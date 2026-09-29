Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Arrowhead remains No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a dominant 35-0 road victory over previously No. 10-ranked Oconomowoc.

It was the second straight shutout for the Warhawks, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents 245-49 and now prepare for a Classic 8 Conference homecoming showdown with defending league champion No. 5 Muskego on Oct. 2 at Taraska Stadium's Pfeiffer Memorial Field.

The biggest movement comes lower in the rankings as Freedom rockets eight spots to No. 16, Monona Grove, Pewaukee, and Union Grove each climb four places, and West Salem makes its season debut. Oconomowoc surprisingly slips to No. 25 following the humbling homecoming loss to Arrowhead and reigning WIAA D3 champion Grafton falls out of the top 25 after a difficult loss to West Bend West.

Fifteen teams in the rankings are currently undefeated with 6-0 overall records.

1. Arrowhead (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig Jr. rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Warhawks defeated Oconomowoc 35-0 in a Classic 8 Conference showdown between state-ranked teams to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

Up Next: vs. No. 5 Muskego (Oct. 2)

2. Notre Dame Academy (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 304 yards and six touchdowns as the Tritons defeated Oshkosh North 49-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, posting a fourth consecutive shutout.

Up Next: at Menasha (Oct. 2)

3. West De Pere (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior wide receiver Morgan Mertens contributed five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns as the Phantoms defeated Pulaski 35-10 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game to extend their winning streak to 20 games.

Up Next: at No. 8 Bay Port (Oct. 2)

4. Sussex Hamilton (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior wide receiver Alex Restivo contributed nine catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers defeated Catholic Memorial 48-14 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Up Next: at Brookfield East (Oct. 2)

5. Muskego (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Joey Shaw passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 31-6 victory over Franklin in a Classic 8 Conference game, limiting the opposition to six points or less for the third time this season.

Up Next: at No. 1 Arrowhead (Oct. 2)

6. Darlington (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Sophomore linebacker Maximo Xolo registered 14 tackles as the Redbirds defeated Fennimore 45-6 in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) game to extend their winning streak to 20 games.

Up Next: vs. Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg (Oct. 2)

7. Homestead (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Senior quarterback Lee Zortman rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to a 42-20 victory over Whitefish Bay in a North Shore Conference game.

Up Next: at Wisconsin Lutheran (Oct. 2)

8. Bay Port (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior running back Braydon Maney rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates defeated Appleton West 55-7 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: vs. No. 3 West De Pere (Oct. 2)

9. Winneconne (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase passed for 118 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 17-16 victory over Xavier in a Bay Conference game, extending its winning streak to 20 games.

Up Next: at Seymour (Oct. 2)

10. Waunakee (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: The Warriors won their fifth straight and defeated Sun Prairie West 49-0 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game, posting their second shutout of the season.

Up Next: vs. Oregon (Oct. 2)

11. Port Washington (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 29-10 victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: at Grafton (Oct. 2)

12. New Richmond (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers defeated River Falls 35-14 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: at Rice Lake (Oct. 2)

13. Monona Grove (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Junior running back Carson Schoenherr rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Silver Eagles defeated Sun Prairie East 56-21 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: at Sun Prairie West (Oct. 2)

14. Pewaukee (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Junior running back Benji Weis rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 56-0 victory over West Allis Hale in a Parkland Conference game, posting their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: at Waukesha South (Oct. 2)

15. Union Grove (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Junior running back Jonte Everett rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos defeated Westosha Central 42-7 in a Southern Lakes Conference game, limiting the opposition to seven points for the second time this season.

Up Next: vs. Waterford (Oct. 2)

16. Freedom (6-0)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Junior quarterback Owen Henkel passed for 306 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Irish to a 49-29 victory over previous No. 16 Little Chute in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Up Next: at Wrightstown (Oct. 2)

17. West Salem (6-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Drew McConkey rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 48-23 victory over Luther in a Coulee Conference game.

Up Next: at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Oct. 2)

18. Appleton North (4-2)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: The Lightning struggled to overcome a slow start and lost to Neenah 21-14 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Up Next: vs. Kimberly (Oct. 2)

19. Stevens Point (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior quarterback Trent Breitbach passed for 167 yards and five touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Eau Claire North 42-21 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game to win their fourth straight.

Up Next: at D.C. Everest (Oct. 2)

20. Racine Case (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles defeated previous No. 21 Kenosha Bradford 37-22 in a Southeast Conference game to win their fourth straight.

Up Next: at Oak Creek (Oct. 2)

21. Verona (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Junior quarterback Brady Bowdish passed for 99 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated Middleton 27-0 in a Big Eight Conference game, posting their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: vs. Madison East (Oct. 2)

22. Little Chute (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Senior linebacker Reece Joten registered eight tackles as the Mustangs lost to previous No. 24 Freedom 49-29 in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Up Next: vs. Denmark (Oct. 2)

23. Hudson (5-1)

Previous Ranking: 25

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hudson to a 43-19 victory over D.C. Everest in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: vs. River Falls (Oct. 2)

Up Next: vs. No. 11 Port Washington (Oct. 2)

24. Marquette (4-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Ben Schroeder passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns as the Hilltoppers defeated Brookfield East 49-21 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Racine Horlick (Oct. 2)

25. Oconomowoc (4-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Senior linebacker Collin O' Leary registered eight tackles and a sack as the Raccoons lost to No. 1 Arrowhead 35-0 in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Up Next: at Mukwonago (Oct. 2)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com