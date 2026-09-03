Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Linebacker of 2026?

Wisconsin enters the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of linebackers in recent memory. From reigning state champions and all-state selections to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders, these 20 players have already proven they can apply heavy pressure, make overpowering explosive hits, and take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Jayden Adams, Muskego, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection registered 67 tackles (including 48 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble as Muskego won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Maximus Behnke, Lourdes Academy, senior

The All-Trailways Conference first-team selection recorded 106 tackles (including 58 solo), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles as Lourdes Academy won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Corbin Burrell-Warfield, Kenosha Bradford, senior

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection contributed 51 tackles (including 40 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble as Kenosha Bradford placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Cayden Cavanaugh, De Pere, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 112 tackles (including 50 solo), four forced fumbles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and a sack as De Pere placed fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-5 overall record.

John Cramer, Waterford, senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection recorded 119 tackles (including 83 solo), 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks, and a forced fumble as Waterford placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Calum Crist, Darlington, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 69 tackles (including 47 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Naverion Flowers, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection contributed 39 tackles (including 21 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks as Catholic Memorial won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Mason Flury, Holmen, senior

The All-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team selection collected 97 tackles (including 69 solo), 16 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble as Holmen won a league title, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-2 overall record.

Jack Guenzler-Soda, Verona, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection contributed 104 tackles (including 65 solo), 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble as Verona placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished with a 7-4 overall record.

Nolan Hoepfl, River Falls, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention selection registered 98 tackles (including 60 solo), five tackles for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble as River Falls earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Reece Joten, Little Chute, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 98 tackles (including 71 solo), and 14 tackles for loss as Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference (NEC) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.

Isaiah Laack, West Salem, senior

The All-Coulee Conference first-team selection recorded 78 tackles (including 41 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two recovered fumbles, and an interception as West Salem placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Eli Maier, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 103 tackles (including 32 solo), 16 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks as Mount Horeb-Barneveld earned a share of the Badger Conference (Small Division) title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished with a 9-3 overall record.

Connor Meyers, Germantown, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection recorded 61 tackles (including 25 solo), nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and a recovered fumble as Germantown earned a share of the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Bryce Seefeldt, Coleman, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection registered 91 tackles (including 52 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a recovered fumble as Coleman placed second in the league, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, senior

High School On SI Wisconsin's reigning 2025 Defensive Player of the Year recorded 104 tackles (including 61 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception as West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, claimed a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Connor Stuckel, Neenah, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection collected 68 tackles (including 36 solo), eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions as Neenah placed second in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Jack Whitehouse, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) first-team selection contributed 72 tackles (including 39 solo), seven tackles for loss, two recovered fumbles, and a sack as Notre Dame won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Keaton Wollan, Amery, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 125 tackles (including 108 solo), nine tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as Amery tied for fourth place in the Middle Border Conference, and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Erik Ynnocencio, Racine Case, senior

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection contributed 95 tackles (including 57 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble as Racine Case placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com