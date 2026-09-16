Top 25 Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Sept. 16

The top four teams stood frozen in Week 2 of the High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings. But the rankings will see a major shift.

This week, two teams ranked in the top three will go head-to-head -- No. 2 Puyallup and No. 3 Lake Stevens.

Entering the rankings this week are Rainier Beach, Anacortes and Enumclaw.

Here are this week's Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Tahoma 38-21

Next up: vs. Mount Tahoma, Sept. 18

Sumner junior quarterback Brennan Abbott completed 12 of 14 passing attempts for 183 yards and one touchdown. He ran for 38 yards and one TD on seven carries.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Bellevue 32-14

Next up: at Lake Stevens, Sept. 18

The Vikings' junior Briytan Bailey rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Bothell 41-10

Next up: vs. Puyallup, Sept. 18

The Vikings scored 21 points alone in the third quarter in the win last week.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Ballard 45-3

Next up: at Bishop Blanchet, Sept. 17

The fighting Irish will face Bishop Blanchet, which have allowed 19 points in its first two games.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Bethel 28-27

Next up: vs. Lewiston Senior, Sept. 18

Junior Ari Gibbons rank for 118 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two touchdown passes for 42 yards on four receptions.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Mead 20-14

Next up: vs. Southridge, Sept. 17

The Riverhawks avoided a narrow comeback from Mead in the fourth quarter.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. West Valley (Yakima) 49-7

Next up: at Kennewick, Sept. 18

The Braves scored all 49 points in the first half in their win over West Valley (Yakima).

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. 4A Arlington

Next up: at Snohomish, Sept. 18

For the second week-in-a-row, the Cubs defeated a 4A program. Tied 14-14 entering the fourth quarter, the Cubs scored 21 points for the victory.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Gonzaga Prep 27-7

Next up: vs. Kamiakin, Sept. 18

The Lions will face No. 7 Kamiakin (2-0) next week.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Yelm 56-14

Next up: at Central Kitsap, Sept. 25

The Abes enter a bye week.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Richland 34-14

Next up: lost 42-7 to Coeur d'Alene (Idaho)

Junior John Rainey tallied 12 total tackles, six solo tackles, one fumble recovery and caused one fumble.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: lost 32-14 to Puyallup

Next up: vs. Lynden Christian, Sept. 18

The Wolverines' opponent tallied over 400 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Auburn Mountainview 40-7

Next up: vs. Enumclaw, Sept. 18

The Hornets senior quarterback Chaz Strickland finished 21 of 27 passing for 390 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Sehome 55-14

Next up: at Anacortes, Sept. 18

The Wildcats start a two-game road trip next week.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Seattle Prep 42-7

Next up: at Roosevelt, Sept. 18

The Crusaders junior quarterback Jordan Meas complete 12 of 16 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 23 yards and one touchdown on four carries.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Richland 48-11

Next up: at Central Catholic, Sept. 18

The Eagles travel south to Portland where they will face Central Catholic.

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. Squalicum 49-0

Next up: vs. Archbishop Murphy, Sept. 18

The Seahawks secured their first shutout victory of the season.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Snohomish 38-21

Next up: at Bothell, Sept. 17

The Grizzlies leaped ahead with a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up for the win.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. W F West 8-7

Next up: at Curtis, Sept. 18

Senior Korbin Reed ran for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. University 31-28 in OT

Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Sept. 18

Cheney defeated University on a field goal in overtime.

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. Decatur 50-7

Next up: at White River, Sept. 18

The Hornets scored 41 points in the first half.

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. West Seattle 55-0

Next up: at Seattle Prep, Sept. 18

Sophomore Damari'ae Barrington ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Steilacoom 62-0

Next up: at Eatonville, Sept. 17

The Thunderbirds scored 41 points alone in the first half against Steilacoom.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: lost 41-10 to Lake Stevens

Next up: vs. Glacier Peak, Sept. 17

The Cougars will look to get back in the winning column against No. 18 Glacier Peak.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Mount Tahoma 33-0

Next up: vs. Stadium, Sept. 19

The Lancers scored in every quarter in their shutout victory.

Under Consideration

Curtis

Eastlake

Kelso

Liberty (Renton)

Lynden

Mount Spokane

Royal

Seattle Prep

Tri-Cities Prep

Tahoma

Fell off

Gonzaga Prep

Mount Tahoma

Richland