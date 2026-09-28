High School On SI Girls Pound-for-Pound Top 10 (Sept. 28, 2026)

FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 gave many of the nation’s best girls wrestlers an opportunity to defend their place in the pecking order. Some did exactly that. Others shook things up.

Taina Fernandez and Marlee Solomon reinforced their spots atop the High School On SI Girls Pound-for-Pound Top 10, while Isla Silva’s upset of Sarissa Tucker created a ripple effect further down the rankings and helped bring Kayla Batres into the Top 10.

Going forward, our monthly updates will focus primarily on what these wrestlers have done since the previous report. For a deeper look at what originally earned the nation’s elite a place on this list, check out our , where we broke down the accomplishments and results behind each selection.

From here, the wrestlers themselves will dictate the movement. Big wins matter, head-to-head results matter and the overall body of work still matters.

Here’s where the nation’s best stand after the latest round of competition.

1. Taina Fernandez, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sr.

Fernandez moved up to 155 pounds and was given the No. 1 ranking, pushing the previous No. 1, Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, Arizona), down to No. 2.

Fernandez validated that decision at FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1, rolling to a 10-0 technical fall over Poalillo in 4:29.

2. Marlee Solomon, Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania), Sr.

Solomon is the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds and squared off with No. 2 Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, California) at Who’s No. 1.

For much of the match, it looked like Elison was going to unseat Solomon. But Solomon hung tough, battled back to a 6-6 tie and won the match on criteria.

3. Epenesa Elison, Los Altos (California), Jr.

Suffered a heartbreaking loss to Solomon at Who’s No. 1, falling on criteria after the two World champions finished tied 6-6.

4. Ella Poalillo, Valiant Prep (Arizona), Sr.

Came up against Taina Fernandez at Who’s No. 1 and was on the receiving end of a 10-0 technical fall.

5. Kaili Manuel, Romeo (Michigan), Sr.

Inactive.

6. Jaclyn Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), Sr.

Bouzakis took on No. 2 Emma Faczak (Bennett, Colorado) at Who’s No. 1 and reinforced her No. 1 ranking at 105 pounds with an 11-0 technical fall in 2:10.

7. Kayla Batres, Greens Farms Academy (Connecticut), Sr.

Batres is a new addition to this report, and her arrival was triggered by Isla Silva’s 4-2 victory over Sarissa Tucker at Who’s No. 1.

Batres defeated Silva 4-3 in last year’s Women of Ironman final. She also owns a victory over Tucker, beating her 6-3 at the 2024 Super 32.

Those results were enough to pull Batres into the Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

8. Isla Silva, Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania), So.

Silva had lost to Tucker twice at the 2025 Super 32.

At Who’s No. 1, Silva turned the tables.

She defeated Tucker 4-2, scoring the only points of the second period to knock off a wrestler who had been ranked No. 7 on our previous Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

9. Sarissa Tucker, Midland (Virginia), Sr.

Tucker’s earlier victories over Silva, combined with her career wins over Christina Estrada (Buchanan, California), give her enough of a body of work to remain in the Top 10 despite the loss to Silva.

10. Christina Estrada, Buchanan (California), Sr.

Inactive.