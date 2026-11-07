The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - November 6

Adna 64, Rainier 8

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 56, Touchet 0

Archbishop Murphy 63, Hockinson 21

Black Hills 28, Selah 21

Bothell 55, West Valley 10

Cashmere 56, Klahowya 7

Cedarcrest 21, Orting 19

Chiawana 10, Curtis 7

DeSales 54, Inchelium 22

East Valley 24, Fife 0

Eastmont 29, Kamiakin 27

Emerald Ridge 56, Eastlake 28

Enumclaw 49, Capital 14

Ephrata 34, Clarkston 33

Federal Way 54, West Seattle 0

Ferndale 49, Liberty 6

Forks 78, Onalaska 34

Graham-Kapowsin 76, Juanita 0

Highline 28, Lindbergh 8

Ingraham 18, Ballard 0

Kennedy Catholic 62, Arlington 35

Kingston 27, Central Kitsap 16

Lake Roosevelt 62, White Swan 0

Lake Stevens 58, Lake Washington 12

Liberty Bell 20, River View 0

Lynden Christian 42, Annie Wright 0

Mead 43, Wenatchee 3

Meadowdale 28, Evergreen 14

Meridian 35, Granite Falls 21

Mt. Baker 45, Kalama 0

Napavine 28, Toledo 0

Nathan Hale 14, South Whidbey 9

Neah Bay 50, North Beach 6

Newport 28, Liberty 13

Northwest Christian School 21, Reardan 7

O'Dea 46, Everett 44

Olympia 48, Camas 41

Pomeroy 54, Mary Walker 0

Puyallup 57, Lewis & Clark 16

Seton Catholic 52, Connell 35

Shorecrest 35, Cascade 8

Skyview 49, Bethel 14

Snohomish 55, Seattle Prep 44

Southridge 44, University 0

Sumner 45, Stadium 10

Sunnyside 28, Pasco 21

Tahoma 49, North Creek 21

Tumwater 49, Chief Sealth 0

Wahkiakum 56, Northwest Christian 0

West Valley 28, Othello 6

White Pass 21, Winlock 0

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Tekoa-Rosalia 16

Yelm 17, Steilacoom 12

View full Washington high school football scoreboard