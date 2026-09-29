Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Sept. 24-26, with several talented quarterbacks, running backs, a game-saving linebacker, and three wide receivers leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 6). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Menomonee Falls senior wide receiver Sam Johnson for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 22, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 22 times for 296 yards and six touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 49-0 victory over Oshkosh North in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.

Grant Bjerke, Hudson, QB

Bjerke, a senior, rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hudson to a 43-19 victory over D.C. Everest in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Jayden Burrell, Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon, RB

Burrell, a senior, rushed 18 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns as Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon lost to Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Maier 50-28 in a Milwaukee City Conference (Richardson Division) game.

Jebari Craig Jr., Arrowhead, RB

Craig, a senior, rushed 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead Arrowhead to a 35-0 victory over Oconomowoc in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Owen Henkel, Freedom, QB

Henkel, a junior, completed 20 of 29 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns as Freedom defeated Little Chute 49-29 in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Devin Jerome, Pardeeville, WR

Jerome, a senior, contributed 12 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pardeeville to a 40-6 victory in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.

Eli Maier, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, RB

Maier, a senior, rushed 32 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns as Mount-Horeb-Barneveld defeated Sauk Prairie 26-7 in a Badger Conference (Small Division) game.

Vicente Martinez, Fort Atkinson, RB

Martinez, a sophomore, rushed for 331 yards and a touchdown as Fort Atkinson lost to Stoughton 47-22 in a Badger Conference (Small Division) game.

Will Molnau, Lake Country Lutheran, QB

Molnau, a junior, completed 31 of 47 passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns as Lake Country Lutheran lost to Watertown Luther Prep 24-21 in a Metro Classic Conference game.

Owen Richardson, Wisconsin Rapids, QB

Richardson, a senior, completed 15 of 25 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wisconsin Rapids to a 39-25 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.

Alex Restivo, Sussex Hamilton, WR

Restivo, a senior, hauled in nine receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton defeated Catholic Memorial 48-14 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Hunter Schaumberg, Lomira, RB

Schaumberg, a sophomore, rushed 24 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns as Lomira defeated Laconia 28-13 in a Flyway Conference game.

Ben Schroeder, Marquette, QB

Schroeder, a senior, combined for 324 all-purpose yards (303 passing, 21 rushing) and four touchdowns to lead Marquette to a 49-21 victory over Brookfield East in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Joshua Tomczyk, Burlington, WR

Tomczyk, a junior, hauled in eight receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Burlington lost to Badger 46-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Lucas White, Winneconne, LB

White, a junior, made a critical tackle to prevent a potential game-winning two-point conversion within the final minute as Winneconne defeated Xavier 17-16 in a Bay Conference game.

Lee Zortman, Homestead, QB

Zortman, a senior, rushed 11 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead Homestead to a 42-20 victory over Whitefish Bay in a North Shore Conference game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com