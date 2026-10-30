2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 7

Update No. 7 to the High School On SI Boys’ Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings is presented for your enjoyment fresh off the completion of Super 32. There is one remaining large tournament left in the preseason and that is this weekend in Iowa with the U.S. Marine Corps Brian Keck Preseason Nationals.

Alaska is already underway with their high school season. States like Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Texas kick off their regular season action in November.

New Number Ones

Super 32 gave us three new number ones – Two from Pennsylvania in Nelson Villafane (106 pounds) and Matthew O’Neill (144 pounds), along with California’s Arseni Kikiniou at 150 pounds.

Villafane and Kikiniou took out the previously number one ranked wrestlers to gain their Top Dog statuses. Villafane destroyed California’s Luke Loren before decking him in the finals. Kikiniou took out Ohio’s Jason Dube, 3-2, in the semifinals.

O’Neill won his weight class at Super 32 after coming in ranked second in the nation. O’Neill didn’t have a chance to handle No. 1 Jesse Grajeda of California after he surprised everyone and showed up in Greensboro ready to compete at the 157-pound class. Grajeda’s exit leaves O’Neill in the top spot.

Holding Serve

Illinois’ Caleb Noble (113 pounds), Iowa’s Mac Crosson (157), and Pennsylvania’s Melvin Miller (165 pounds) came in as the top-rated guys at their weight classes and claimed Super 32 Belts.

None of the other eight number one ranked wrestlers appeared at Super 32.

Big Movers

As usual with a tournament the scale of Super 32, upsets were prevalent throughout the brackets, as well as the upstarts who used Super 32 to break out nationally.

The 132-pound weight class had two wrestlers go from unranked to now holding a ranking after their Super 32 exploits – California’s Aaron Meza and New Jersey’s Aidan Yarussi. Meza is now ranked 15th at 132, with Yarussi coming in at No. 19.

The biggest numbered jump came from Oklahoma’s Bryar Hooks at 138 pounds where Hooks was ranked 36th, while sitting in the honorable mention section. Hooks is now rated ninth at 138. Indiana’s Caleb Schaefer was also in the HM section at 138 (No. 33) and moved all the way up to number seven.

Pennsylvania’s Gabe Benyo also made the same leap of 26 spots at 126 pounds as Schaefer did at 138. Benyo went from No. 40 to No. 14.

The 106-pound weight class had three wrestlers who blew the roof off their previous rankings and made big climbs up the ranks. The biggest riser comes from the honorable mention section and was No. 34 ahead of Super 32 and is now No. 13 post-Super 32, New Jersey’s John Ross.

Missouri’s Max Lindquist rose 17 places from 26 to number 9. Pennsylvania’s Brady Genard was the other big mover at 106 pounds, rising from 25 to 12.

The 190-Pound Conundrum

The 190-pound weight class was one of the more difficult to rank as we worked our way down the list. A group of these guys were just at the PNL Fall Championships and had an entirely different set of outcomes than what they experienced at Super 32.

We decided the best way to handle this was to use the most recent results (Super 32 over PNL), while still being mindful of the prior results.

The Overall Process

That is the way we handle most of the results – recent outcomes hold more weight than older ones. The other thing we can’t stress enough is that your past matters. A big win over a ranked opponent doesn’t make everything you did before go away.

By using newer results, we can look past some blemishes, but there were quite a few guys at Super 32 that picked up a big win or two, but when we dug into their past, it revealed a wrestler with too many previous losses to honor the newer wins.

At this time of the year, Folkstyle results will be more heavily weighed than summer Freestyle ones. This happened a few times where the Folkstyle results were reversals from what happened in Freestyle.

Weight Class Movement

As the season gets underway, we will be attempting to get everyone in their weight class for the season. Tournaments are usually the best indicator of this, but early in the season, guys tend to wrestle up a weight class until around the Christmas Break when the weight allowance kicks in along with the timing of their weight descension plans allowing for the drop at the scale.

Please send any information and questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com .

