Washington High School Football Final Scores — November 6
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - November 6
Adna 64, Rainier 8
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 56, Touchet 0
Archbishop Murphy 63, Hockinson 21
Black Hills 28, Selah 21
Bothell 55, West Valley 10
Cashmere 56, Klahowya 7
Cedarcrest 21, Orting 19
Chiawana 10, Curtis 7
DeSales 54, Inchelium 22
East Valley 24, Fife 0
Eastmont 29, Kamiakin 27
Emerald Ridge 56, Eastlake 28
Enumclaw 49, Capital 14
Ephrata 34, Clarkston 33
Federal Way 54, West Seattle 0
Ferndale 49, Liberty 6
Forks 78, Onalaska 34
Graham-Kapowsin 76, Juanita 0
Highline 28, Lindbergh 8
Ingraham 18, Ballard 0
Kennedy Catholic 62, Arlington 35
Kingston 27, Central Kitsap 16
Lake Roosevelt 62, White Swan 0
Lake Stevens 58, Lake Washington 12
Liberty Bell 20, River View 0
Lynden Christian 42, Annie Wright 0
Mead 43, Wenatchee 3
Meadowdale 28, Evergreen 14
Meridian 35, Granite Falls 21
Mt. Baker 45, Kalama 0
Napavine 28, Toledo 0
Nathan Hale 14, South Whidbey 9
Neah Bay 50, North Beach 6
Newport 28, Liberty 13
Northwest Christian School 21, Reardan 7
O'Dea 46, Everett 44
Olympia 48, Camas 41
Pomeroy 54, Mary Walker 0
Puyallup 57, Lewis & Clark 16
Seton Catholic 52, Connell 35
Shorecrest 35, Cascade 8
Skyview 49, Bethel 14
Snohomish 55, Seattle Prep 44
Southridge 44, University 0
Sumner 45, Stadium 10
Sunnyside 28, Pasco 21
Tahoma 49, North Creek 21
Tumwater 49, Chief Sealth 0
Wahkiakum 56, Northwest Christian 0
West Valley 28, Othello 6
White Pass 21, Winlock 0
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Tekoa-Rosalia 16
Yelm 17, Steilacoom 12
View full Washington high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.