Super 32 Girls Wrestling Preview: Taina Fernandez Chases Historic Fifth Title as Nation's Best Collide

It's Super 32 week for the nation's elite high school wrestlers and we will see lots of great action in North Carolina over the weekend.

The boys will take to the Super 32 mats on Saturday and Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The ladies will weigh in on Saturday afternoon and throw down on Sunday.

While going over the entries and seeds for this preview, we noticed the top-rated girl at 115 pounds, Pennsylvania’s Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon) was no longer in the field. Our rankings don’t line up with the seeds after the top spots, so there may be others we think will be at Super 32 that are not, therefore the number of ranked girls in each bracket may differ from what we preview.

Fernandez Out To Break Her Own Record

The biggest story - for boys or girls - at Super 32 will be Maryland’s Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding) and her record-breaking pursuit of a fifth Super 32 Championship Belt. The senior made history a year ago alongside Pennsylvania’s Bo Bassett as they each claimed their fourth title.

Fernandez was able to do this as a junior since she accomplished the incredibly rare feat of winning a coveted belt as an eight grader. The Cavalier won that crown on an 11-0 technical fall at 123 pounds in 2022. Super 32 uses Freestyle rules for the women’s competition.

Last year Bo Bassett and Taina Fernandez each became the first four-time Super 32 champions. Now Fernandez has a chance to become the first five time winner when the girls competition takes place this weekend. | Trini Navia

For an incredible glimpse of Fernandez’s prowess, her second crown as a freshman came over Oklahoma’s Bella Williams, by shutout, 7-0. Williams was 113-0 in high school while collecting three state titles and currently competes for the University of Iowa.

The sophomore and junior finals wins were by 10-0 technical falls over New Jersey’s Corynne McNulty (2024) and Arizona’s Morgan Lucio (2025).

The bracket from which the three-time U17 World Champ will do work contains eight of the top ten girls in the latest High School On SI Girls’ National Rankings, including No. 3 Gray Joyce of Kansas and No. 4 Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, Arizona). Fernandez is seeded number one by Mat Scouts, but they have Joyce at three and Skrocki as the second seed.

In all, 17 ranked girls plus one honorable mention from the 148-pound rankings will be in Greensboro.

Bouzakis Goes For Four

Wyoming Seminary’s No. 1 Jaclyn Bouzakis could find herself running back last year’s 100-pound Super 32 Final where she beat No. 4 Bella Manno (Valiant Prep) with an 11-0 tech fall. They are the top two seeds in a weight that houses eight of the top ten from our 105-pound rankings.

When the former World Bronze Medalist steps on the mat it will be in pursuit of her fourth Super 32 Crown. The senior would become the third person to accomplish the feat in the last two years after it never occurred beforehand.

Wow! 19 of the Top 20

As impressive as that eight of the top ten at 106 may seem, the 124-pound weight class takes the cake with 19 of the top 20 girls in the house.

The top three girls in our rankings also appear in our pound-for-pound rankings – No. 1 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, Pennsylvania), No. 2 Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, California), and No. 3 Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, Texas).

Despite their down to the wire battle at Who’s No. 1 and the fact they are both current U17 World Champions, Solomon and Elison are not the top two seeds. Solomon was placed atop the heap with Blair Academy, New Jersey’s Marie Sharp, number four in our ratings, being granted the number two seed.

Elison comes in at three with Delgado in the number four position. There are 21 total ranked girls in the top 30 with six more from the honorable mention portion of the 125-pound ratings.

Solomon was a runner-up at 112 pounds to Illinois’ Morgan Taylor in 2025, while Elison locked down the 124-pound title. Delgado was second to California’s Christina Estrada last year after winning a belt as a 95-pound freshman with a win over Isla Silva in the finals. Sharp was the 118-pound champion a year ago.

118 Pounds Is Not For The Faint of Heart

With the 118-pound weight class comprising girls ranked at 115 and 120 pounds it pushed the grand total of top 30 girls to 26 with four additional honorable mention entries.

The party at the top of the seeds was broken up by Ohio’s Kaylee Vera (Little Miami), who we have ranked 13th at 115 pounds. The top two 115-pounders from our rankings that will appear at Super 32 are No. 2 Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, Florida) and No. 3 Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, California), and they occupy the top two seeds.

Gonzalez and Gutierrez met in the 112-pound third-place match in 2025 with Gonzalez picking up an 8-4 win. They met again at this year’s Who’s No. 1, where Gonzalez maintained the edge over her rival with an 8-1 decision. Arizona’s Regan Mathers (Valiant Prep), now a senior, captured a Super 32 gold as a sophomore.

Vera is seeded third leaving Mathers, No. 3 in our 120-pound rankings as the fourth seed. The lady we ranked fourth at 120, Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, Illinois), did not fare well with the seeding as she was slotted all the way down at number nine, setting her up with a likely quarterfinal with Gonzalez.

132 Pounds and the Possibility of Two Number Ones in the Finals

The seeding at 132 pounds places the top girls from 130 pounds, Pennsylvania’s Emma Bacon, and 135, Arizona’s Camila Torres (Yuma), on a collision course for the finals in what would be a can’t miss showdown.

Torres is the number one seed with Bacon coming in at number two. Bacon’s likely semifinal opponent will be No. 3 at 130 pounds, Rachel Garcia (Stillwater, Oklahoma), who is fresh off a 16U National Title at Fargo. Garcia earned that number three ranking by picking off quite a few ranked high schoolers over the summer and presents a serious challenge for Bacon.

