Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Nov. 10, 2026)

We’re reaching the final stages of the football season around the Mountain West region, with only two weeks left in Idaho, Montana and Utah, while Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota conclude their seasons this weekend.

The High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings saw four teams drop out with their postseason defeats, with No. 13 Davis the highest-ranking casualty. Those numbers could grow this week as more teams experience the agony and the ecstasy of playoff finality.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11

Last week: 1 | Def. Lone Peak (Highland, UT) 42-3

Jaxon Hunt tossed three touchdown passes as the Sentinels rolled into their matchup with the three-time defending state champions.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Corner Canyon (UT), 6A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 2 | Def. Blackfoot (ID) 42-28

The Knights struggled to put away the Broncos, leading just 23-22 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Lakeland (Rathdrum, ID), 5A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 3 | Def. Highland (Salt Lake City) 50-24

The RiverHawks have won 25 consecutive games extending to last year’s 4A championship run, with Noah Fiefia rushing for three more touchdowns to build on his school-record total of 41.

Next up: vs. No. 17 Crimson Cliffs (UT), 4A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 4 | Def. then-No. 23 American Fork (UT) 28-21

The Falcons weren’t tripped up in their rematch with the Cavemen, with QB Jagger Fountaine tossing two touchdown passes and rushing for another.

Next up: vs. No. 13 Herriman (UT), 6A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 5 | Def. Syracuse (UT) 42-6

The Chargers extended their postseason winning streak to 14 with a dominating performance against the Titans, with Jaxon Pehrson rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Mountain Ridge (UT), 6A semifinals, Nov. 12

6. West (Salt Lake City) (12-0)

Last week: 6 | Def. Fremont (Plain City, UT) 49-0

The Panthers posted their fifth consecutive shutout, and Kamden Lopati tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

Next up: vs. No. 21 Bountiful (UT), 5A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 7 | Def. then-No. 20 Boise (ID) 23-14

The Vikings ended Boise’s fairytale run, forcing four turnovers — including two interceptions by senior Davis Whittaker — while Tannar Stern threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Highland (Pocatello, ID), 6A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 8 | Def. Madison (Rexburg, ID) 28-3

The Trojans beat up on their archrival, with Evan Freeman rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another while Kue Kofe ran for 103 yards on 19 carries.

Next up: vs. No. 20 Rocky Mountain (ID), Nov. 14

Last week: 9 | Def. Lander Valley (WY) 49-21

The Braves jumped out to a 35-0 lead and won their 37th straight game against in-state opposition with a shot at a fifth consecutive 3A state title awaiting them this week.

Next up: vs. No. 14 Cody (WY), 3A championship, Nov. 13

Last week: 10 | Def. Pleasant Grove (UT) 35-16

The Tigers erased an early 13-0 deficit to set up a 5A semifinal matchup with this year’s Cinderella team, 14th-seeded Woods Cross.

Next up: vs. Woods Cross (UT), 5A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 11 | Def. South Fremont (St. Anthony, ID) 63-27

The Trojans reached the semifinals for the 10th straight year as Kreece Powell was 14-of-17 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyce Fisher rushed for two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Fruitland (ID), 4A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 12 | Def. Dickinson (ND) 41-21

The Vikings, who won the 2023 Division 1A title in 2023, reached their first AA title game with a dominant second-half performance against the Mavericks, with Brock Johnson rushing for two of his three touchdowns and Myles Thielges rushing for one score and throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Lukas Starcevic.

Next up: vs. Central Cass (Casselton, ND), Division AA championship, Nov. 13

Last week: 14 | Def. then-No. 13 Davis (UT) 36-22

The Mustangs trailed 22-21 entering the fourth quarter before Filisi Filipe scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yard to lift them to their first semifinal appearance since 2017.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Skyridge (UT), 6A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 15 | Def. Riverton (WY) 35-7

The Broncs methodically suffocated Riverton to make it back to the 3A title game, with Cache McFadden throwing three touchdown passes and Griffin McCarten catching two TD passes and scoring on a 19-yard pick-six.

Next up: vs. No. 9 Star Valley (WY), 3A championship, Nov. 13

Last week: 16 | Def. Salem Hills (UT) 29-28 (OT)

It’s been a dozen years since the Tigers have been this far in the playoffs, and they needed an 11-yard touchdown run by Titan Borchardt followed by Drake Gines’ two-point conversion in overtime to get them there after Hurricane blew a 21-0 fourth-quarter lead.

Next up: vs. Skyline (UT), 4A semifinals, Nov. 12

Last week: 17 | Def. Dell Rapids (SD) (SD) 34-7

The Chargers will meet Lennox for the third consecutive year in the 11A final after getting past the Quarriers behind three touchdown runs from Trey Meehan.

Next up: vs. Lennox (SD), 11A championship, Nov. 13

Last week: 18 | Def. Snow Canyon (St. George, UT) 28-14

The Mustangs are in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive year after erasing an early 14-7 deficit behind three touchdown passes by Tanoai Andresen.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Ridgeline (UT), Nov. 12

Last week: 19 | Def. Harrisburg (SD) 58-12

The Cavaliers scored 51 first-half points to ensure they would advance to the state championship game for just the second time in program history, with senior QB Cason Mediger going 20-of-23 for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Lincoln (Sioux Falls, SD), 11AAA championship, Nov. 14

Last week: 21 | Def. Great Falls (MT) 44-7

The Golden Bears held Great Falls to 81 total yards, and junior QB Seth Williamson threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Gallatin (Bozeman, MT), AA semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 22 | Def. Mountain View (Meridian, ID) 51-8

Oakley Baxter missed the first month of the season with a hamstring injury, but the senior rushed for a senior-high 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies to their third straight semifinal appearance.

Next up: at No. 8 Rigby (ID), 6A semifinals, Nov. 14

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 24 Springville (UT) 23-17

The Redhawks earned a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal with West by ousting Springville behind two touchdown passes from Hudson Malmrose.

Next up: vs. No. 6 West (UT), 5A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 25 | Def. Bozeman (MT) 53-29

The Wolfpack exploded for 29 fourth-quarter points to put the game away as Trey Ramey rushed for two touchdowns and caught one of Cash Keim’s two TD passes.

Next up: vs. Big Sky (Missoula, MT), AA semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Frenchtown (MT) 33-7

The Eagles bounced last year’s Class A champions in impressive fashion, with juniors Aaron Schmitz (180 rushing yards, two TDs) and Aiden Anderson (114 yards, two TDs) carrying them to victory.

Next up: vs. Columbia Falls (MT), A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Cheyenne Central (WY) 35-7

The Mustangs made it back to the 4A final for the first time in eight years, with junior Brodey Wilcox rushing for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the way.

Next up: vs. Cheyenne East (WY), 4A championship, Nov. 14

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Richfield (UT) 37-9

The Trojans opened the semifinals with four empty possessions, then scored 37 unanswered points to make it back to the 3A title game after a one-year absence.

Next up: vs. Logan (UT), 3A championship, Nov. 14

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Dropped Out

13. Davis (Kaysville, UT)

20. Boise (ID)

23. American Fork (UT)

24. Springville (UT)

Under Consideration

Big Horn (WY)

Columbia (Nampa, ID)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (ND)

Lincoln (Sioux Falls, SD)

Logan (UT)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Skyline (Salt Lake City)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)

T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD)

Weiser (ID)