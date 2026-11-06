High School On SI Announces National Wrestling Coverage Partnership With Legacy Wrestling

High School On SI and Legacy Wrestling have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding national coverage of high school wrestling, bringing together two organizations committed to recognizing the athletes, teams and programs that make the sport one of the most competitive in high school athletics.

The partnership will include a collaborative effort to produce and maintain national high school wrestling rankings for both boys and girls, along with expanded coverage of tournament results, major competitions, standout performances and emerging talent from across the United States.

By combining their resources, wrestling expertise and publishing platforms, High School On SI and Legacy Wrestling intend to provide fans, athletes, coaches and families with more comprehensive coverage of the sport at the local, state and national levels.

The coverage will continue to be led by Billy Buckheit, who has established himself as a national wrestling expert in his time with High School on SI. The move to Legacy Wrestling provides more freedom to explore other avenues for coverage and bringing in new writers.

Building on Legacy Wrestling's Foundation

Legacy Wrestling has established itself as a resource for the wrestling community in Maryland and Washington, D.C., providing rankings, news, highlights and information about wrestling events throughout the region.

The organization maintains individual boys and girls wrestling rankings, team rankings and coverage of developing wrestlers, including middle school athletes.

Legacy Wrestling has also demonstrated its commitment to recognizing more athletes and programs by expanding its Maryland team rankings to include the Top 40 teams, while continuing to update its individual boys and girls rankings.

Beyond its media and rankings work, Legacy Wrestling is a Maryland-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing youth wrestling in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Its stated mission is to inspire and enable young wrestlers to pursue excellence both on and off the mat.

The new partnership with High School On SI creates an opportunity to build upon that foundation and bring additional attention to outstanding high school wrestlers throughout the country.

A Shared Commitment to National Rankings

One of the central components of the partnership will be the collaborative development and publication of national boys and girls high school wrestling rankings.

High School On SI already produces extensive national rankings for both boys and girls, tracking hundreds of wrestlers across multiple weight classes and evaluating performances at major tournaments and national competitions.

Working together, the two organizations will seek to strengthen the rankings process through shared research, analysis, results tracking and evaluation of wrestlers competing at the highest levels of the sport.

The collaboration will also place an emphasis on recognizing athletes whose accomplishments may not always receive the national attention they deserve.

As girls wrestling continues to expand across the country, both organizations are committed to ensuring that female athletes receive meaningful recognition alongside their male counterparts.

More Results, More Stories, More Recognition

The partnership will extend beyond rankings.

High School On SI and Legacy Wrestling plan to collaborate on coverage of significant tournaments, championship events, individual achievements and compelling stories from wrestling communities across the country.

That includes highlighting emerging prospects, established national contenders, championship programs and the coaches helping develop the next generation of wrestlers.

Tournament results and noteworthy performances will play an important role in the expanded coverage, helping readers follow the sport throughout the regular season and into the state and national championship events.

The collaboration will also create opportunities to connect Legacy Wrestling's regional knowledge and relationships with High School On SI's broader national publishing platform.

For wrestlers and their families, the goal is straightforward: more opportunities for deserving athletes to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Growing the Sport Together

High school wrestling has a passionate community of athletes, coaches, parents and supporters who understand the commitment required to succeed on the mat.

The sport demands discipline, preparation, resilience and an extraordinary amount of individual effort, often without the attention afforded to athletes in more widely covered high school sports.

Through this partnership, High School On SI and Legacy Wrestling hope to help close that visibility gap.

The organizations share a belief that strong, consistent coverage can help celebrate achievement, strengthen wrestling communities and introduce more fans to the athletes and programs shaping the sport's future.

The partnership represents an investment in that mission, with a particular focus on credible rankings, timely results and compelling storytelling.

Readers can follow the expanded national wrestling coverage on High School On SI and learn more about Legacy Wrestling at LegacyWrestling.com.