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 7

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 | V5 | V6 |

106-Pounds

1-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

4-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

5-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

6-Cyrus Millage (Earlham Community, IA) FR

7-Ausome Guillermo (Palm Desert, CA) FR

8-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

9-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

10-Marcarlo Mannello (Westlake, NY) FR

11-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

12-Brady Genard (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

13-John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

14-Cameron Bartlow (Placer, CA) FR

15-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

16-Quentin Walls (Clovis East, CA) FR

17-Pete Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

18-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

20-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

21-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

22-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

23-Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

24-Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

25-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

26-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

27-Chace Armstrong (Ponaganset, RI) SO

28-Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

29-Charles Cooper (St. James Academy, VA) SO

30-Fernando Jimeno (Katy, TX) FR

HM:

Daniel Serrano (Clovis East, CA) SO

Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

Eli Oberheim (PA) FR

Shay Lundvall (Glenwood Community, IA) FR

Walker Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

Dustin Alvarado (Mullen, CO) JR

113-Pounds

1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

2-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

3-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

4-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

5-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

6-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

7-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

8-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

9-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

10-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

10-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

11-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

12-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

13-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

14-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

15-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

16-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

18-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

18-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

20-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

21-Jarron Beltran (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

22-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

23-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

24-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

25-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

26-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

28-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

29-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR

30-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) JR

HM:

Andres Rambo Lopez (West Las Vegas, NV) JR

Branden Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Noah Desmond (IMG Academy, FL) FR

Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Lawson Sparks (Spire Academy, OH) SO

Jaxon Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Treyden Diduch (Freeport, IL) JR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

120-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

6-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

7-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

8-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

9-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

10-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

11-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

12-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

15-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

16-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

17-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

18-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

19-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

20-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

21-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

22-Lucas Copper (Central Catholic, MA) SO

23-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

24-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

25-Mason Brown (NC) FR

26-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

27-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

28-Riley Alcantar (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

29-Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

30-Tyler Sage (Linden, MI) JR

HM:

Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Santos Tizoc (Silver Creek, CA) JR

Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

Daniel Brown (Center Grove, IN) JR

Gavin Lewis (Crown Point, IN) SR

Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

126-Pounds

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

4-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

5-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

7-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

8-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

9-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

13-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

15-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

18-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

19-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

20-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

21-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

22-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

23-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

24-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

25-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

26-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) JR

27-Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

28-Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

29-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

30-Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

HM:

Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

Cannon Farrar (Gila Ridge, AZ) SR

Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) SO

Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

132-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

4-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

5-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

6-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

7-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

8-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

9-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

10-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

11-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

12-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

13-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

14-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

15-Aaron Meza (Esperanza, CA) JR

16-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

17-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

18-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

19-Aidan Yarussi (North Hunderton, NJ) SR

20-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

21-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

14-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

22-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

23-Matthew Peterson (Islip, NY) SO

24-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

25-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

26-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

27-Jeffrey Dunaway (St. Charles East, IL) FR

28-Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) SR

29-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

30-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

HM:

Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

138-Pounds

1-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

7-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

8-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

9-Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

10-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

11-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

12-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

13-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

14-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

15-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

16-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

17-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

18-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

19-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

20-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

21-Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

22-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

23-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

24-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

25-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

26-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

27-Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

28-Jake Nieto (Massapequa, NY) SR

29-Maddox Laymon (Sheridan, OH) JR

30-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

HM:

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

Trevor Anderson (Orting, WA) SR

Eli Edfors (Central DeWitt, IA) JR

Joe Scott (Letchworth, NY) JR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Kelly Sullivan (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

Teigan Newell (Crown Point, IN) SR

Maximus Pearch (IL) FR

Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

144-Pounds

1-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

2-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

3-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

4-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

5-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

6-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

7-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

9-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

10-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

11-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

12-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

13-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

14-Caden Woodall (Morenci, AZ) SO

15-Myles Grossman (Gettysburg, PA) SR

16-Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

17-Stefano Garcia Valdes (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

18-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

19-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

20-James Anderson (Mustang, OK) JR

21-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

22-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

23-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

24-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

25-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

26-Stetson Gabel (Eaton, CO) FR

27-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

28-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

29-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

30-Kameron Green, Jr. (Creighton Prep, NE)

