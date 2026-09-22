Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Arrowhead remains No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a dominant 47-0 home-field victory over Kettle Moraine.

It was the first shutout of the season for the Warhawks, who have combined to outscore their first five opponents 196-49 and now prepare for a Classic 8 Conference road showdown with red-hot No. 10 Oconomowoc on Sept. 25 at Rux Stadium.

The biggest movement in the rankings comes as unranked Oconomowoc rockets back into the rankings at the No. 10 spot after a one-week absence with a 19-16 victory over previous No. 2 Muskego, with New Richmond, Stevens Point, and Freedom each making its debut. Catholic Memorial, a previous top-five team, surprisingly dropped out of the top 25 with its third consecutive loss.

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1. Arrowhead (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Warhawks defeated Kettle Moraine 47-0 in a Classic 8 Conference game to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

Up Next: at No. 10 Oconomowoc (Sept. 25)

2. Notre Dame Academy (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 122 yards and five touchdowns as the Tritons defeated Green Bay East 70-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, posting a third consecutive shutout.

Up Next: vs. Oshkosh North (Sept. 25)

3. West De Pere (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Phantoms to a 42-0 victory over Appleton West in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game to extend their winning streak to 19 games.

Up Next: vs. Pulaski (Sept. 25)

4. Sussex Hamilton (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 35-28 victory over Brookfield Central in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Catholic Memorial (Sept. 25)

5. Muskego (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior linebacker Logan Salas registered 15 tackles as the previous No. 2 Warriors lost to Oconomowoc 19-16 in a Classic 8 Conference showdown.

Up Next: at Franklin (Sept. 25)

6. Darlington (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior running back Calum Crist rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead Darlington to a 49-7 victory over Southwestern-East Dubuque in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League game (SWAL) to extend their winning streak to 19 games.

Up Next: at Fennimore (Sept. 25)

7. Homestead (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Junior running back Vincent Yodbut rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Highlanders defeated Cedarburg 48-7 in a North Shore Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Whitefish Bay (Sept. 25)

8. Bay Port (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bray Babich passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 44-7 victory over previous No. 14 De Pere in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: at Appleton West (Sept. 25)

9. Winneconne (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Senior running back Mason Mathe rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns as Winneconne defeated Waupaca 48-0 in a Bay Conference game, extending their winning streak to 19 games.

Up Next: vs. Xavier (Sept. 25)

10. Oconomowoc (4-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior kicker Jacob Salas converted a 41-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining as the Raccoons defeated previous No. 2 Muskego 19-16 in a Classic 8 Conference game to win their second straight and make their way back into the top 25 after a one-week absence.

Up Next: vs. No. 1 Arrowhead (Sept. 25)

11. Waunakee (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell passed for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 42-13 victory over DeForest in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: at Sun Prairie West (Sept. 25)

12. Port Washington (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Senior running back Mason Schwanz rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates defeated West Bend West 20-12 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (Sept. 25)

13. Appleton North (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Brock Struensee rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lightning to a 14-0 victory over Kaukauna in a Fox Valley Association game, posting its first shutout of the season.

Up Next: at Neenah (Sept. 25)

14. Grafton (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior running back Owen Deer rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead the Black Hawks to a 22-17 victory over Kewaskum in a Glacier Trails Conference game to earn a fourth straight win.

Up Next: at West Bend West (Sept. 25)

15. New Richmond (5-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers defeated previous No. 13 Hudson 46-21 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: at River Falls (Sept. 25)

16. Little Chute (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Senior running back Reece Joten rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 56-0 victory over Sheboygan Falls in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game, posting a second shutout of the season.

Up Next: at No. 24 Freedom (Sept. 25)

17. Monona Grove (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski passed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the Silver Eagles defeated Watertown 42-12 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Sun Prairie East (Sept. 25)

18. Pewaukee (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Junior running back Colton Wall rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 35-7 victory over Waukesha North in a Parkland Conference game, limiting the opposition to eight points or less for the third time this season.

Up Next: vs. West Allis Hale (Sept. 25)

19. Union Grove (5-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Junior running back Jonte Everett rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos to a 32-10 victory over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Westosha Central (Sept. 25)

20. Stevens Point (4-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Trent Breitbach rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers defeated previous No. 19 Wausau West 49-7 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.

Up Next: at Eau Claire North (Sept. 25)

21. Kenosha Bradford (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior running back Gahari Barnes rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 49-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a Southeast Conference game, recording their second straight shutout.

Up Next: at No. 22 Racine Case (Sept. 25)

22. Racine Case (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Racine Horlick 68-0 in a Southeast Conference game, posting their third consecutive shutout.

Up Next: vs. No. 21 Kenosha Bradford (Sept. 25)

23. Verona (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior running back Jax Wepking rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 31-13 victory over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference game.

Up Next: at Middleton (Sept. 25)

24. Freedom (5-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior quarterback Owen Henkel passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish defeated Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran 50-7 in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game, limiting the opposition to seven points for the third straight time.

Up Next: vs. No. 16 Little Chute (Sept. 25)

25. Hudson (4-1)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior defensive back Braden Voelker contributed 12 tackles and an interception as the Raiders lost to New Richmond 46-21 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: vs. D.C. Everest (Sept. 25)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com