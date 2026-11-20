The 2026 Washington high school football season playoffs continue November 20-21 with 25 WIAA postseason games on the slate for Friday and Saturday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 20-21

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are nine high school football games in Washington on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Ridgeline vs. O'Dea - 6 p.m.

Pomeroy vs. DeSales - 6 p.m.

Wilbur-Creston vs. Naselle - 7 p.m.

Mount Tahoma vs. Enumclaw - 7 p.m.

Woodland vs. Tumwater - 7 p.m.

WF West vs. Prosser - 7 p.m.

Skyview vs. Sumner - 7 p.m.

Napavine vs. Northwest Christian School - 7 p.m.

Kittitas vs. Okanogan - 7 p.m.

There are 16 high school football games in Washington on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Stanwood vs. Bellevue - 12 p.m.

Taholah vs. Mary M. Knight - 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. Lynden - 1 p.m.

Freeman vs. Onalaska - 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. Graham-Kapowsin - 2 p.m.

Eatonville vs. Anacortes - 2 p.m.

Mead vs. Lake Stevens - 2 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline - 2 p.m.

Meridian vs. Royal - 3 p.m.

Brewster vs. Adna - 4 p.m.

Zillah vs. Lynden Christian - 4 p.m.

Moses Lake vs. Puyallup - 4 p.m.

Cascade Christian vs. Cashmere - 7 p.m.

Federal Way vs. Eastside Catholic - 7 p.m.

Tulalip Heritage vs. Liberty Christian - 7 p.m.

Mt. Baker vs. Rochester - 7 p.m.

Full Washington High School Football Scoreboard