HM:

Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

Raymond Castillo (CA) SO

Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

Nicholas Marchese (Crystal Lake, IL) SR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Landan Riddell (Immaculata, NJ) JR

Pierce Rohman (Martin County Red Bulls, MN) SR

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

150-Pounds

1-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

2-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

3-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

4-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

5-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

6-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SR

7-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

8-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

9-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

10-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

11-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

12-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

13-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

14-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

15-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

16-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

17-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

18-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

19-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

20-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

21-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

22-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

23-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

24-Steven Robles (Canyon View, AZ) JR

25-Zander Schaefer (Clovis, CA) SR

26-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

27-Lincoln Hinchman (Brownsburg, IN) FR

28-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

29-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

30-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

HM:

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Joe Whitford (Westlake, UT) SO

Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Aiden Hardy-Fernandez (IN) SR

Liam Crandall (Evansville, WI) SO

Michael Terrell (Los Gatos, CA) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Javian Palomino (CA) FR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

Nate Keller (Immaculata, NJ) SR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

4-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

5-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

6-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

7-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

8-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

9-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

10-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

11-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

12-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

13-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

15-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

16-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

17-Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

18-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

19-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

20-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

21-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

22-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

23-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

24-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

25-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

26-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

27-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

28-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

29-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

30-Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

HM:

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) JR

Connor Crum (Seton Catholic, WA) SR

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Dylan Villers (Baylor School, TN) JR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

5-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

6-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

7-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

8-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

9-Devon Weber (Greece Schools, NY) JR

10-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

11-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

12-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

13-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

14-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

15-Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

16-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

17-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

18-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

19-Kadin Mulford (Palisades, CO) SR

20-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

21-Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

22-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

23-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

24-Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

25-Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

26-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

27-Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

28-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

29-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

30-Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

HM:

Luke Stempkowski (Pascack Valley School, NJ) SR

Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Collin Hamm (Weyauwega-Fremont, WI) JR

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

5-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

6-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

7-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

8-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

9-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

12-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

13-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

14-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

15-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

16-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

17-Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

18-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

19-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

20-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

21-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

22-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

23-Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) SO

24-Braylen Yates (East Rowan, NC) SO

25-Alek Palko (Jefferson-Morgan, PA) JR

26-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

27-Noah Curren (Norwin, PA) SO

28-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

29-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

30-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

HM:

Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

Gavin Boyd (Biglerville, PA) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) SO

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

Mason Carnrite (Poway, CA) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

190-Pounds

1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

7-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

8-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

9-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

10-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

11-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

12-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

13-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

14-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Ryland Walters (Crater, OR) SR

16-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

17-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

18-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

19-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

20-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

21-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

22-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

23-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

24-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

25-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SR

26-Duke Martin (Honesdale, PA) SR

27-Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

28-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

29-Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

30-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

HM:

George Mansfield (Layton, UT) SR

Rocky Hoffschneider (Valley, CO) JR

Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) JR

Drew Teeter (Mooresville, NC) JR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Sy Strobel (West Oak, SC) SR

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Grayson Baumann (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR

Owen Schscht (Mishicot, WI) SR

Law Davlin (Perkins, OH) JR

Nolan Savage (Line Mountain, PA) JR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

6-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

7-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

8-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

11-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

13-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

14-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

15-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

16-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

17-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

18-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

19-Dominic Darch (Attica/Batavia, NY) SO

20-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

21-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

22-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

23-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

24-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

25-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

26-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

27-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

28-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

29-Cristhian Soto (Miami Southridge, FL) SR

30-Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

HM:

Landon Tucker (Mifflinburg, PA) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

4-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

5-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

6-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

7-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

8-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

9-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

10-John Montgomery (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

11-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

12-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

13-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

14-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

15-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

16-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

17-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

18-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

19-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

20-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

21-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

22-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

23-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

24-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

25-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

26-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

27-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

28-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

29-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

30-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

HM:

Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

Hank Redman (Columbus East, IN) SR

Jase Fuller (Lapeer, MI) SR

Robert Rose (Hatboro-Horsham, PA) SR

Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR