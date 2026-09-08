Vote: Who Was the Washington High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Last week, the high school football season kicked off in the state of Washington, and Week 1 saw a few impressive starts on the gridiron.

Puyallup's Noah Smith passed for 306 yards and six touchdowns in a triumphant win, Lake Stevens' Jayvian Ferrell ran for two touchdowns to secure a narrow victory and Mount Tahoma's freshman Damien Gutierrez registered five solo tackles and an interception.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Washington Football Player of the Week.

Read below to get to know more about all 10 candidates and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

To nominate an athlete, email sports reporter Edith Noriega at noriega0101@gmail.com.

Noah Smith, Puyallup

Smith, a senior quarterback, finished 16-of-21 for 306 passing yards and six touchdowns in Puyallup's 57-14 win over Rocky Mountain (Idaho). The day was highlighted by a 58-yard pass for a touchdown to Luke Parker.

J'Shaun Wilson, O'Dea

Wilson, a junior, rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns as O'Dea defeats Roosevelt 56-28. He had two TDs from 65 yards and another from 22 yards.

Jayvian Ferrell, Lake Stevens

Ferrell, a senior, rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to give Lake Stevens a 31-20 lead with 4:27 remaining in the game against Graham-Kapowsin. He ran for another touchdown from 80 yards out that secured them the victory.

Blake Moser, Lake Stevens

In the same game, the senior quarterback Moser went 13-of-19 for 147 yards and one touchdown in Lake Stevens' 31-26 win over Graham-Kapowsin. He ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Yassen Youssef, Tahoma

Youssef, a senior, tallied a team-high nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Brady Bonnell, Tahoma

Bonnell, a junior, went 26-of-29 for 264 passing yards and three touchdowns to give Tahoma to a 41-14 victory over Eastlake.

Parker Fry, White River

Fry, a senior, had three receiving touchdowns for 136 yards on six receptions to secure White River a 28-7 win over Bonney Lake.

Toetu Moliga, Lakes

Moliga, a senior, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run to give Lakes a 23-17 victory over Bethel in overtime.

Zaiden Martinez, Chiawana

Martinez, a senior, had a fumble recovery and tallied nine total tackles in Chiawana's 28-7 victory over Camas.

Damien Gutierrez, Mount Tahoma

Gutierrez, a freshman, accounted for an interception and five solo tackles in Mount Tahoma's 26-7 loss to Waipahu.