater 62, Steilacoom 0

Wahkiakum 56, Oakville 6

Walla Walla 44, Lakeland 28

Washougal 25, Heritage 19

Waterville/Mansfield 58, Soap Lake 24

Wellpinit 30, Lakeside 14

Wenatchee 27, Lake Washington 12

West Valley 42, Hermiston 34

WF West 8, Lakes 7

White River 40, Auburn Mountainview 7

Woodinville 38, Kamiak 7

Zillah 27, Connell 3

Scores Not Reported

Annie Wright vs. Cedar Park Christian

Chewelah vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

Yakama Nation Tribal vs. Waitsburg