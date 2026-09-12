Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with a full slate of games across the state.
Several of Washington's top teams delivered impressive performances, including Lake Stevens' 41-10 victory over Bothell, Tumwater's 62-0 shutout of Steilacoom and Lincoln's 56-14 win over Yelm. Chiawana defeated Mead 20-14, while Royal earned a 28-17 victory over Cashmere.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Washington High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Adna 26, Seton Catholic 18
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 50, Liberty Christian 30
Archbishop Murphy 55, Sehome 14
Battle Ground 20, Prairie 0
Bellarmine Prep 16, South Kitsap 9
Bishop Blanchet 25, Lincoln 0
Burlington-Edison 35, Mount Vernon 28
Camas 41, Curtis 14
Cascade 45, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Central Valley 28, Lewis & Clark 21
Centralia 48, R.A. Long 0
Chelan 14, Brewster 7
Cheney 31, University 28
Chiawana 20, Mead 14
Coeur d'Alene 42, Moses Lake 7
Colfax 38, Freeman 27
College Place 27, Wapato 26
Columbia 38, Inchelium 28
Columbia 40, La Salle 14
Columbia River 31, Mountain View 14
Cusick 86, Curlew 22
Dayton 72, Sunnyside Christian 26
Deer Park 39, Riverside 6
East Valley 18, Ephrata 14
Eastlake 42, Sunnyside 10
Eastmont 30, Southridge 24
Eastside Catholic 42, Seattle Prep 7
Eatonville 41, Black Hills 7
EJ (CO-OP) 19, Sequim 14
Elma 37, King's Way Christian 0
Emerald Ridge 28, Kentwood 18
Entiat 57, Bridgeport 20
Everett 21, Shorecrest 0
Evergreen 42, Union 28
Ferndale 49, Edmonds-Woodway 26
Ferris 34, Rogers 12
Fife 37, Silas 23
Foster 40, Foss 6
Friday Harbor 7, Bellevue Christian 0
Garfield 38, Nathan Hale 0
Gig Harbor 25, Bainbridge 8
Glacier Peak 38, Snohomish 21
Graham-Kapowsin 48, Richland 11
Granger 46, White Swan 16
Hockinson 17, Medical Lake 0
Hudson's Bay 42, Fort Vancouver 6
Ilwaco 14, Columbia 6
Inglemoor 17, Highline 13
Jefferson 40, Beamer 0
Juanita 42, Spanaway Lake 14
Kamiakin 49, West Valley 7
Kelso 16, Capital 6
Kennewick 13, Gonzaga Prep 7
King's 42, Port Angeles 6
Kiona-Benton 14, Wahluke 13
La Center 27, Woodland 20
Lake City 14, Eisenhower 0
Lake Roosevelt 16, Republic 8
Lake Stevens 41, Bothell 10
Lakeside 38, East Valley 24
Lakeside 21, Franklin 0
Lewiston 44, Clarkston 12
Liberty 45, Asotin 7
Lincoln 56, Yelm 14
Lynden 49, Lakewood 6
Mark Morris 55, Castle Rock 7
Marysville Getchell 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Meadowdale 41, Blaine 7
Monroe 28, Cedarcrest 14
Montesano 27, Aberdeen 26
Morton 58, Chief Leschi 18
Mossyrock 20, Evergreen 8
Mount Si 40, Rogers 7
Mountlake Terrace 30, Oak Harbor 15
Naches Valley 36, Highland 0
Naselle 64, Winlock 0
Newport 41, LRSWK (CO-OP) 7
Newport - Bellevue 24, Interlake 13
Nooksack Valley 34, Okanogan 15
North Beach 50, White Pass 8
North Creek 50, Jackson 10
North Kitsap 31, Mt. Baker 14
Northwest Christian 68, Muckleshoot Tribal 20
Northwest Christian School 48, Colville 13
O'Dea 45, Ballard 3
Olympia 41, Stadium 16
Olympic 31, Central Kitsap 21
Onalaska 56, Napavine 28
Orting 34, Hanford 13
Pasco 37, North Central 6
Pomeroy 44, Odessa 8
Pullman 12, Moscow 0
Rainier 34, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 16
Raymond/South Bend 45, Coupeville 7
Reardan 40, Kettle Falls 7
Renton 80, Hazen 12
Ridgeline 27, Mt. Spokane 6
Rochester 36, Bremerton 28
Royal 28, Cashmere 17
Sammamish 74, Cleveland 0
Sedro-Woolley 35, Arlington 14
Selah 47, Quincy 0
SelPort 56, Mary Walker 24
Shelton 14, North Thurston 13
Skyview 49, Ridgefield 7
Stanwood 48, Cascade 3
Stevenson 36, Goldendale 29
Sultan 38, Bellingham 24
Sumner 38, Tahoma 21
Tekoa-Rosalia 36, Touchet 8
Tenino 34, Kalama 12
Toledo 40, Granite Falls 21
Tonasket 24, Warden 8
Toutle Lake 16, South Whidbey 12
Tri-Cities Prep 34, Liberty Bell 22
Tulalip Heritage 62, Vashon Island 0
Tumwater 62, Steilacoom 0
Wahkiakum 56, Oakville 6
Walla Walla 44, Lakeland 28
Washougal 25, Heritage 19
Waterville/Mansfield 58, Soap Lake 24
Wellpinit 30, Lakeside 14
Wenatchee 27, Lake Washington 12
West Valley 42, Hermiston 34
WF West 8, Lakes 7
White River 40, Auburn Mountainview 7
Woodinville 38, Kamiak 7
Zillah 27, Connell 3
Scores Not Reported
Annie Wright vs. Cedar Park Christian
Chewelah vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
Yakama Nation Tribal vs. Waitsburg
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.