Adam Massman's impact at Alma Center Lincoln High School extended far beyond the football field.

The 17-year-old senior was a quarterback and defensive back for the Hornets, a multi-sport athlete and an active member of his school community.

Massman died Aug. 22 after suffering an injury during Alma Center Lincoln's 42-18 season-opening victory over Turtle Lake.

The talented, well-respected multi-sport athlete competed in football, basketball, baseball, and track during his high school career.

"Adam was active in our Lincoln community, participating in multiple sports, clubs, and activities making friends everywhere he went," Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan School District Superintendent Drew Semingson said, according to WKOW.

Alma Center Lincoln was scheduled to play Cornell on Aug. 28 and Assumption on Sept. 4, but both games were canceled as the school community mourned Massman's death.

Officials are working with players, parents, and coaches to figure out the next steps for the rest of the football season, but no formal decisions have been made yet beyond calling off the upcoming games, according to WEAU 13 News.

Wisconsin Football Community Honors Massman

The Executive Board of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association paid their respects to Massman by requesting a statewide moment of silence prior to the start of last week's games. It was one of several tributes to Massman across Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association requested a state-wide moment of silence prior to the start of last week's games to honor the memory of Adam Massman. | Wisconsin Football Coaches Association

Visitation and funeral services for Massman were held Aug. 28-29.

Place before the WFCA moment-of-silence material.

Massman earned honorable mention All-North Central-East 8 honors in 2025 after passing for 858 yards and rushing for 280 more while accounting for 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the Hornets to a fourth-place conference finish and a berth in the WIAA 8-Player playoffs.

Remembering Adam Beyond Football

He also excelled in basketball and in the classroom, earning Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association academic all-state honors last season.

Massman's interests extended beyond school athletics. An avid cattle showman, he won the Bred and Owned Beef Steer competition at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.

Massman's family also has deep ties to the Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan School District.

According to WKOW, Massman's mother is an elementary school counselor, a sibling attends school in the district, an aunt and uncle are elementary school teachers, and another uncle serves on the school board.

Upon learning of his death, Adam Massman's Alma Center Lincoln High teammates honored him by painting his spot on the school's parking lot. The tribute included the letters LLA, for Long Live Adam, and the quarterback's No. 4. | WEAU 13 News

In an obituary published by Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Massman's mother, Brianne, thanked family, friends and the surrounding communities for their support.

"He was a cattle showman, an athlete, a truck enthusiast, a barber...truly Adam could be whatever he set his mind to. He had a remarkable ability to figure out how to get things to work out his way - he had the perfect combination of talent and luck.

"We have been very blessed with such a generous outpouring of support during this extremely difficult time," in an excerpt from an obituary published by Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home. "Thank you to family, friends, and communities far and wide for loving Adam along with us. He will forever be in all our hearts. Please take these moments of kindness and compassion that we feel now and continue to pay them forward as we all realize life is too short - be kind, support one another, and love generously… Long Live Adam No. 4."

A GoFundMe has been established to support the Massman family.