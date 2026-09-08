Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

There was a big of a shakeup to open Week 1 of the High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

The top three teams stayed in the same spots, while No. 3 Lake Stevens narrowly pulled out a 31-26 win over Graham-Kapowsin, a team previously ranked in the top five.

Sumner and Puyallup stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with two explosive wins on the road in Idaho. The Spartans handed the 2-1 Eagle its first loss after its triumphant 41-22 victory.

O'Dea, the 3A state champion, climbed to No. 6 with its 56-28 win over Roosevelt. Six other 3A teams, which includes Bellevue, Sedro-Woolley and Lakes to name a few, pulled out wins over 4A programs.

While Week 1 saw no teams fall out of the rankings, a few new under considerations to watch includes Mount Spokane and Tahoma.

Here are this week's Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Eagle (Idaho) 41-22

Next up: vs. Tahoma, Sept. 11

Senior Santos Hernandez-Ruiz ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Rocky Mountain (Idaho) 57-14

Next up: vs. Bellevue, Sept. 12

Senior quarterback Noah Smith finished 16 of 21 passing for 306 yards and six touchdowns. The day was highlighted by a 58-yard pass for a touchdown to Luke Parker

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Graham Kapowsin 31-26

Next up: at Bothell, Sept. 11

Senior Jayvian Ferrell ran for a 80-yard touchdown to secure Lake Stevens the win.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Roosevelt 56-28

Next up: vs. Ballard, Sept. 11

J'Shaun Wilson rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, while O'Dea accumulated over 450 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Richland 34-14

Next up: at Coeur D'Alene (Idaho), Sept. 11

The Mavericks travel to Idaho where they will face the 3-0 Coeur d'Alene.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Camas 28-7

Next up: at Mead, Sept. 11

Senior Zaiden Martinez had a fumble recovery and totaled nine total tackles.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Kentwood 28-19

Next up: at Bethel, Sept. 10

While the Trojans' scoring efforts came in the second half, they held off Kentwood's 19-point come back in the fourth quarter.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. 4A Hazen 51-0

Next up: vs. Arlington, Sept. 11

The Cubs opened the season with a shutout on the road.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. 4A Kennedy Catholic 14-10

Next up: at Puyallup, Sept. 12

The Wolverines erased a a 7-0 deficit in the first half and tied it 7-all in the third quarter. Bellevue scored the winning touchdown minutes later.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. 4A Bethel 23-17

Next up: vs. W F West, Sept. 11

Senior Ean Owens caught one touchdown pass for 91 yards on three receptions. Korbin Reed and Toetu Moliga each ran for a touchdown

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. 4A Kamiak 47-6

Next up: vs. Yelm, Sept. 11

The Abes put up 34 points in the first half.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Bellingham 55-15

Next up: vs. Sehome, Sept. 11

The Wildcats host the 0-1 Sehome.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost 49-28 to Regis Jesuit

Next up: at Kennewick, Sept. 11

The Bullpups weren't able to erase a 21-14 deficit in the second half.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost 31-26 to Lake Stevens

Next up: at Richland, Sept. 11

The Eagles look to get back in the winning column against the No. 23 Richland.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Evergreen 21-7

Next up: at West Valley, Sept. 11

The Braves continue their four-game road trip this week.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Bonney Lake 38-7

Next up: at Auburn Mountainview, Sept. 11

Senior Parker Fry caught three touchdown passes for 136 yards on six receptions.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Pasco 51-12

Next up: vs. Gonzaga Prep, Sept. 11

The Lions' scoring efforts stayed consisted throughout all four quarters.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost 31-25 to Skyview

Next up: at Snohomish, Sept. 11

The Grizzlies put up a tough fight against Skyview but fell short.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Moanlua (Hawaii) 26-14

Next up: vs. Lake Stevens, Sept. 11

The Cougars will face their toughest opponent, third ranked Lake Stevens this week.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. West Seattle 47-12

Next up: vs. Seattle Prep, Sept. 11

The Crusaders will host the 1-0 Seattle Prep this week.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: lost 26-7 to Waipahu (Hawaii)

Next up: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Sept. 10

Freshman Damien Gutierrez accounted for an interception and five solo tackles.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: lost 14-10 to Bellevue

Next up: at Mount Tahoma, Sept. 10

The Lancers scored first but fell short of taking the lead in the second half.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: lost 34-14 to Moses Lake

Next up: vs. Graham Kapowsin, Sept. 11

The Bombers tied it 14-14 in the second quarter thanks to junior Pierson Bryant, who caught two touchdown passes. But Richland wasn't able to keep up with Moses Lake's offense.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Liberty (Renton) 41-10

Next up: vs. Steilacoom, Sept. 11

The 2A Thunderbirds came out with a huge victory against 3A Liberty (Renton).

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: lost 29-9 to Southridge

Next up: vs. University, Sept. 11

The Blackhawks weren't able to connect on scoring but will have another opportunity at home against University.

Under Consideration

Anacortes

Curtis

Eastlake

Enumclaw

Kelso

Liberty (Renton)

Lynden

Mount Spokane

Rainier Beach

Royal

Seattle Prep

Tri-Cities Prep

Tahoma