This bracket holds 22 total ranked ladies with four more honorable mention candidates.

Battles for Number One at 95 and 160 Pounds

If the seeds, and our rankings, hold up, the finals at 95 and 160 pounds will be battles for the number one designation in the land.

A battle of incoming freshman, New Hampshire’s No. 1 Brooklyn Murray, who recently enrolled at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, and Doherty, Colorado’s No. 2 Sophia Valdez could present itself in the 95-pound finals.

It would be a rematch of the 95-pound 16U Freestyle Finals at Fargo, won by Murray by a razor thin 7-6 margin. Valdez turning the tables on Murray would not be shocking and this weight presents the most likely upset of the two.

That is not a slight to Illinois’ No. 2 Alexis Penley, who wrestles for Wyoming Seminary, in the least, but more a nod to the prowess of former U17 World Bronze Medalist and defending Super 32 Champ, No. 1 Ella Poalillo, a New Jersey girl that transferred to Valiant Prep.

The two have not met, but Penley was third at 175 pounds last year, and perhaps coming down from her customary place at 170 pounds will present a set of challenges that Poalillo can’t solve. This would be another must-see selection.

The 95-pound class has nine from the top twelve in the brackets and 19 overall from the numbered rankings. There are 14 girls ranked at 160 pounds with two additional honorable mention selections.

More World Medalists In Action

Texas’ No. 1 at 140 pounds, Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands), sits at the top of the 138-pound bracket that has girls from 135 and 140 pounds in the fold. The 2026 U17 World Silver Medalist is lined up to face No. 3 at 140, Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, Pennsylvania) in the semis as Lasure was seeded fourth.

Iowa’s Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead) is ranked third by us at 135 pounds and was granted the number two seed at 138. Should Miller advance past third-seeded, No. 6 Clover Williams (Edmond North, Oklahoma), it would bring forth a U.S. Open Finals rematch between Miller and VonGonten, which was won by Miller, on criteria, 8-8.

Prior to that win, Miller fell to VonGonten at the Pan American Trials and in the U17 Women’s National Finals to determine the world team position. While VonGonten was preparing for her world success, Miller had a tough time at Fargo and did not reach the podium. VonGonten looks to improve on last year’s third place finish at Super 32.

The biggest and baddest of the World Decorated Dames is Michigan’s No. 1 Kaili Manuel of Romero, who collected an U17 World Championship this summer. Manuel slayed her potential Super 32 finals rival, No.2 Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary), 11-0, in the 170-pound Junior National Finals at Fargo.

Manuel was second to Poalillo in 2026 after winning a Super 32 belt as a sophomore at 160 pounds.

Will Tucker Stay on Top?

Virginia’s No. 1 Sarissa Tucker (Midland) showed marked improvement from the fall of 2025 to the spring of 2026 when she turned the tables on California’s No. 3 Christina Estrada of Buchanan. Estrada defeated Tucker at Fargo in the summer of 2025 and asserted that result by winning the 106-pound Super 32 Belt in the same bracket where Tucker took fifth.

In the spring of this year, Tucker decked Estrada at the U20 Women’s Nationals, where she finished second to Morgan Turner. Estrada has been relatively quiet since nationals, but Tucker has been working hard, winning a Junior National Title at Fargo.

They are the top two seeds at 112 pounds with the third seed coming from the 115-pound ranks, Wyoming Seminary’s No. 7 Riley Karwowski. Maryland’s Summer Mutschler is ranked ahead of Karwowski in our latest report at No. 6 but was given the number nine seed at 112 pounds.

Peterson Out to Repeat

Iowa’s No. 1 Abigail Peterson (Denver) grabbed the number one ranking at 100 pounds when she shocked No. 2 Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary) at Who’s No. 1. The sophomore claimed the 95-pound title here a year ago after not placing as an eighth grader.

Standing in Peterson’s way when it comes time for the finals will probably be the number four girl in our latest report, Oregon’s Olivia Hernandez. Peterson handled Hernandez in the 16U Gold Medal match at Fargo, 6-0. They are the top two seeds at 100 pounds.

Last But Not Least – The Largest Grouping

The 200-pound weight class at Super 32 forces wrestlers from two NFHS weight classes (190 and 235 pounds), plus the 207-pound weight class to move to one weight.

For some, it’s too much weight to cut. For others, it’s too much to give up. The top three seeds at 200 pounds come from the 190-pound ranks, No. 6 Lyla Hensen (Hudson, Michigan), and two from Florida - No. 9 Zeinab Mourad (Douglas) and No. 25 Kenzie Barrett (South Dade).

Henson pinned Mourad at the War of the Roses Duals. Interestingly, Barrett beat Mourad in the Florida State Finals, 7-1, but since that time, Mourad has blown up nationally at 190 pounds while Barrett chose to compete at 207 pounds over the spring and summer, placing third in 16U at Fargo. Mourad was third at 190 at Fargo.

The fourth seed is Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, New Mexico), who placed third at 235 pounds in the 16U Brackets at Fargo and holds the number six ranking amongst the 235-pounders.

You can watch all the Boys and Girls action on both days with a Flo Wrestling subscription. Brackets can be found at this link .