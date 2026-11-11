Top Iowa High School Athlete Commits To Play Baseball At Notre Dame

One of the top athletes in Iowa high school has made his college decision official - both regarding sport and school.

Ankeny Centennial High School junior Brekken Miller announced on social media that he will commit to Notre Dame. Miller will join the baseball team for the Fighting Irish.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Notre Dame,” Miller wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Most importantly, I want to thank God for the ability to play this game and all the people he has brought forth in this journey.

“I want to thank my Mom and Dad, my brothers, grandparents, friends and all the coaches that made me the player and person I am today through their relentless support. Lastly, I want to thank Coach Munger, Coach Stiffler and the rest of the staff for giving me this opportunity.”

Faith, Family and Notre Dame…..GO IRISH ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qZAY9i6591 — Damon Miller (@damonmiller16) November 11, 2026

Brekken Miller Key Member Of The Ankeny Centennial Baseball Team

Miller posted a 3-3 record as a sophomore for the Ankeny Centennial baseball team this past summer. He made eight starts, throwing 37 innings while striking out 56 batters.

Returning starters for the Jaguars next summer include Will Nesler, Owen Gaspari, Ryder Wignall and Miller. Ankeny Centennial won 20 games, finishing fifth in the loaded CIML Conference.

Also a catcher, Miller hit .318 with two home runs, five doubles and six triples. Driving in 23 runs and scoring 14 times. He threw out four runners and had a .940 fielding percentage.

Miller saw time in the Ankeny Centennial rotation and behind the plate as a freshman competing in Class 4A Iowa high school baseball. He made six appearances, recording four saves in 12-plus innings with 21 strikeouts and a 1.66 earned run average.

He started 22 games and appeared in 28, recording eight hits with four RBI and three runs scored. Miller threw out five would-be baserunners that season.

Along With Baseball, Brekken Miller Is A Standout Class 5A Iowa High School Football Quarterback

This past fall, Miller was the Jaguars' starting quarterback. He completed 169 of 274 for 2,065 yards with 19 touchdowns. He ran for 311 yards and scored four touchdowns on 81 carries.

Miller will be one of several key returning players for Ankeny Centennial next year. Joining him will be Matthew Nichols and Kenyon Sallis, the second- and third-leading rushers behind Miller, and Hunter Derby, the second-leading receiver behind University of Illinois commit Cade Newman.